Le retour en force du Nord: Montreal Canadiens to Meet Tampa Bay Lightning in Historic Stanley Cup Final on Sportsnet

June 25, 2021 - A championship series 28 years in the making. Following a Cinderella story run through the NHL post-season, the Montreal Canadiens have booked their first ticket to the Stanley Cup Final since 1993 - and Sportsnet is giving Canadian hockey fans a front-row seat to the historic tilt. Set to clash with the defending champions Tampa Bay, Les Habitants will begin their final showdown to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup on Monday, with exclusive national English-language coverage on Sportsnet and CBC, Punjabi-language broadcasts on OMNI and via live stream on SN NOW and NHL Live.

Prior to puck drop each night, the Hockey Central team will deliver 30 minutes of pre-game coverage, including exclusive interviews, analysis and up-to-the-minute news. In addition to the on-ice action, fans can watch original content and get the latest news on sportsnet.ca, the Sportsnet App and across Sportsnet's YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels. Plus, viewers can join Steve Dangle for a rollercoaster ride of emotions on Watch the Stanley Cup Final with Steve Dangle, exclusive to Sportsnet's YouTube channel.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning / New York Islanders

G1 Mon., June 28 Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G2 Wed., June 30 Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G3 Fri., July 2 Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC G4 Mon., July 5 Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC & OMNI G5* Wed., July 7 Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC & OMNI G6* Fri., July 9 Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC & OMNI G7* Sun., July 11 Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN, CBC & OMNI

*if necessary

