    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Rogers Communications : TSX seals record winning streak as resource shares gain

10/25/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

* TSX ends up 68.69 points, or 0.3%, at 21,284.84

* Index ends up for 14th day; posts record closing high

* Energy rises 1.9%; materials ends up 1.5%

* Rogers Communications slides 5.8%

TORONTO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Monday rose for a 14th straight session to notch a record high as resource shares climbed, while a battle for control of the board at Rogers Communications Inc weighed on the company's share price.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 68.69 points, or 0.3%, at 21,284.84, a record closing high. The winning streak is the longest in Reuters data going back to 1979.

The TSX has a heavy weighting in financial and resource stocks, which do well as inflation rises and interest rates go up, said Norman Levine, managing director at Portfolio Management Corp.

It's the Toronto market's "time to shine in the sun," Levine added.

The energy group was up 1.9% as oil prices rose to multiyear highs before steadying, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5%.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at about $1,806 per ounce as worries about inflation lifted the safe-haven asset ahead of major central bank meetings this week.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday is expected to raise its inflation forecast and to largely end stimulus from its pandemic-era bond buying program, starting a countdown of sorts to the first interest rate hike since October 2018.

Among the biggest gainers on the TSX was Cominar REIT . Its shares rose 12.1% after an investor group led by Canadian real estate company Canderel agreed to take Cominar private in a C$2.14 billion ($1.73 billion) deal.

Rogers shares ended 5.8% lower as a family feud over control of the board deepened after rival factions claimed they were in charge of one of Canada's largest telecom companies.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, fell 4.8% after the company missed estimates for quarterly revenue. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Anisha Sircar and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMINAR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 12.07% 11.61 Delayed Quote.43.16%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. -5.78% 56.55 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 595 M 11 776 M 11 776 M
Net income 2021 1 613 M 1 301 M 1 301 M
Net Debt 2021 19 599 M 15 812 M 15 812 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 30 415 M 24 589 M 24 538 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 60,02 CAD
Average target price 71,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Paulina Molnar CFO, Senior VP-Risk Management & Controller
John Anthony MacDonald Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
David Robert Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.1.28%24 596
AT&T INC.-11.37%181 995
T-MOBILE US-13.33%145 850
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-20.74%99 580
KDDI CORPORATION17.55%72 896
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.36%56 341