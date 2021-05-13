Rogers Communications : Sportsnet Announces 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Broadcast Schedule

- From puck drop to the hoisting of Lord Stanley's Cup, Sportsnet delivers exclusive English-language national coverage of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting May 15 across TV, radio and streaming platforms -

May 13, 2021 - The time has come, Canada … #ItsOn! As the annual quest for Lord Stanley's Cup begins in earnest this weekend, Sportsnet is set to deliver exclusive English-language national coverage of the unique 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting with the first round on Saturday, May 15 on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, CBC, FX, FXX and OMNI, across the Sportsnet Radio Network and via stream on SN NOW and NHL Live.

As the exclusive national home of the NHL, Sportsnet will bring Canadian fans rinkside to experience hockey history in the making as four teams out of Canada's Scotia North Division vie for a guaranteed trip to the Conference Finals - and beyond. The North's first round series -Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens - hit the ice on May 19 and May 20, respectively, across Sportsnet's TV, radio and streaming platforms. (full broadcast schedule below).

Delivering end-to-end action from every game of every series through to the 2021Stanley Cup Final, Sportsnet's exclusive multiplatform coverage of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs includes:

Television & Streaming

Canada's hockey fans can also stream every moment of every game of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs and 2021 Stanley Cup Final with SN NOW and SN NOW+, which now includes NHL LIVE as part of the bundle package.

Radio

Connecting fans coast-to-coast-to-coast, the Sportsnet Radio Network - including Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet 960 The FAN and Sportsnet 650 - is set to deliver live coverage, analysis and insider information throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs first round, including both series from the North Division.



For listeners in Toronto, Sportsnet 590 The FAN and 680 NEWS will deliver live radio coverage of the Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens series, starting with Game 2 on May 22. Veteran play-by-play team Joe Bowen and Jim Ralph will have the radio call, followed by Nick Alberga and Gord Stellick with Leafs Nation Post Game. (Full schedule details available online).

Sportsnet.ca & Sportsnet App

As the one-stop-shop for all things hockey, sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet app serve up breaking news, opinion and analysis from Canada's top writers: Chris Johnston,Luke Fox, Mark Spector, Ken Wiebe, Eric Francis, Eric Engels and Iain McIntyre.

Fans can also stay up-to-date with the latest news, headlines and highlights on Sportsnet's YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels.

Broadcast Schedule and Game Crews

NORTH DIVISION

Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4)

Play-by-play: Chris Cuthbert; Game Analyst: Craig Simpson; Reporters: Kyle Buskauskas

G1 Thurs., May 20 Montreal @ Toronto, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN / CBC G2 Sat., May 22 Montreal @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN/CBC/OMNI/ 680 NEWS G3 Mon., May 24 Toronto @ Montreal, TBD SN / CBC / SN590 G4 Tues., May 25 Toronto @ Montreal, TBD SN / CBC G5* Thurs., May 27 Montreal @ Toronto, TBD TBD G6* Sat., May 29 Toronto @ Montreal, TBD TBD G7* Mon., May 31 Montreal @ Toronto, TBD TBD

Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3)

Play-by-play: Harnarayan Singh; Game Analyst: Louie DeBrusk; Reporters: Gene Principe (EDM), Scott Oake (WPG)

G1 Wed., May 19 Winnipeg @ Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT SN / CBC G2 Fri., May 21 Winnipeg @ Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT SN / CBC G3 Sun., May 23 Edmonton @ Winnipeg, TBD SN / CBC G4 Mon., May 24 Edmonton @ Winnipeg, TBD SN / CBC G5* Wed., May 26 Winnipeg @ Edmonton, TBD TBD G6* Fri., May 28 Edmonton @ Winnipeg, TBD TBD G7* Sun., May 30 Winnipeg @ Edmonton TBD

EAST DIVISION

Pittsburgh Penguins (1) vs. New York Islanders (4)

