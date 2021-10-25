Rogers Communications : TSX seals record winning streak as resource shares gain

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
* TSX ends up 68.69 points, or 0.3%, at 21,284.84
* Index ends up for 14th day; posts record closing high
* Energy rises 1.9%; materials ends up 1.5%
* Rogers Communications slides 5.8%
TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on
Monday rose for a 14th straight session to notch a record high
as resource shares climbed, while a battle for control of the
board at Rogers Communications Inc weighed on the
company's share price.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 68.69 points, or 0.3%, at 21,284.84, a record
closing high. The winning streak is the longest in Reuters data
going back to 1979.
The TSX has a heavy weighting in financial and resource
stocks, which do well as inflation rises and interest rates go
up, said Norman Levine, managing director at Portfolio
Management Corp.
It's the Toronto market's "time to shine in the sun," Levine
added.
The energy group was up 1.9% as oil prices rose to
multiyear highs before steadying, while the materials group,
which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer
companies, added 1.5%.
Spot gold was up 0.8% at about $1,806 per ounce as
worries about inflation lifted the safe-haven asset ahead of
major central bank meetings this week.
The Bank of Canada on Wednesday is expected to raise its
inflation forecast and to largely end stimulus from its
pandemic-era bond buying program, starting a countdown of sorts
to the first interest rate hike since October 2018.
Among the biggest gainers on the TSX was Cominar REIT
. Its shares rose 12.1% after an investor group led by
Canadian real estate company Canderel agreed to take Cominar
private in a C$2.14 billion ($1.73 billion) deal.
Rogers shares ended 5.8% lower as a family feud over control
of the board deepened after rival factions claimed they were in
charge of one of Canada's largest telecom companies.
Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc,
owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, fell 4.8% after the
company missed estimates for quarterly revenue.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shreyashi
Sanyal, Anisha Sircar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)