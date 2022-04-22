Rogers Communications : JAYS CARE INVESTS MORE THAN $1.2 MILLION IN COMMUNITY BASEBALL DIAMONDS ACROSS CANADA

As announced tonight on Sportsnet's Blue Jays Central, Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, will make infrastructure investments of more than $1.2 million in 2022 to benefit Canadian children and youth through its Field Of Dreams program.

Sixteen organizations across seven provinces and one territory will receive funding to build, enhance, and refurbish baseball diamonds where children and youth will develop important life skills and learn from positive role models. Jays Care has invested more than $15 million in 145 safe spaces across all 10 provinces and two territories in the last 10 years.

The following communities and organizations have been selected as Jays Care's 2022 Field Of Dreams grant recipients:

Calgary, Alberta - Centennial Little League

Whitecourt, Alberta - Whitecourt Minor Baseball

Invermere, British Columbia - Columbia Valley Little League

Kamloops, British Columbia - Kamloops Minor Ball

Smithers, British Columbia - Witset First Nation

La Salle, Manitoba - Caisse Community Centre

Lundar, Manitoba - Lundar Minor Ball

Amherst, Nova Scotia - Amherst Little League

Dominion, Nova Scotia - Hawks Dream Field Project

Arctic Bay, Nunavut - Hamlet of Arctic Bay

Whale Cove, Nunavut - Hamlet of Whale Cove

Christian Island, Ontario - Beausoleil First Nation

Etobicoke, Ontario - Martingrove Baseball

Trois-Rivieres, Quebec - Baseball Quebec

Laird, Saskatchewan - Laird Minor Softball

Prince Albert, Saskatchewan - Prince Albert Minor Ball

"Jays Care is thrilled to invest in building and refurbishing community baseball diamonds for sixteen communities across the country. We believe that now, more than ever, it is vital for kids to have spaces where they can safely play, connect and learn." said Robert Witchel, Executive Director, Jays Care Foundation. "With projects spanning from the Atlantic to the Pacific to the Arctic Ocean, this year truly exemplifies the vast geographic scope of our Blue Jays Community. We are excited to continue a legacy of investing in infrastructure to support Canadian children and youth and look forward to celebrating with communities in the months ahead."

Jays Care Foundation is grateful for the support of its largest funding partner, Rogers Communications, whose annual donation supports the growth of youth programs like Challenger Baseball, Rookie League and Girls At Bat - with many kids in these programs playing on Fields Of Dreams diamonds.