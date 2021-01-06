Rogers Communications : Sportsnet Announces Multi-Year Regional Broadcast Rights Extension with Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers

- Canada's #1 sports network remains exclusive home to all Oilers and Flames games through the 2023-24 NHL season -

Continuing its long-standing partnership in bringing world-class entertainment to hockey fans in Alberta and across Canada, Sportsnet today announced a multi-year regional broadcast rights extension with the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

Building on a landmark agreement that established Sportsnet as the regional broadcaster of the Oilers and Flames for the past 10 years, Canada's #1 destination for hockey will continue to deliver exclusive regional coverage of Alberta's NHL franchises.

'As Canada's home of hockey, we celebrate the passion Western Canadian fans have for these storied franchises and are proud to have the responsibility and privilege as their media partner,' said Bart Yabsley, President, Sportsnet. 'Continuing our strong partnership with the Oilers and Flames is instrumental in our ongoing commitment to delivering the best hockey content and uniting Canadians through the game they love.'

In addition to regional rights, Sportsnet is also the national NHL broadcast rightsholder in Canada, making the network the home to every Flames and Oilers regular season game and all Stanley Cup Playoffs appearances. Televised regional broadcasts remain available to viewers in Alberta and Saskatchewan on Sportsnet West, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet Flames and Sportsnet Oilers. Sportsnet's coverage of the Flames and Oilers will also be available to stream regionally on SN NOW or nationally on SN NOW+ and NHL LIVE.*

'Oilers fans deserve the very best television broadcast possible - from production to technology, analysis and innovation, we know Sportsnet is committed to working with us to make our content a best in class experience that is true to what Oil Country hockey is all about,' said Tom Anselmi, Business President & COO, Oilers Entertainment Group. 'Sportsnet has been a trusted partner for the past decade in delivering Oilers hockey to our fans and we are thrilled to continue our relationship for the next four years.'

'As we near the start of the 2021 NHL season with great anticipation, today's broadcast partnership announcement with Sportsnet is ideal timing for Flames fans; so excited to see their team return to play in the newly formed North Division,' said Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation President and CEO John Bean. 'We are very proud of our long-standing relationship with Sportsnet and are extremely pleased to be able to inform the C of Red that with our new agreement, they will not miss a moment of Flames action this season. Sportsnet continues to be leading-edge in delivering the very best television and radio hockey experience for Albertans and all Canadians.'

With the 2020-21 NHL season set to get underway January 13, Sportsnet will announce its full regional and national broadcast schedules in the coming days.

* regional restrictions apply

