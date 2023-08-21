Rogers Communications Inc. is a Canada-based technology and media company. The Company provides communications services and entertainment to consumers and businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable and Media. Wireless segment is engaged in telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses. Cable segment is engaged in telecommunications operations, including Internet, television and other video (Video), telephony (Home Phone), and smart home monitoring services for Canadian consumers and businesses, and network connectivity through its fiber network and data center assets to support a range of voice, data, networking, hosting and cloud-based services for the business, public sector and carrier wholesale markets. Media segment is a diversified portfolio of media properties, including sports media and entertainment, television and radio broadcasting, specialty channels, multi-platform shopping, and digital media.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services