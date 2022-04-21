Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/21 02:43:03 pm EDT
75.32 CAD   -0.99%
02:45pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Simon Cowell Joins Canada's Got Talent for Spectacular Live Season Finale, May 17 on Citytv
PU
01:15pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : 2022 Rogers AGM Video & Transcript
PU
12:29pRBC Capital Keeps Sector Perform on Rogers Communications, Raises One Year Target to $77
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rogers Communications : Simon Cowell Joins Canada's Got Talent for Spectacular Live Season Finale, May 17 on Citytv

04/21/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Entertainment mogul Simon Cowell joins #CGT judges Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, and Kardinal Offishall in-person for the finale, live from Niagara Falls -

- Top performances from tonight's episode of Canada's Got Talent, now available to share and post-

- Canada's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv, or stream anytime on Citytv+, the Citytv app, or at Citytv.com -

TORONTO, ON (April 19, 2022) - As announced on Breakfast Television this morning, Simon Cowell joins the #CGT judges panel alongside Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, and Kardinal Offishall for the highly-anticipated live two-hour finale of Canada's Got Talent, May 17 on Citytv and Citytv.com. Created by Cowell, the Got Talent franchise is the most successful reality TV format ever, airing in 194 territories worldwide and holding the Guinness World Records title for the highest number of adaptations, having been commissioned in over 72 territories. Cowell is a driving force behind the launch of more superstar careers than any other in history, including the likes of One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, and Fifth Harmony. Joining the CGT judges table for the live finale marks Cowell's first Canadian appearance on the franchise.

"Canada has produced some remarkable talent over the years and I'm delighted it now has its own Got Talent showcase. The standard of contestants on the show has been great this season, so I really wanted to see it for myself. The finale is the perfect opportunity so I can watch the best of the best compete and judge for myself. Howie, Lilly, Kardi & Trish have done a great job, but have been way too nice for my liking! So watch out Canada, I'm on my way." said Simon Cowell, Founder, SYCO Entertainment.

In its first four weeks, Canada's Got Talent is Citytv's most-viewed original series in over a decade. Dancers, singers, illusionists, comedians, and every imaginable talent in between have graced the #CGT stage, including showstopping viral performances by 14-year-old singer Shea who received over 4.4M views on YouTube, and powerhouse singer from Quebec Jeanick Fournier with over 1M views.

Plus, key moments from tonight's episode include:

  • Kardinal finally got his Golden Buzzer moment with powerhouse singer Stacey Kay (Cambridge, ON) who tore the roof off the house with her cover of "Lady Marmalade"
  • Stand-up comedian Cathy Boyd (Toronto, ON), a 67-year-old, mother of four impressed Howie with her routine, with Lilly telling her that she was "obsessed"
  • Chucky Mady (Windsor, ON) broke a world record using his teeth as a human can opener
  • Escape Artist (Danny Zzzz, St. Catharines, ON) dedicated his emotional performance to his deceased son and had the crowd cheering his name, Mason
  • Teenage brother-sister singers Esther & Ezekiel (Caledonia, ON) showed their vocal range with Howie requesting to take a picture with them before they left the stage

Download photography from tonight's episode HERE

Download photography of Simon Cowell HERE

**If you're interested in setting up interviews with any of the contestants from tonight's episode, please let us know (contact details below), and we'll be happy to facilitate**

Alliszon - Conch Shell Player
Victoria, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Cathy Boyd - Stand-Up Comedian
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Cathy Boyd's Performance HERE

Christina Munchinsky - Hula Hooper
Cranbrook, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Chucky Mady -World Record Breaker
Windsor, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Chucky Mady's Performance HERE

Danny Zzzz - Escape Artist
St. Catharines, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Danny Zzzz's Performance HERE

Darrien Thomas - Competitive Eater
Bowmanville, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Esther and Ezekiel - Singers
Caledonia, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Esther and Ezekiel's Performance HERE

Ian Stewart - Chainsaw Juggler
North River, NS
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Justin Bereczki - Whip Cracker
Port Stanley, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

The Monsters of Schlock - Daredevil Comedy Duo
Niagara Falls, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Stacey Kay - Singer
Cambridge, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
Check Out Stacey Kay's Performance HERE


Canada's Got Talent is produced by Fremantle, SYCO Entertainment, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc., in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media.

Canada's Got Talent is grateful to be using a stage set on the traditional territory of several Indigenous nations who have inhabited this region, including the Neutral Nation, the Anishinaabek and the Haudenosaunee. The CGT team appreciates the opportunity to continue to create on this land, in the spirit of friendship, respect and reconciliation.

Social Media Links
Follow Canada's Got Talent on Instagram @CanGotTalent
Subscribe to Canada's Got Talent on YouTube YouTube.com/CanGotTalent
Follow Canada's Got Talent on Twitter @CanGotTalent
Follow Canada's Got Talent on Facebook Facebook.com/CanGotTalent
Hashtag: #CGT

Official CGT Destination: https://cgt.citytv.com/
Follow Citytv on Instagram @City_tv
Follow Citytv on Twitter @City_tv
Like Citytv on Facebook Facebook.com/Citytv
Follow Rogers Sports & Media PR on Twitter @RogersMediaPR

For interview opportunities, please contact:
Citytv - Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412
Unit Publicists - Amy Doary, amy@adpr.ca, 416.710.6079; Adrienne Kakoullis, akakoullis@risepr.ca, 416.450.6637

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 18:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
02:45pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Simon Cowell Joins Canada's Got Talent for Spectacular Live Season..
PU
01:15pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : 2022 Rogers AGM Video & Transcript
PU
12:29pRBC Capital Keeps Sector Perform on Rogers Communications, Raises One Year Target to $7..
MT
11:59aRogers Introduces Fiber-Based Ignite Internet Gigabit 2.5 Symmetrical Service
MT
11:45aBMO Capital Maintains Outperform, $80 TP on Rogers After "Solid" Q1
MT
08:26aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders - For..
PU
08:24aRBC Raises Price Target on Rogers Communications to CA$77 From CA$75, Maintains Sector ..
MT
07:04aAnalysts Raise Price Targets on Rogers Communications
MT
04/21Rogers Communications Inc. Appoints David A. Robinson as Director
CI
04/21Rogers Communications Declares Preliminary Voting Results
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 384 M 12 325 M 12 325 M
Net income 2022 1 779 M 1 426 M 1 426 M
Net Debt 2022 20 644 M 16 540 M 16 540 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 38 496 M 30 842 M 30 842 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 76,07 CAD
Average target price 80,06 CAD
Spread / Average Target 5,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Robert Joseph Gemmell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.26.30%30 842
T-MOBILE US14.42%165 781
AT&T INC.4.59%139 178
KDDI CORPORATION25.67%73 604
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.3.55%72 511
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.88%68 924