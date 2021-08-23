Rogers Communications : Seaside Communications to join Rogers Communications to connect more residents and businesses in local communities

Building on its 46-year history serving the residents and businesses of Nova Scotia, Seaside will expand its network and connect more customers to next-generation technology through its partnership with Rogers

SYDNEY, NS (August 23, 2021) Today, Seaside Communications and Rogers Communications announced a joint agreement that would see Rogers acquire Seaside, a leading, locally operated, telecommunications company based in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

'The agreement we have reached with Rogers results in a unique partnership that combines Seaside's local knowledge and appreciation of our customers' needs and aspirations, with the much greater resources available from a renowned national operator. It means Seaside's staff can look forward to a bright future, and our customers will have access to improved and expanded services,' said Loran Tweedie, Chief Executive Officer, Seaside.

Since opening its doors in 1975, Seaside has been providing exceptional service to the residents and businesses of Cape Breton and Northern Nova Scotia. Through its partnership with Rogers, Seaside will have access to additional support and resources to continue investing in the communities they serve while expanding its networks to connect more residents and businesses throughout the province. Seaside will continue to lead the day-to-day business with the same brand, local presence, and outstanding customer service they have always provided.

'Seaside Communications has been a staple in rural communities of Nova Scotia for more than 46 years, supporting local communities with reliable connectivity to stay connected to the people and things that matter most,' said Matt MacLellan, President, Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. 'We are excited to welcome the Seaside team to the Rogers family and begin our journey together to connect more Nova Scotians to leading technology now, and in the future.'

Seaside and Rogers are committed to providing reliable high-speed broadband to more communities across Nova Scotia. Over the coming months, the companies will share plans to deliver the best possible services and experiences to customers, including bringing faster internet speed options and additional entertainment services such as Rogers Ignite TV™.

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) serves as the financial advisor to Seaside on this transaction.

About Seaside

Seaside is a leading regional home entertainment and internet services provider serving rural communities across ten northeastern counties of Nova Scotia. Management and staff have deep roots in the communities we serve. We are committed to shrinking the urban-rural digital divide, and our mission is simply to deliver exceptional value and customer experience. For more information visit www.seaside.ns.ca or www.seasidehighspeed.com

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

