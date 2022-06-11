Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-10 pm EDT
61.29 CAD   -0.81%
05:22pLoretta Rogers 1939 - 2022
GL
04:21pLoretta Rogers, director and matriarch of Rogers Communications Inc., dies at 83
AQ
06/09ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Loretta Rogers 1939 - 2022

06/11/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sorrow that Rogers Communications Inc. ("Rogers") today announces the passing of Loretta Rogers at the age of eighty-three, peacefully in her home, surrounded by family. 

A beloved wife to the late Ted Rogers, mother, and grandmother, Loretta lived a full and vibrant life who dedicated herself to family, friendship, community and business.

Loretta believed passionately in Ted’s vision for the company, and through 45 years of a deeply loving marriage, Loretta and Ted supported each other to grow Rogers into the company that it is today. Following Ted’s death, Loretta devoted herself to keeping his vision alive and making Rogers the absolute best it could be.  

Mrs. Rogers served as a corporate director of Rogers Communications since 1964 and was a member of the Advisory Committee of the Rogers Control Trust.

She deeply believed in building a better future for all Canadians, investing financial support and her time. In 2014, Loretta led an unprecedented donation to establish the Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research aimed at improving the future of heart health, in addition to founding the Loretta A. Rogers Chair in Eating Disorders at Toronto General & Western Hospital and the Ted Rogers Family Chair in Heart Function at the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre. 

Mrs. Rogers served on the board of directors of the University Health Network Foundation since 2004, was on the Bishop Strachan School Foundation from 1980 to 2009, was President & Director of the Canadian Lyford Cay Foundation since 1980, was on the board of directors of the Robert Bateman Foundation since 2012 and was the founding Director of Sheena’s Place.

Edward Rogers, Chairman of Rogers Communications, said, “Lisa, Melinda, Martha, and I are profoundly saddened by our mother’s passing. We are grieving for an amazing woman who had love and compassion in her heart, kindness in her soul, and who possessed an incredible strength of character. She lived a full and vibrant life and we, like all those who knew her, will deeply miss her leadership and guidance.”

The Board of Directors and all employees of Rogers Communications express their deepest condolences and sympathy to the Rogers family for their loss.

Media contact
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

        



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
05:22pLoretta Rogers 1939 - 2022
GL
04:21pLoretta Rogers, director and matriarch of Rogers Communications Inc., dies at 83
AQ
06/09ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/26CANADA TELCOS BRIEF : Federal Govt Directing CRTC To Increase Wireless Competition For Che..
MT
05/26CANADA TELCOS BRIEF : Federal Govt Also Focused on CRTC Improving the Hybrid Mobile Virtua..
MT
05/26CANADA TELCOS BRIEF : Federal Govt Primarily Focused on CRTC Taking Action To Ensure Lower..
MT
05/26CANADA TELCOS BRIEF : Federal Govt Is Outlining New Policy Directives For the Telecoms Reg..
MT
05/26ROGERS AND SHAW BRIEF : Boswell Said The Competition Bureau Was Moving To Protect Canadian..
MT
05/26ROGERS AND SHAW BRIEF : The Competition Commissioner On BNN TV Cited Pricing, Service and ..
MT
05/26ROGERS AND SHAW BRIEF : Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition, Has Provided More De..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 380 M 12 017 M 12 017 M
Net income 2022 1 760 M 1 375 M 1 375 M
Net Debt 2022 19 799 M 15 470 M 15 470 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 31 026 M 24 242 M 24 242 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 61,29 CAD
Average target price 78,31 CAD
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Robert Joseph Gemmell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.2.59%24 242
T-MOBILE US12.53%163 605
AT&T INC.11.37%148 117
KDDI CORPORATION33.49%73 688
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.04%66 410
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.33%62 418