G1 Sun., May 16 NY Islanders @ Pittsburgh, Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT SN G2 Tues., May 18 NY Islanders @ Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SNO/SNW/SNP/CBC G3 Thurs., May 20 Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN360 G4 Sat., May 22 Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT SN G5* Mon., May 24 NY Islanders @ Pittsburgh, TBD TBD G6* Wed., May 26 Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders, TBD TBD G7* Fri., May 28 NY Islanders @ Pittsburgh, TBD TBD

Washington Capitals (2) vs. Boston Bruins (3)

G1 Sat., May 15 Boston @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN/CBC/OMNI G2 Mon., May 17 Boston @ Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m.PT SNO/SNW/SNP/CBC G3 Wed., May 19 Washington @ Boston, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m.PT SNE/SNO/SNP/SN360 G4 Fri., May 21 Washington @ Boston, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m.PT SNE/SNO/SNP/SN360 G5* Sun., May 23 Boston @ Washington, TBD TBD G6* Tues., May 25 Washington @ Boston, TBD TBD G7* Thurs., May 27 Boston @ Washington, TBD TBD

CENTRAL DIVISION

Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Nashville Predators (4)

G1 Mon., May 17 Nashville @ Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN East G2 Wed., May 19 Nashville @ Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT FX G3 Fri., May 21 Carolina @ Nashville, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT FXX G4 Sun., May 23 Carolina @ Nashville, 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT SN G5* Tues., May 25 Nashville @ Carolina, TBD TBD G6* Thurs., May 27 Carolina @ Nashville, TBD TBD G7* Sat., May 29 Nashville @ Carolina, TBD TBD

Florida Panthers (2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

G1 Sun., May 16 Tampa Bay @ Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN G2 Tues., May 18 Tampa Bay @ Florida, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN East G3 Thurs., May 20 Florida @ Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT FX G4 Sat., May 22 Florida @ Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT SN G5* Mon. May 24 Tampa Bay @ Florida, TBD TBD G6* Wed., May 26 Florida @ Tampa Bay, TBD TBD G7* Fri., May 28 Tampa Bay @ Florida, TBD TBD

WEST DIVISION - If Vegas Wins Division

Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. St. Louis Blues (4)

G1 Mon., May 17 St. Louis @ Vegas, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT SN1 G2 Wed., May 19 St. Louis @ Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT SN360 G3 Fri., May 21 Vegas @ St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT SN360 G4 Sun., May 23 Vegas @ St. Louis, 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT SN360 G5* Tues., May 25 St. Louis @ Vegas, TBD TBD G6* Thurs., May 27 Vegas @ St. Louis, TBD TBD G7* Sat., May 29 St. Louis @ Vegas, TBD TBD

Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Minnesota Wild (3)

G1 Sun., May 16 Minnesota @ Colorado, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT SN G2 Tues., May 18 Minnesota @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT SN360 G3 Thurs., May 20 Colorado @ Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT SN360 G4 Sat., May 22 Colorado @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN360 G5* Mon., May 24 Minnesota @ Colorado, TBD TBD G6* Wed., May 26 Colorado @ Minnesota, TBD TBD G7* Fri., May 28 Minnesota @ Colorado, TBD TBD

WEST DIVISION - If Colorado Wins Division

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. St. Louis Blues (4)

G1 Mon., May 17 St. Louis @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT SN1 G2 Wed., May 19 St. Louis @ Colorado, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT SN360 G3 Fri., May 21 Colorado @ St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT SN360 G4 Sun., May 23 Colorado @ St. Louis, 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT SN360 G5* Tues., May 25 St. Louis @ Colorado, TBD TBD G6* Thurs., May 27 Colorado @ St. Louis, TBD TBD G7* Sat., May 29 St. Louis @ Colorado, TBD TBD

Vegas Golden Knights (2) vs. Minnesota Wild (3)

G1 Sun., May 16 Minnesota @ Vegas, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT SN G2 Tues., May 18 Minnesota @ Vegas, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT SN360 G3 Thurs., May 20 Vegas @ Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT SN360 G4 Sat., May 22 Vegas @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN360 G5* Mon., May 24 Minnesota @ Vegas, TBD TBD G6* Wed., May 26 Vegas @ Minnesota, TBD TBD G7* Fri., May 28 Minnesota @ Vegas, TBD TBD

