- Sportsnet remains Canada's home of the Edmonton Oilers through to 2035 -

June 7, 2024 - On the brink of the Stanley Cup Final, Sportsnet and the Edmonton Oilers today announced a new agreement for Canada's #1 sports network to continue as the team's exclusive regional broadcast partner for eleven more seasons. In addition to the renewed regional broadcast rights through to 2035, Sportsnet is the national broadcast rights partner of the NHL in Canada, making it Canada's home of the Edmonton Oilers games on TV and via live stream on Sportsnet+.



"The NHL's best fans deserve the best regional broadcasts, whether they are watching on television or streaming on their mobile devices," said Stew MacDonald, President and Chief Revenue Officer, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "We couldn't be happier to continue our partnership with Sportsnet, which includes what we believe is the best regional broadcast play-by-play and analysis in hockey, along with leading-edge technology and constant innovation."



"The Edmonton Oilers have been a key part of Sportsnet's programming for more than 25 years," said Greg Sansone, President, Sportsnet. "We look forward to continue building on this great partnership and delivering coverage to hockey fans across the region, and we thank the Oilers for trusting us with their regional broadcasts for eleven more years."



Fans across Canada can watch every game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final featuring the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+, and CBC, beginning this Saturday, June 8.



