    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
Rogers Communications : Toronto market rises for third week as energy shares rally

10/22/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
(Adds details throughout, updates prices)

* TSX ends up 3.76 points, or 0.02%, at 21,216.15

* Index advances for 13th straight day; hits record high

* Energy sector climbs 1.3%; financials up 0.5%

* Technology falls 1.8%

TORONTO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged slightly higher on Friday as gains for the energy and financial sectors offset a drop in technology stocks, with the index notching its third straight week of gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 3.76 points, or 0.02%, at 21,216.15, the 13th straight day of gains and a record closing high.

For the week, the TSX was up 1.4%, helped by stronger commodity prices.

"Commodity prices have bounced back a little bit, particularly crude. That helped the energy stocks," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. "At the same time, we're seeing weakness in technology in the United States."

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower as disappointing quarterly reports put pressure on the communications and technology sectors and investors turned skittish as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discussed stimulus tapering.

The Bank of Canada is expected to largely end stimulus from bond purchases when it makes a policy announcement next week.

The Toronto market's energy sector climbed 1.3% as concern about low supplies bolstered oil prices. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1.5% higher at $83.76 a barrel.

The heavily weighted financial services sector was up 0.5%, while industrials advanced 1%.

Technology shares gave back some recent gains, falling 1.8%, and healthcare ended 2.4% lower, including declines for some cannabis stocks.

A boardroom tussle at Rogers Communications Inc is unlikely to hinder its C$20 billion ($16.16 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications, analysts said, but the family drama is continuing at one of Canada's biggest telecoms companies.

Shares of Rogers ended 0.3% lower, while Shaw was down 0.4%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. -0.28% 60.02 Delayed Quote.1.57%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. -0.36% 35.59 Delayed Quote.59.89%
Financials
Sales 2021 14 595 M 11 799 M 11 799 M
Net income 2021 1 613 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
Net Debt 2021 19 599 M 15 844 M 15 844 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 30 606 M 24 751 M 24 742 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 60,19 CAD
Average target price 72,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Paulina Molnar CFO, Senior VP-Risk Management & Controller
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
David Robert Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.1.57%24 794
AT&T INC.-10.43%183 923
T-MOBILE US-13.35%145 825
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-17.97%99 011
KDDI CORPORATION20.32%73 608
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.70%56 332