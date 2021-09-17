Rogers Communications : Sportsnet Announces 2021-22 NHL Regional Broadcast Schedules

- Sportsnet to deliver all 82 Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks games this season, plus 56 exclusive Toronto Maple Leafs games, on TV and streaming platforms -

- All 82 Flames and Canucks games, plus 41 Maple Leafs broadcasts, available regionally on the Sportsnet Radio Network -

September 17, 2021 - T-minus 24 days to puck drop, Canada! As the NHL's biggest stars prepare to hit the ice for the long-awaited return of an 82-game season, Sportsnet is hitting Canada's hockey hubs to deliver exclusive regional coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, plus comprehensive regional coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As Canada's exclusive national English-language broadcaster of the NHL, Sportsnet will deliver national and regional coverage of all 82 Canucks, Flames and Oilers broadcasts this season. Plus, the network will serve up 56 exclusive Maple Leafs games throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

Bringing Canadian fans access to the game they love, Sportsnet's regional broadcast schedule will reach viewers across Sportsnet East, Ontario, West & Pacific, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet 360, with national coverage also available on CBC, Citytv, OMNI Television and across the Sportsnet Radio Network throughout the season. All NHL on Sportsnet broadcasts will be available to stream on SN NOW and NHL LIVE. (Full details below; complete broadcast schedules attached and online*).

Canada's teams begin their 2021-22 NHL campaign exclusively on Sportsnet Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW. In addition to the sights, sounds and action of the league's elite, the opening week of the NHL will also see the debut of Sportsnet's new, state-of-the-art studio.

NHL on Sportsnet - Regional Broadcast Schedules

Canucks on Sportsnet Sportsnet is hitting the ice to deliver 58 regional Vancouver Canucks games this season on Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet 360. Beginning October 15, regional Canucks coverage includes: The return of Canucks regional broadcast team - play-by-play announcer John Shorthouse, game analyst John Garrett and reporter Dan Murphy

18 clashes with Pacific division rivals, including two showdowns with the freshmen Seattle Kraken on December 27 and April 26

The first meeting between new Canuck Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Arizona Coyotes in Vancouver on December 19

Oilers on Sportsnet Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet 360 aredestinations for Edmonton hockey fans, delivering 60 regional matchups this season. Starting October 19, regional Oilers on Sportsnet coverage includes: Play-by-play calls by Jack Michaels, alongside game analyst Louie DeBrusk and reporter Gene Principe

19 divisional showdowns, starting with an October 19 meeting with Anaheim Ducks

Back-to-back rematches vs. 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs opponent, Winnipeg Jets, on November 16 and 18

Flames on Sportsnet Reaching fans across Alberta, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet Flames will air 60 regional Calgary games this season. Beginning Oct. 18, regional Flames on Sportsnet coverage features: The return of the Flames on SN broadcast team: play-by-play broadcaster Rick Ball, game analysts Kelly Hrudey and Cassie Campbell-Pascall and reporter Ryan Leslie

Nine all-Canadian showdowns, including a Tkachuk brothers clash in Ottawa on November 14

17 divisional matchups, starting with the Flames home opener vs. Anaheim Ducks on October 18

Maple Leafs on Sportsnet Complementing Sportsnet's 42 national Leafs broadcasts, Sportsnet Ontario will also be home to 14 exclusive regional Toronto games this season. Beginning November 21, regional Leafs on Sportsnet coverage includes: Play-by-play calls by Chris Cuthbert, alongside game analyst Craig Simpson and reporter Shawn McKenzie

The first meeting between the Leafs and NHL newcomers Seattle Kraken, December 19 in Seattle

The return of Frederik Andersen on March 17 as the Maple Leafs host Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto

NHL on Sportsnet Radio Network

Accompanying Sportsnet's TV and streaming coverage of hockey's best and brightest, fans can listen to the action live and on-the-go across the Sportsnet Radio Network:

In Vancouver - Sportsnet 650 delivers all 82 Canucks radio broadcasts, starting October 13

- Sportsnet 650 delivers all 82 Canucks radio broadcasts, starting October 13 In Calgary - Sportsnet 960 the FAN is the go-to station for all 82 Flames games for fans on-the-move.

Sportsnet 960 the FAN is the go-to station for all 82 Flames games for fans on-the-move. In Toronto - Fans across the GTA can tune in to 41 Maple Leafs radio broadcasts on Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

As the home of the NHL in Canada, Sportsnet is set to deliver 130+ national broadcasts this season. Complementing the network's national schedule, Sportsnet will broadcast more than 130 regional games as the official regional television broadcast rights holder for the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames (including radio rights on Sportsnet 960 The FAN), Toronto Maple Leafs (including radio rights on Sportsnet 590 The FAN) and Vancouver Canucks (including radio rights on Sportsnet 650).

*some regional restrictions may apply

