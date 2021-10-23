Log in
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Rogers Communications : Roger Communications says ousted chairman's plan for board meeting is invalid

10/23/2021 | 02:46pm EDT
Oct 23 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc said on Saturday ousted Chairman Edward Rogers' proposal to hold a board meeting this week was invalid, the latest development in a heated battle between family members at one of Canada's biggest telecoms companies.

The proposal does not comply with the laws of British Columbia where the company is incorporated, the company said.

"The purported Board meeting and anything that may arise from such a meeting is also invalid," the company said in a statement.

"It is disappointing that the former Chairman is attempting to act unilaterally without regard for the interests of the company and all of Rogers' shareholders."

The company's board last Thursday voted out Rogers, son of the late founder Ted Rogers, after he tried to replace Chief Executive Officer Joe Natale with another executive. The move put him at odds with his sisters and mother, all of whom are fellow board directors and said they supported Natale.

The ousted chairman had laid out plans to regain control of the board and said he would remove the five RCI board directors who acted against him and replace them with his own candidates.

The company said on Friday the former chairman's resolution to remove the directors was invalid. (Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
