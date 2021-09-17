Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rogers Communications : Sportsnet Announces 2021-22 NHL Regional Broadcast Schedules

09/17/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Sportsnet to deliver all 82 Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks games this season, plus 56 exclusive Toronto Maple Leafs games, on TV and streaming platforms -

- All 82 Flames and Canucks games, plus 41 Maple Leafs broadcasts, available regionally on the Sportsnet Radio Network -

September 17, 2021 - T-minus 24 days to puck drop, Canada! As the NHL's biggest stars prepare to hit the ice for the long-awaited return of an 82-game season, Sportsnet is hitting Canada's hockey hubs to deliver exclusive regional coverage of the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, plus comprehensive regional coverage of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As Canada's exclusive national English-language broadcaster of the NHL, Sportsnet will deliver national and regional coverage of all 82 Canucks, Flames and Oilers broadcasts this season. Plus, the network will serve up 56 exclusive Maple Leafs games throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

Bringing Canadian fans access to the game they love, Sportsnet's regional broadcast schedule will reach viewers across Sportsnet East, Ontario, West & Pacific, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet 360, with national coverage also available on CBC, Citytv, OMNI Television and across the Sportsnet Radio Network throughout the season. All NHL on Sportsnet broadcasts will be available to stream on SN NOW and NHL LIVE. (Full details below; complete broadcast schedules attached and online*).

Canada's teams begin their 2021-22 NHL campaign exclusively on Sportsnet Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Sportsnet, Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW. In addition to the sights, sounds and action of the league's elite, the opening week of the NHL will also see the debut of Sportsnet's new, state-of-the-art studio.

NHL on Sportsnet - Regional Broadcast Schedules

Canucks on Sportsnet

Sportsnet is hitting the ice to deliver 58 regional Vancouver Canucks games this season on Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet 360. Beginning October 15, regional Canucks coverage includes:

  • The return of Canucks regional broadcast team - play-by-play announcer John Shorthouse, game analyst John Garrett and reporter Dan Murphy
  • 18 clashes with Pacific division rivals, including two showdowns with the freshmen Seattle Kraken on December 27 and April 26
  • The first meeting between new Canuck Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Arizona Coyotes in Vancouver on December 19

Oilers on Sportsnet

Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet 360 aredestinations for Edmonton hockey fans, delivering 60 regional matchups this season. Starting October 19, regional Oilers on Sportsnet coverage includes:

  • Play-by-play calls by Jack Michaels, alongside game analyst Louie DeBrusk and reporter Gene Principe
  • 19 divisional showdowns, starting with an October 19 meeting with Anaheim Ducks
  • Back-to-back rematches vs. 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs opponent, Winnipeg Jets, on November 16 and 18

Flames on Sportsnet

Reaching fans across Alberta, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet Flames will air 60 regional Calgary games this season. Beginning Oct. 18, regional Flames on Sportsnet coverage features:

  • The return of the Flames on SN broadcast team: play-by-play broadcaster Rick Ball, game analysts Kelly Hrudey and Cassie Campbell-Pascall and reporter Ryan Leslie
  • Nine all-Canadian showdowns, including a Tkachuk brothers clash in Ottawa on November 14
  • 17 divisional matchups, starting with the Flames home opener vs. Anaheim Ducks on October 18

Maple Leafs on Sportsnet

Complementing Sportsnet's 42 national Leafs broadcasts, Sportsnet Ontario will also be home to 14 exclusive regional Toronto games this season. Beginning November 21, regional Leafs on Sportsnet coverage includes:

  • Play-by-play calls by Chris Cuthbert, alongside game analyst Craig Simpson and reporter Shawn McKenzie
  • The first meeting between the Leafs and NHL newcomers Seattle Kraken, December 19 in Seattle
  • The return of Frederik Andersen on March 17 as the Maple Leafs host Carolina Hurricanes in Toronto

NHL on Sportsnet Radio Network
Accompanying Sportsnet's TV and streaming coverage of hockey's best and brightest, fans can listen to the action live and on-the-go across the Sportsnet Radio Network:

  • In Vancouver - Sportsnet 650 delivers all 82 Canucks radio broadcasts, starting October 13
  • In Calgary -Sportsnet 960 the FAN is the go-to station for all 82 Flames games for fans on-the-move.
  • In Toronto - Fans across the GTA can tune in to 41 Maple Leafs radio broadcasts on Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

As the home of the NHL in Canada, Sportsnet is set to deliver 130+ national broadcasts this season. Complementing the network's national schedule, Sportsnet will broadcast more than 130 regional games as the official regional television broadcast rights holder for the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames (including radio rights on Sportsnet 960 The FAN), Toronto Maple Leafs (including radio rights on Sportsnet 590 The FAN) and Vancouver Canucks (including radio rights on Sportsnet 650).

*some regional restrictions may apply

Social Media Links
Official website, Sportsnet sportsnet.ca
Like Sportsnet Facebook.com/Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet on Twitter @Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet on Instagram @Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet PR @SportsnetPR

About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports network. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, SN NOW+, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, CHL, IndyCar, WWE, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Bundesliga, FA Women's Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 17:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
01:02pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Sportsnet Announces 2021-22 NHL Regional Broadcast Sched..
PU
11:42aROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : & Fido to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max..
PU
09/15ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Sportsnet Bets Big on Cabbie
PU
09/08ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/31Rogers Announces a Major Partnership With the Festival International De Jazz ..
GL
08/26ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Listen Up! Frequency Podcast Network Launches 2021 Fall ..
PU
08/25ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Awarded 2021 Best Places to Work in Ottawa
PU
08/24ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Has Helped Over a Thousand Kids Play Baseball and Tennis..
PU
08/23ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS : Seaside Communications to join Rogers Communications to ..
PU
08/23ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. (TSX : RCI.B) agreed to acquire Seaside Communication..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 14 715 M 11 547 M 11 547 M
Net income 2021 1 668 M 1 309 M 1 309 M
Net Debt 2021 19 207 M 15 071 M 15 071 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 3,34%
Capitalization 30 387 M 23 836 M 23 845 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 59,81 CAD
Average target price 72,33 CAD
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
David Robert Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.93%23 948
AT&T INC.-4.03%197 060
T-MOBILE US-4.40%160 875
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-18.81%102 186
KDDI CORPORATION24.82%78 516
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.29.95%61 937