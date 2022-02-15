Rogers Communications : Brings Its Store-to-the-Door to Kelowna With Pro On-the-Go Expansion

Rogers Pro On-the-Go ™ expands in British Columbia, with innovative device delivery and set-up support program, as soon as the same day

From the waterfront to the halls of UBC Okanagan's campus, customers in Kelowna can have a Rogers Pro bring them the device they need at a scheduled time, date, and place that works best

KELOWNA, February 15, 2022 - Rogers today announced that its personalized mobile retail experience, Rogers Pro On-the-Go™ has begun rolling out to Kelowna.

The innovative Pro On-the-Go service offers personalized one-to-one support and phone delivery to Rogers wireless subscribers as soon as the same day, at no extra cost. The Rogers Pro will hand-deliver the device and guide customers step by step on how to set it up, while also helping to transfer applications, contacts and photos, and set up email, all based on their personal preferences. The Rogers Pro will also bring a curated selection of accessories and devices so that the customer can have the Rogers retail experience right at home.

Rogers Pro On-the-Go is here to make life a little easier for just about anyone, including:

Busy parents with little down time throughout their day

Seniors, or other customers, who appreciate extra attention while learning about a new device

Busy professionals, small business owners, or healthcare providers who could use a helping hand

Customers living with a disability, or anyone else who may not be able to visit a retail location in person

Anyone who wants to get up and running on their new device quickly and with the comfort and convenience of being at home

"We're thrilled to continue expanding the Rogers Pro On-the-Go service to customers in Kelowna," said Lisa Durocher, EVP, Financial and Emerging Services, Rogers Communications. "Rogers is committed to keeping Canadians connected to what matters most, and for residents of Kelowna, that's even more possible now that a Rogers Pro can deliver their new wireless device and specialized service right to their door."

More than 16 million Canadians now have access to the service, which is also available to Rogers customers in key markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Nova Scotia, with more locations on the way later this year.

In an effort to keep customers and team members safe during COVID-19, Rogers Pro On-the-Go pivoted to ensure a safety-first approach. While restrictions in communities across the country have changed, Rogers commitment to safety has stayed the same. Rogers Pros closely adhere to all public health guidelines and continue to serve customers in the ways that make them feel the most comfortable and at ease.

Customers have been loving their experiences, giving an average rating of 95 per cent in our after-service survey. Here's a sample of what our customers are saying:

"The Rogers Pro On-The-Go agent called ahead of time to confirm my appointment and arrived on time. He was very well spoken, kind, and helpful. He was able to connect with me on various topics all while helping me set up my new device. This level of care from the agent made the experience phenomenal and I would definitely recommend the service to other people, customers too, who might be looking into getting a device from Rogers."

"I have limited mobility therefore I am not able to go out to a Rogers store and this young man who came to my home was so professional, sweet, kind and very compassionate towards my illness. He took care of everything regarding the transfer of files from my old phone to my new phone device in a very timely manner. I was so pleased with him. Just a lovely young man. I love this new program of Pro On-the-Go with Rogers. Thank you so much for attending to my needs and being so respectful of my condition. It was a pleasure to have this service in my home."

The initiative is powered by Enjoy Technology, a technology-powered platform reinventing "Commerce at Home" by providing a personalized, high-touch retail experience in the comfort of home.

Rogers has provided 5G access in Kelowna since September 2020 and B.C.'s most reliable 5G network was ranked "Best in Test" by umlaut, a global leader in network benchmarking1. Rogers 5G is currently accessible to customers on Rogers Infinite plans with select 5G-ready devices. Customers can get select devices for $0 down on approved credit and 0% interest with financing on select plans, all through the Rogers Pro On-the-Go Service.

Learn more about Rogers Pro On-the-Go here.

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in Q2, 2021. Rogers achieved Best In Test in the umlaut Mobile Network Benchmark Canada and in British Columbia for 2021. Visit https://www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada.