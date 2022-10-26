Rogers Communications Up Over 7%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI.B.T) is currently at C$57.52, up C$3.89 or 7.25%

--Would be highest close since Aug. 29, 2022, when it closed at C$57.63

--On pace for largest percent increase since Oct. 22, 2020, when it rose 11.56%

--Currently up seven of the past eight days

--Currently up four consecutive days; up 9.5% over this period

--Longest winning streak since April 11, 2022, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending March 16, 2021, when it rose 10.63%

--Up 8.1% month-to-date; on pace for best month since Nov. 2020, when it rose 13.19%

--Down 4.5% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2020, when it fell 8.1%

--Down 24.39% from its all-time closing high of C$76.07 on April 20, 2022

--Down 1.17% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 27, 2021), when it closed at C$58.20

--Down 24.39% from its 52-week closing high of C$76.07 on April 20, 2022

--Up 12.39% from its 52-week closing low of C$51.18 on Oct. 12, 2022

--Traded as high as C$57.52; highest intraday level since Aug. 31, 2022, when it hit C$57.89

--Up 7.25% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since June 20, 2022, when it rose as much as 7.86%

All data as of 1:11:35 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1328ET