  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Rogers Communications Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:20 2022-10-26 pm EDT
57.48 CAD   +7.18%
01:29pRogers Communications Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:21pChampagne's conditions on Rogers-Shaw deal generally positive, analysts say
AQ
01:05pAnalysts say Canada telecom merger could still go forward
AQ
Rogers Communications Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

10/26/2022 | 01:29pm EDT
Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI.B.T) is currently at C$57.52, up C$3.89 or 7.25%


--Would be highest close since Aug. 29, 2022, when it closed at C$57.63

--On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 22, 2020, when it rose 11.56%

--Currently up seven of the past eight days

--Currently up four consecutive days; up 9.5% over this period

--Longest winning streak since April 11, 2022, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending March 16, 2021, when it rose 10.63%

--Up 8.1% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2020, when it rose 13.19%

--Down 4.5% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2020, when it fell 8.1%

--Down 24.39% from its all-time closing high of C$76.07 on April 20, 2022

--Down 1.17% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 27, 2021), when it closed at C$58.20

--Down 24.39% from its 52-week closing high of C$76.07 on April 20, 2022

--Up 12.39% from its 52-week closing low of C$51.18 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as high as C$57.52; highest intraday level since Aug. 31, 2022, when it hit C$57.89

--Up 7.25% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 20, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.86%


All data as of 1:11:35 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1328ET

All news about ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
01:29pRogers Communications Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 20..
DJ
01:21pChampagne's conditions on Rogers-Shaw deal generally positive, analysts say
AQ
01:05pAnalysts say Canada telecom merger could still go forward
AQ
09:03aCorrection to Shaw Wireless Sale Article on Oct. 25
DJ
08:18aRBC Capital Markets on ISED Providing Conditions for Potential Approval of Rogers-Shaw-..
MT
05:33aNorth American Morning Briefing: Tech Stocks Fall After ..
DJ
10/25Canadian industry minister denies Rogers-Shaw telecom merger
AQ
10/25National Bank Asks, Is ISED Looking to Bring Rogers-Shaw Regulatory Review to a Relativ..
MT
10/25Canada Sets Terms Under Which It Will Approve Shaw Wireless Sale to Quebecor -- 2nd Upd..
DJ
10/25Canada's industry minister rejects wholesale merger of Shaw, Rogers
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Financials
Sales 2022 15 336 M 11 322 M 11 322 M
Net income 2022 1 695 M 1 251 M 1 251 M
Net Debt 2022 20 484 M 15 123 M 15 123 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 27 231 M 20 007 M 20 105 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 53,63 CAD
Average target price 73,28 CAD
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Ron McKenzie Chief Technology & Information Officer
Robert Joseph Gemmell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.-11.67%20 007
T-MOBILE US21.25%176 356
AT&T INC.-5.75%126 057
KDDI CORPORATION30.93%65 315
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.9.48%61 460
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-17.70%57 091