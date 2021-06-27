Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Le retour en force du Nord: Montreal Canadiens to Meet Tampa Bay Lightning in Historic Stanley Cup Final on Sportsnet

06/27/2021 | 10:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Join the conversation: #ItsOn

June 25, 2021 - A championship series 28 years in the making. Following a Cinderella story run through the NHL post-season, the Montreal Canadiens have booked their first ticket to the Stanley Cup Final since 1993 - and Sportsnet is giving Canadian hockey fans a front-row seat to the historic tilt. Set to clash with the defending champions Tampa Bay, Les Habitants will begin their final showdown to hoist Lord Stanley's Cup on Monday, with exclusive national English-language coverage on Sportsnet and CBC, Punjabi-language broadcasts on OMNI and via live stream on SN NOW and NHL Live.

Prior to puck drop each night, the Hockey Central team will deliver 30 minutes of pre-game coverage, including exclusive interviews, analysis and up-to-the-minute news. In addition to the on-ice action, fans can watch original content and get the latest news on sportsnet.ca, the Sportsnet App and across Sportsnet's YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels. Plus, viewers can join Steve Dangle for a rollercoaster ride of emotions on Watch the Stanley Cup Final with Steve Dangle, exclusive to Sportsnet's YouTube channel.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning / New York Islanders

G1 Mon., June 28 Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G2 Wed., June 30 Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G3 Fri., July 2 Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN & CBC
G4 Mon., July 5 Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC & OMNI
G5* Wed., July 7 Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC & OMNI
G6* Fri., July 9 Tampa Bay @ Montreal, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN, CBC & OMNI
G7* Sun., July 11 Montreal @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN, CBC & OMNI

*if necessary

Social Media Links

Official website, Sportsnet sportsnet.ca
Like Sportsnet Facebook.com/Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet on Twitter @Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet on Instagram @Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet PR @SportsnetPR

About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports network. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, SN NOW+, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open, CHL, IndyCar, WWE, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Bundesliga, FA Women's Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

Media Contacts
Sarah Grossman, sarah.grossman@rci.rogers.com, (m) 416.509.9694
Meghann Cox, meghann.cox@rci.rogers.com (m) 416.258.3296

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 25 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2021 14:38:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
10:39aLE RETOUR EN FORCE DU NORD : Montreal Canadiens to Meet Tampa Bay Lightning in H..
PU
06/24ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : partners with City of Calgary on its Wireless Infrastru..
PU
06/24University of Waterloo launches Canada's first driverless, autonomous 5G shut..
GL
06/23ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 2Q21 INVESTMEN : 00 a.m. ET
GL
06/23Canada's M&A boom fuels hiring spree, higher pay
RE
06/23When staying connected mattered most, Rogers enabled and enhanced connectivit..
GL
06/23INVESTING IN CANADA'S NEXT GENERATIO : Rogers awards 35 Ted Rogers Scholarships ..
PU
06/23INVESTING IN CANADA'S NEXT GENERATIO : Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships ..
PU
06/23INVESTING IN CANADA'S NEXT GENERATIO : Rogers awards 263 Ted Rogers Scholarships..
GL
06/23INVESTING IN CANADA'S NEXT GENERATIO : Rogers awards 26 Ted Rogers Scholarships ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 673 M 11 923 M 11 923 M
Net income 2021 1 833 M 1 489 M 1 489 M
Net Debt 2021 17 940 M 14 578 M 14 578 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,09%
Capitalization 32 805 M 26 688 M 26 658 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,46x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 64,68 CAD
Average target price 71,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
David Robert Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.8.98%26 688
AT&T INC.0.45%206 275
T-MOBILE US7.78%181 218
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-1.58%122 635
KDDI CORPORATION12.20%70 100
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.62%50 614