Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Reconnecting the Nation: Rogers Hometown Hockey Returns to the Road for Season 8

10/06/2021 | 01:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone to shine a national spotlight on communities coast-to-coast throughout 2021-22 NHL season, starting Oct. 18 -
- Fan-favourite Rogers Hometown Hockey festival returns for cross-country celebrations -
- Township of North Dumfries (ON), Lindsay (ON), Belleville (ON), Township of Oro-Medonte (ON) and Greater Sudbury (ON) to host Rogers Hometown Hockey stops throughout the first phase of the tour -
- Desjardins signs on as co-presenting partner of the tour, along with returning title sponsor Rogers and co-presenting partner Hyundai -

October 6, 2021 - Rogers Hometown Hockeypresented by Hyundai and Desjardins is on the road again! Canada's ultimate hockey festival is hitting the nation's highways once again to celebrate passionate communities across the country and the cherished hockey memories, heroes, and legacies that connect us.

Returning in a reimagined format, the free, fan-favourite festival will feature a full weekend of hockey-themed activities, local vendors and live entertainment - all in compliance with local and provincial health regulations. Enhanced festival protocols for entry will include proof of full vaccination, mandatory face masks, social distancing, touchless activations, digital ticketing, contact tracing and health questionnaires. Tour organizers will continue to monitor and update festival protocols; full festival health & safety regulations are available here.

New this season, the Rogers Hometown Hockey broadcast hosted by Sportsnet favourites Ron MacLean and Tara Slone will take place every Monday evening, live from a central location in the host community. Local hockey fans will be able to take in the sights, sounds and spectacle of a national broadcast in their own backyard, in accordance with local health guidelines.

The eighth season of Rogers Hometown Hockey gets underway October 16 and 17 - the first weekend of the NHL season - in the Township of North Dumfries, ON. Festivities will be followed by the first pre-game show of the season on Monday, Oct. 18 leading into the New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs broadcast on Sportsnet and via stream on SN NOW. The first phase of the tour schedule will also include the following stops:

  • October 23-25 - Lindsay, ON
  • October 30 - November 1 - Belleville, ON
  • November 6-8 - Township of Oro-Medonte, ON
  • November 13-15 - Greater Sudbury, ON

The remaining cross-country tour stops will be announced on a rolling basis due to the ever-changing nature of the COVID pandemic and public health regulations from province to province. The latest tour announcements will be available on the Rogers Hometown Hockey social channels and national broadcast, on hometownhockey.com, plus full broadcast details on sportsnet.ca and Sportsnet social channels.

Rogers Hometown Hockey is pleased to introduce Desjardins as the new co-presenting partner of the festival, along with returning title sponsor, Rogers, and co-presenting partner, Hyundai Canada. Harvey's, Playmobil and Sobeys will also be joining the festival as event partners.

About the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour presented by Hyundai and Desjardins
The RogersHometown Hockey Tour shines the national spotlight on communities across Canada this season with a weekend of free outdoor hockey festivities for all ages. The celebrations culminate Monday night with an outdoor viewing party of an NHL game broadcast on Sportsnet and SN NOW, with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone hosting live on site from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio. For more information on the tour, please follow Rogers Hometown Hockey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports network. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, SN NOW+, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, IndyCar, WWE, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Bundesliga, FA Women's Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

About Rogers
Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI™, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI).

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 17:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
01:26pRECONNECTING THE NATION : Rogers Hometown Hockey Returns to the Road for Season 8
PU
10/01Sportsnet Relaunches SN NOW with New Pricing, Packaging Options
MT
10/01ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : announces CFO transition (Form 6-K)
PU
09/30ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Toronto stock index drops to two-month closing low as inflation fe..
RE
09/30ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : CFO Tony Staffieri leaves company, interim replacement announced
AQ
09/30Rogers Communications Details CFO Transition; Says Shaw Deal Continues to Move Forward ..
MT
09/30ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Names Paulina Molnar as Interim CFO
MT
09/29Canada's Rogers CFO steps down after over 10 years in role
RE
09/29Rogers Communications Announces CFO Transition
CI
09/29ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Sportsnet Unveils New Multiplatform Audio Content, Launching Oct. ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 689 M 11 623 M 11 623 M
Net income 2021 1 670 M 1 321 M 1 321 M
Net Debt 2021 19 823 M 15 685 M 15 685 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,40%
Capitalization 29 922 M 23 837 M 23 675 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,39x
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 58,80 CAD
Average target price 72,33 CAD
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Paulina Molnar CFO, Senior VP-Risk Management & Controller
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
David Robert Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-0.78%23 837
AT&T INC.-4.90%195 275
T-MOBILE US-7.01%156 495
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-25.20%92 685
KDDI CORPORATION17.68%72 877
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.64%57 454