  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Rogers Communications Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Rogers Communications : John A. MacDonald becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rogers Communications Inc - Form 6-K

10/22/2021 | 04:04pm EDT
John A. MacDonald becomes Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rogers Communications Inc.

Toronto, October 21, 2021-Rogers today announced that John A. MacDonald has assumed the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rogers Communications Inc.

"This has been a challenging time for the Corporation and I want to reaffirm on behalf of the majority of the Board our support for and total confidence in the management team and CEO of Rogers Communications," said John A. MacDonald.

Edward Rogers has moved from the role of Chairman effective today and will remain on the Board as a Company director. John A. MacDonald has been a member of the Rogers Board of Directors since 2012 and holds the role of Lead Director and Chair of the Corporate Governance Committee.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, sports, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For more information

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 20:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 14 595 M 11 799 M 11 799 M
Net income 2021 1 613 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
Net Debt 2021 19 599 M 15 844 M 15 844 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 30 606 M 24 751 M 24 742 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 60,19 CAD
Average target price 72,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Managers and Directors
Joseph Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Paulina Molnar CFO, Senior VP-Risk Management & Controller
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
David Robert Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.1.57%24 794
AT&T INC.-10.43%183 923
T-MOBILE US-13.35%145 825
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-17.97%99 011
KDDI CORPORATION20.32%73 608
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.70%56 332