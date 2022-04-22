Log in
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
04/22
73.62 CAD   -1.49%
Rogers Communications : JAYS CARE INVESTS MORE THAN $1.2 MILLION IN COMMUNITY BASEBALL DIAMONDS ACROSS CANADA

04/22/2022 | 08:09pm EDT
As announced tonight on Sportsnet's Blue Jays Central, Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, will make infrastructure investments of more than $1.2 million in 2022 to benefit Canadian children and youth through its Field Of Dreams program.

Sixteen organizations across seven provinces and one territory will receive funding to build, enhance, and refurbish baseball diamonds where children and youth will develop important life skills and learn from positive role models. Jays Care has invested more than $15 million in 145 safe spaces across all 10 provinces and two territories in the last 10 years.

The following communities and organizations have been selected as Jays Care's 2022 Field Of Dreams grant recipients:

  1. Calgary, Alberta - Centennial Little League
  1. Whitecourt, Alberta - Whitecourt Minor Baseball
  1. Invermere, British Columbia - Columbia Valley Little League
  1. Kamloops, British Columbia - Kamloops Minor Ball
  1. Smithers, British Columbia - Witset First Nation
  1. La Salle, Manitoba - Caisse Community Centre
  1. Lundar, Manitoba - Lundar Minor Ball
  1. Amherst, Nova Scotia - Amherst Little League
  1. Dominion, Nova Scotia - Hawks Dream Field Project
  1. Arctic Bay, Nunavut - Hamlet of Arctic Bay
  1. Whale Cove, Nunavut - Hamlet of Whale Cove
  1. Christian Island, Ontario - Beausoleil First Nation
  1. Etobicoke, Ontario - Martingrove Baseball
  1. Trois-Rivieres, Quebec - Baseball Quebec
  1. Laird, Saskatchewan - Laird Minor Softball
  1. Prince Albert, Saskatchewan - Prince Albert Minor Ball

"Jays Care is thrilled to invest in building and refurbishing community baseball diamonds for sixteen communities across the country. We believe that now, more than ever, it is vital for kids to have spaces where they can safely play, connect and learn." said Robert Witchel, Executive Director, Jays Care Foundation. "With projects spanning from the Atlantic to the Pacific to the Arctic Ocean, this year truly exemplifies the vast geographic scope of our Blue Jays Community. We are excited to continue a legacy of investing in infrastructure to support Canadian children and youth and look forward to celebrating with communities in the months ahead."

Jays Care Foundation is grateful for the support of its largest funding partner, Rogers Communications, whose annual donation supports the growth of youth programs like Challenger Baseball, Rookie League and Girls At Bat - with many kids in these programs playing on Fields Of Dreams diamonds.

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 00:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
