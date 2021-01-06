Log in
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Rogers Communications : Sportsnet Announces Multi-Year Regional Broadcast Rights Extension with Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers

01/06/2021 | 02:38pm EST
- Canada's #1 sports network remains exclusive home to all Oilers and Flames games through the 2023-24 NHL season -

Continuing its long-standing partnership in bringing world-class entertainment to hockey fans in Alberta and across Canada, Sportsnet today announced a multi-year regional broadcast rights extension with the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

Building on a landmark agreement that established Sportsnet as the regional broadcaster of the Oilers and Flames for the past 10 years, Canada's #1 destination for hockey will continue to deliver exclusive regional coverage of Alberta's NHL franchises.

'As Canada's home of hockey, we celebrate the passion Western Canadian fans have for these storied franchises and are proud to have the responsibility and privilege as their media partner,' said Bart Yabsley, President, Sportsnet. 'Continuing our strong partnership with the Oilers and Flames is instrumental in our ongoing commitment to delivering the best hockey content and uniting Canadians through the game they love.'

In addition to regional rights, Sportsnet is also the national NHL broadcast rightsholder in Canada, making the network the home to every Flames and Oilers regular season game and all Stanley Cup Playoffs appearances. Televised regional broadcasts remain available to viewers in Alberta and Saskatchewan on Sportsnet West, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet Flames and Sportsnet Oilers. Sportsnet's coverage of the Flames and Oilers will also be available to stream regionally on SN NOW or nationally on SN NOW+ and NHL LIVE.*

'Oilers fans deserve the very best television broadcast possible - from production to technology, analysis and innovation, we know Sportsnet is committed to working with us to make our content a best in class experience that is true to what Oil Country hockey is all about,' said Tom Anselmi, Business President & COO, Oilers Entertainment Group. 'Sportsnet has been a trusted partner for the past decade in delivering Oilers hockey to our fans and we are thrilled to continue our relationship for the next four years.'

'As we near the start of the 2021 NHL season with great anticipation, today's broadcast partnership announcement with Sportsnet is ideal timing for Flames fans; so excited to see their team return to play in the newly formed North Division,' said Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation President and CEO John Bean. 'We are very proud of our long-standing relationship with Sportsnet and are extremely pleased to be able to inform the C of Red that with our new agreement, they will not miss a moment of Flames action this season. Sportsnet continues to be leading-edge in delivering the very best television and radio hockey experience for Albertans and all Canadians.'

With the 2020-21 NHL season set to get underway January 13, Sportsnet will announce its full regional and national broadcast schedules in the coming days.

* regional restrictions apply

About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports network. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, SN NOW+, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, Rogers Cup, CHL, IndyCar, WWE, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Bundesliga, FA Women's Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

About Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC)
The Calgary Flames have been thrilling hockey fans in southern Alberta for over four decades. In that time, the team has established itself as a leading NHL franchise, striving to be a winner on the ice and taking tremendous pride as an integral member of the Calgary community. From on-ice achievements, including the 1989 Stanley Cup championship, to off-ice charitable endeavours, the Flames are one of the premier professional sports franchises in North America. Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), which owns the Flames, is the parent company for four other sports franchises including the WHL's Calgary Hitmen, the NLL's Calgary Roughnecks, the CFL's Calgary Stampeders, and the AHL's Stockton Heat. With the current development of a new event centre for Calgary (completion in 2024), CSEC has partnered to create a year-round, modern, exciting and vibrant gathering place to attract people from all over the world, to celebrate everything that is Calgary.

About Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG)
Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) delivers leading sports, entertainment and special event programming to fans and patrons in Canada and the United States. OEG owns the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers, the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings, the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, and operates Rogers Place, the top venue in North American sports and entertainment, and anchor of ICE District, Canada's largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district, a destination for people from all corners of the city, country and world.

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 19:37:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
