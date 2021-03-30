Rogers Communications : Play Ball! Sportsnet Announces Blue Jays 2021 Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

- Live broadcasts and exclusive coverage of the 2021 Blue Jays season available on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, SN NOW, Sportsnet Radio Network, the Sportsnet App, and sportsnet.ca -

March 30, 2021 - After an impressive Grapefruit League showing, the Blue Jays are primed for the regular season and Sportsnet - Canada's exclusive home of everything Blue Jays - has all the bases covered for fans with live action and extensive multiplatform coverage all season long. Starting with a special 1-hour pre-game show on Opening Day on Thursday, April 1 at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT, the Blue Jays take on the Yankees live on Sportsnet, SN NOW, Sportsnet 590 The FAN, and across the Sportsnet Radio Network . Until Opening Day, fans can save $50 on an annual pass for SN NOW, Canada's premier destination for streaming the Blue Jays.



Blue Jays broadcasting favourites Dan Shulman, Buck Martinez, and Pat Tabler have the call for all games on both TV and radio this season, with Hazel Mae, Arash Madani, and Ben Wagner providing reporting and insights. Teeing up each matchup on TV are Jamie Campbell and Joe Siddall with Blue Jays Central, while Jeff Blair and Kevin Barker return with Baseball Central weekdays at 2 p.m. ET and for select pre-game shows on Sportsnet 590 The FAN.



For the dedicated radio broadcast, Rob Wong and Shoaib Ali will share hosting duties for Blue Jays games across The Sportsnet Radio Network. Meanwhile, Josh Goldberg joins Wong and Ali to co-host the return of Jays Talk, airing on Sportsnet 590 The FAN immediately following every game.



Delivering all the latest from the diamond, Sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet Appare the ultimate destinations for baseball fans to feed their need f or breaking news, s cores, stats, highlights, and analysis from Sportsnet insiders Shi Davidi, Ben Nicholson-Smith, and Arden Zwelling. Fans can also stay tuned to the home team by listening to Canada's top Blue Jays podcast At The Letters, sponsored by Miller Lite and hosted by Nicholson-Smith and Zwelling on youtube.ca/sportsnet, and sign up to Sportsnet's weekly Blue Jays newsletter at sportsnet.ca/jaysnewsletter to get must-see video and stories delivered directly by email.



April 2021 Blue Jays on Sportsnet Broadcast Schedule

All games are also available on radio on Sportsnet 590 The FAN and across the Sportsnet Radio Network. Visit sportsnet.ca/schedule for the full schedule and most up-to-date TV listings.

Thursday, April 1 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - Toronto @ NY Yankees (Sportsnet)

Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - Toronto @ NY Yankees (Sportsnet)

Sunday, April 4 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - Toronto @ NY Yankees (Sportsnet)

Monday, April 5 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Texas (Sportsnet)

Tuesday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Texas (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Wednesday, April 7 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT - Toronto @ Texas (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - LA Angels @ Toronto (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - LA Angels @ Toronto (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Saturday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - LA Angels @ Toronto (Sportsnet ONE)

Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - LA Angels @ Toronto (Sportsnet)

Monday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - NY Yankees @ Toronto (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Tuesday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - NY Yankees @ Toronto (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Wednesday, April 14 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - NY Yankees @ Toronto (Sportsnet)

Thursday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Kansas City (Sportsnet)

Friday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Kansas City (Sportsnet)

Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT - Toronto @ Kansas City (Sportsnet)

Sunday, April 18 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT - Toronto @ Kansas City (Sportsnet)

Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Boston (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Wednesday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Boston (Sportsnet ONE)

Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Tampa Bay (Sportsnet)

Saturday, April 24 at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT - Toronto @ Tampa Bay (Sportsnet ONE)

Sunday, April 25 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT - Toronto @ Tampa Bay (Sportsnet)

Tuesday, April 27 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Washington @ Toronto (Sportsnet)

Wednesday, April 28 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Washington @ Toronto (Sportsnet ONE)

Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT - Atlanta @ Toronto (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

*Schedule subject to change.



2021 MLB on Sportsnet

In addition to the Blue Jays, Sportsnet's season-long MLB coverage includes marquee matchups from around the league, the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, plus the Wild Card, Divisional Series, Championship Series, and World Series.



