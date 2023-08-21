NOTICE OF ARTICLES
|Name of Company:
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
|REGISTERED OFFICE INFORMATION
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|2900 - 550 BURRARD STREET
|2900 - 550 BURRARD STREET
|VANCOUVER BC V6C 0A3
|VANCOUVER BC V6C 0A3
CANADA
|CANADA
|RECORDS OFFICE INFORMATION
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|2900 - 550 BURRARD STREET
|2900 - 550 BURRARD STREET
|VANCOUVER BC V6C 0A3
|VANCOUVER BC V6C 0A3
|CANADA
|CANADA
Page: 1 of 5
|DIRECTOR INFORMATION
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|Shaw, Bradley
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|900, 630 - 3RD AVE SW
|900, 630 - 3RD AVE SW
|CALGARY AB T2P 4L4
|CALGARY AB T2P 4L4
|CANADA
|CANADA
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|Lachemi, Dr. Mohamed
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST
|10TH FLOOR
|10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|Staffieri, Anthony
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|ROGERS, EDWARD S.
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|English, Trevor
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|Rogers, Martha L.
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
Page: 2 of 5
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|Gemmell, Robert Joseph
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|Innes, Jan
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|Cooper, Michael
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|Rogers, Lisa A.
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|Robinson, David A.
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|ROGERS-HIXON, MELINDA M.
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST
|10TH FLOOR
|10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
Page: 3 of 5
|Last Name, First Name, Middle Name:
|Fecan, Ivan
|Mailing Address:
|Delivery Address:
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|333 BLOOR STREET EAST, 10TH FLOOR
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|TORONTO ON M4W 1G9
|CANADA
|CANADA
RESOLUTION DATES:
Date(s) of Resolution(s) or Court Order(s) attaching or altering Special Rights and Restrictions attached to a class or a series of shares:
May 27, 2004
May 27, 2004
September 28, 2007
September 29, 2009
April 24, 2012
December 10, 2021
February 7, 2022
AUTHORIZED SHARE STRUCTURE
|1.
|112,474,388
|Class A Voting Shares
|Without Par Value
|With Special Rights or
|Restrictions attached
|- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - -
|2.
|1,400,000,000
|Class B Non-Voting Shares
|Without Par Value
|With Special Rights or
|Restrictions attached
|- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - -
|3.
|400,000,000
|Preferred Shares
|Without Par Value
|With Special Rights or
|Restrictions attached
|- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - - - - - - - - -
|1. 150,000
|Series XXVII Preferred Shares
|Special Rights or
|Restrictions are attached
|2. 1,000,000
|Series XXX Preferred Shares
|Special Rights or
|Restrictions are attached
|3. 300,000
|Series XXXI Preferred Shares
|Special Rights or
|Restrictions are attached
|4. 1,000,000
|Series XXXIV Preferred Shares
|Special Rights or
|Restrictions are attached
Page: 4 of 5
5. 10,000,000
Series XXXV Preferred Shares
Special Rights or
Restrictions are attached
6. 1,000,000
Series XXXVI Preferred Shares
Special Rights or
Restrictions are attached
7. 3,300,000
Series I Conversion Preferred Shares
Special Rights or
Restrictions are attached
8. 1,400,000
Series II Conversion Preferred Shares
Special Rights or
Restrictions are attached
Page: 5 of 5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 20:48:44 UTC.