Rogers Communications : Sportsnet Announces 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Broadcast Schedule
05/13/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
- From puck drop to the hoisting of Lord Stanley's Cup, Sportsnet delivers exclusive English-language national coverage of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting May 15 across TV, radio and streaming platforms -
Join the conversation: #ItsOn #NHLonSN
May 13, 2021 - The time has come, Canada … #ItsOn! As the annual quest for Lord Stanley's Cup begins in earnest this weekend, Sportsnet is set to deliver exclusive English-language national coverage of the unique 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting with the first round on Saturday, May 15 on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, CBC, FX, FXX and OMNI, across the Sportsnet Radio Network and via stream on SN NOW and NHL Live.
As the exclusive national home of the NHL, Sportsnet will bring Canadian fans rinkside to experience hockey history in the making as four teams out of Canada's Scotia North Division vie for a guaranteed trip to the Conference Finals - and beyond. The North's first round series -Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens - hit the ice on May 19 and May 20, respectively, across Sportsnet's TV, radio and streaming platforms. (full broadcast schedule below).
Delivering end-to-end action from every game of every series through to the 2021Stanley Cup Final, Sportsnet's exclusive multiplatform coverage of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs includes:
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens - Play-by-play announcer Chris Cuthbert and game analyst Craig Simpson team up to deliver the call from Montreal and Toronto, with reporter Kyle Bukauskas serving up the latest news from the first-round series.
Canada's hockey fans can also stream every moment of every game of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs and 2021 Stanley Cup Final with SN NOW and SN NOW+, which now includes NHL LIVE as part of the bundle package.
For listeners in Toronto, Sportsnet 590 The FAN and 680 NEWS will deliver live radio coverage of the Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens series, starting with Game 2 on May 22. Veteran play-by-play team Joe Bowen and Jim Ralph will have the radio call, followed by Nick Alberga and Gord Stellick with Leafs Nation Post Game. (Full schedule details available online).
About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports network. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, SN NOW+, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open, CHL, IndyCar, WWE, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Bundesliga, FA Women's Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.
Media Contacts
Sarah Grossman, sarah.grossman@rci.rogers.com, (m) 416.509.9694
Meghann Cox, meghann.cox@rci.rogers.com (m) 416.258.3296
Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 17:07:04 UTC.