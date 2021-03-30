Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Rogers Communications Inc.    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rogers Communications : Play Ball! Sportsnet Announces Blue Jays 2021 Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

03/30/2021 | 01:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Live broadcasts and exclusive coverage of the 2021 Blue Jays season available on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, SN NOW, Sportsnet Radio Network, the Sportsnet App, and sportsnet.ca -

March 30, 2021 - After an impressive Grapefruit League showing, the Blue Jays are primed for the regular season and Sportsnet - Canada's exclusive home of everything Blue Jays - has all the bases covered for fans with live action and extensive multiplatform coverage all season long. Starting with a special 1-hour pre-game show on Opening Day on Thursday, April 1 at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT, the Blue Jays take on the Yankees live on Sportsnet, SN NOW, Sportsnet 590 The FAN, and across the Sportsnet Radio Network . Until Opening Day, fans can save $50 on an annual pass for SN NOW, Canada's premier destination for streaming the Blue Jays.

Blue Jays broadcasting favourites Dan Shulman, Buck Martinez, and Pat Tabler have the call for all games on both TV and radio this season, with Hazel Mae, Arash Madani, and Ben Wagner providing reporting and insights. Teeing up each matchup on TV are Jamie Campbell and Joe Siddall with Blue Jays Central, while Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker return with Baseball Central weekdays at 2 p.m. ET and for select pre-game shows on Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

For the dedicated radio broadcast, Rob Wong and Shoaib Ali will share hosting duties for Blue Jays games across The Sportsnet Radio Network. Meanwhile, Josh Goldberg joins Wong and Ali to co-host the return of Jays Talk, airing on Sportsnet 590 The FAN immediately following every game.

Delivering all the latest from the diamond, Sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet Appare the ultimate destinations for baseball fans to feed their need f or breaking news, s cores, stats, highlights, and analysis from Sportsnet insiders Shi Davidi, Ben Nicholson-Smith, and Arden Zwelling. Fans can also stay tuned to the home team by listening to Canada's top Blue Jays podcast At The Letters, sponsored by Miller Lite and hosted by Nicholson-Smith and Zwelling on youtube.ca/sportsnet, and sign up to Sportsnet's weekly Blue Jays newsletter at sportsnet.ca/jaysnewsletter to get must-see video and stories delivered directly by email.

April 2021 Blue Jays on Sportsnet Broadcast Schedule
All games are also available on radio on Sportsnet 590 The FAN and across the Sportsnet Radio Network. Visit sportsnet.ca/schedule for the full schedule and most up-to-date TV listings.

  • Thursday, April 1 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - Toronto @ NY Yankees (Sportsnet)
  • Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - Toronto @ NY Yankees (Sportsnet)
  • Sunday, April 4 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - Toronto @ NY Yankees (Sportsnet)
  • Monday, April 5 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Texas (Sportsnet)
  • Tuesday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Texas (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)
  • Wednesday, April 7 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT - Toronto @ Texas (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)
  • Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - LA Angels @ Toronto (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)
  • Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - LA Angels @ Toronto (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)
  • Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - LA Angels @ Toronto (Sportsnet ONE)
  • Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - LA Angels @ Toronto (Sportsnet)
  • Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - NY Yankees @ Toronto (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)
  • Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - NY Yankees @ Toronto (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)
  • Wednesday, April 14 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - NY Yankees @ Toronto (Sportsnet)
  • Thursday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Kansas City (Sportsnet)
  • Friday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Kansas City (Sportsnet)
  • Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT - Toronto @ Kansas City (Sportsnet)
  • Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT - Toronto @ Kansas City (Sportsnet)
  • Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Boston (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)
  • Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Boston (Sportsnet ONE)
  • Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Tampa Bay (Sportsnet)
  • Saturday, April 24 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Tampa Bay (Sportsnet ONE)
  • Sunday, April 25 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - Toronto @ Tampa Bay (Sportsnet)
  • Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Washington @ Toronto (Sportsnet)
  • Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Washington @ Toronto (Sportsnet ONE)
  • Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Atlanta @ Toronto (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

*Schedule subject to change.

2021 MLB on Sportsnet
In addition to the Blue Jays, Sportsnet's season-long MLB coverage includes marquee matchups from around the league, the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, plus the Wild Card, Divisional Series, Championship Series, and World Series.

Social Media Links
Official website at sportsnet.ca
Like Sportsnet at Facebook.com/Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet on Twitter @Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet on Instagram @Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet PR on Twitter @SportsnetPR

About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports network. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, SN NOW+, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, CHL, IndyCar, WWE, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Bundesliga, FA Women's Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 17:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
01:34pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : Play Ball! Sportsnet Announces Blue Jays 2021 Regular S..
PU
03/29SHAW COMMUNICATIONS  : MPs hammer Shaw, Rogers executives about proposed combina..
AQ
03/29Rogers, Shaw merger will result in competition, Shaw CEO tells committee
RE
03/26ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q21 INVESTMEN : 00 a.m. ET
GL
03/25ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : Expeto to Collaborate with Rogers for Business on Enter..
AQ
03/22ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : 2021 Circulaire de la direction sollicitant des procura..
PU
03/22ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : 2021 Information Circular
PU
03/22MARKET CHATTER : Competition Bureau Getting 'Unprecedented' Feedback On Rogers, ..
MT
03/19ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : governments to split cost of boosting wireless service ..
AQ
03/19Rogers Communications Falls after Reporting $300 Million Partnership to Expan..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 461 M 11 443 M 11 443 M
Net income 2021 1 820 M 1 440 M 1 440 M
Net Debt 2021 17 614 M 13 938 M 13 938 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 30 641 M 24 263 M 24 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
EV / Sales 2022 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 69,7%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 69,69 CAD
Last Close Price 60,37 CAD
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Daniel Trudeau Manager-Outside Plant Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.1.87%24 105
AT&T INC.6.26%218 151
T-MOBILE US, INC.-8.45%153 437
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.14.64%145 695
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED14.82%134 350
KDDI CORPORATION17.97%74 959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