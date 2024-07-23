TORONTO, July 23, 2024 - Rogers Communications announced today that it has been awarded Canada's most reliable wireless network by global leader in independent network benchmarking, Opensignal.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Opensignal as Canada's most reliable wireless network," said Ron McKenzie, Chief Technology & Information Officer, Rogers. "Our investments in our networks are about connecting Canadians when and where they want and this award shows we are delivering the most reliable network experience for our customers."

The Opensignal study shows that in Canada Rogers holds the top spot for reliability in wireless networks. With this award, Rogers has Canada's most reliable wireless and internet networks, according to Opensignal.

Rogers has invested over $40 billion in its networks over the last decade and will invest $4 billion in capital investments this year. Rogers is committed to bringing Canadians the biggest and best wireless networks. The company is investing to expand the country's largest and most reliable 5G network, which now reaches more than 2,300 communities.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers is Canada's communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For more information:

media@rci.rogers.com

1-844-226-1338

Opensignal Awards - Reliability Experience - regional overview, March 2024, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period December 1, 2023 - February 28, 2024 © 2024 Opensignal Limited.