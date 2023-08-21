NOTICE OF ARTICLES

Name of Company:

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

REGISTERED OFFICE INFORMATION
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
2900 - 550 BURRARD STREET 2900 - 550 BURRARD STREET
VANCOUVER BC V6C 0A3 VANCOUVER BC V6C 0A3

CANADA

CANADA
RECORDS OFFICE INFORMATION
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
2900 - 550 BURRARD STREET 2900 - 550 BURRARD STREET
VANCOUVER BC V6C 0A3 VANCOUVER BC V6C 0A3
CANADA CANADA

DIRECTOR INFORMATION
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Shaw, Bradley
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
900, 630 - 3RD AVE SW 900, 630 - 3RD AVE SW
CALGARY AB T2P 4L4 CALGARY AB T2P 4L4
CANADA CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Lachemi, Dr. Mohamed
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST 333 BLOOR STREET EAST
10TH FLOOR 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Staffieri, Anthony
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR 333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
ROGERS, EDWARD S.
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR 333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
English, Trevor
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR 333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Rogers, Martha L.
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR 333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA

Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Gemmell, Robert Joseph
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR 333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Innes, Jan
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR 333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Cooper, Michael
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR 333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Rogers, Lisa A.
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR 333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Robinson, David A.
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR 333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA
Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
ROGERS-HIXON, MELINDA M.
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST 333 BLOOR STREET EAST
10TH FLOOR 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA

Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
Fecan, Ivan
Mailing Address:Delivery Address:
333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR 333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
TORONTO ON M4W 1G9 TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
CANADA CANADA

RESOLUTION DATES:

Date(s) of Resolution(s) or Court Order(s) attaching or altering Special Rights and Restrictions attached to a class or a series of shares:

May 27, 2004

May 27, 2004

September 28, 2007

September 29, 2009

April 24, 2012

December 10, 2021

February 7, 2022

AUTHORIZED SHARE STRUCTURE

1. 112,474,388 Class A Voting Shares Without Par Value
With Special Rights or
Restrictions attached
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - -
2. 1,400,000,000 Class B Non-Voting Shares Without Par Value
With Special Rights or
Restrictions attached
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - -
3. 400,000,000 Preferred Shares Without Par Value
With Special Rights or
Restrictions attached
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - -
1. 150,000 Series XXVII Preferred Shares Special Rights or
Restrictions are attached
2. 1,000,000 Series XXX Preferred Shares Special Rights or
Restrictions are attached
3. 300,000 Series XXXI Preferred Shares Special Rights or
Restrictions are attached
4. 1,000,000 Series XXXIV Preferred Shares Special Rights or
Restrictions are attached

5. 10,000,000

Series XXXV Preferred Shares

Special Rights or

Restrictions are attached

6. 1,000,000

Series XXXVI Preferred Shares

Special Rights or

Restrictions are attached

7. 3,300,000

Series I Conversion Preferred Shares

Special Rights or

Restrictions are attached

8. 1,400,000

Series II Conversion Preferred Shares

Special Rights or

Restrictions are attached

