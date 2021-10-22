Rogers Communications : Toronto market rises for third week as energy shares rally

(Adds details throughout, updates prices)
* TSX ends up 3.76 points, or 0.02%, at 21,216.15
* Index advances for 13th straight day; hits record high
* Energy sector climbs 1.3%; financials up 0.5%
* Technology falls 1.8%
TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged
slightly higher on Friday as gains for the energy and financial
sectors offset a drop in technology stocks, with the index
notching its third straight week of gains.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 3.76 points, or 0.02%, at 21,216.15, the 13th
straight day of gains and a record closing high.
For the week, the TSX was up 1.4%, helped by stronger
commodity prices.
"Commodity prices have bounced back a little bit,
particularly crude. That helped the energy stocks," said Colin
Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.
"At the same time, we're seeing weakness in technology in the
United States."
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower as disappointing
quarterly reports put pressure on the communications and
technology sectors and investors turned skittish as Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discussed stimulus tapering.
The Bank of Canada is expected to largely end stimulus from
bond purchases when it makes a policy announcement next week.
The Toronto market's energy sector climbed 1.3% as concern
about low supplies bolstered oil prices. U.S. crude oil futures
settled 1.5% higher at $83.76 a barrel.
The heavily weighted financial services sector was up 0.5%,
while industrials advanced 1%.
Technology shares gave back some recent gains, falling 1.8%,
and healthcare ended 2.4% lower, including declines for some
cannabis stocks.
A boardroom tussle at Rogers Communications Inc is
unlikely to hinder its C$20 billion ($16.16 billion) purchase of
Shaw Communications, analysts said, but the family
drama is continuing at one of Canada's biggest telecoms
companies.
Shares of Rogers ended 0.3% lower, while Shaw was down 0.4%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)