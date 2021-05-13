Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rogers Communications : Sportsnet Announces 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round Broadcast Schedule

05/13/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- From puck drop to the hoisting of Lord Stanley's Cup, Sportsnet delivers exclusive English-language national coverage of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting May 15 across TV, radio and streaming platforms -

Join the conversation: #ItsOn #NHLonSN

May 13, 2021 - The time has come, Canada … #ItsOn! As the annual quest for Lord Stanley's Cup begins in earnest this weekend, Sportsnet is set to deliver exclusive English-language national coverage of the unique 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs starting with the first round on Saturday, May 15 on Sportsnet, Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, CBC, FX, FXX and OMNI, across the Sportsnet Radio Network and via stream on SN NOW and NHL Live.

As the exclusive national home of the NHL, Sportsnet will bring Canadian fans rinkside to experience hockey history in the making as four teams out of Canada's Scotia North Division vie for a guaranteed trip to the Conference Finals - and beyond. The North's first round series -Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens - hit the ice on May 19 and May 20, respectively, across Sportsnet's TV, radio and streaming platforms. (full broadcast schedule below).

Delivering end-to-end action from every game of every series through to the 2021Stanley Cup Final, Sportsnet's exclusive multiplatform coverage of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs includes:

Television & Streaming

Canada's hockey fans can also stream every moment of every game of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs and 2021 Stanley Cup Final with SN NOW and SN NOW+, which now includes NHL LIVE as part of the bundle package.

Radio

Connecting fans coast-to-coast-to-coast, the Sportsnet Radio Network - including Sportsnet 590 The FAN, Sportsnet 960 The FAN and Sportsnet 650 - is set to deliver live coverage, analysis and insider information throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs first round, including both series from the North Division.

For listeners in Toronto, Sportsnet 590 The FAN and 680 NEWS will deliver live radio coverage of the Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens series, starting with Game 2 on May 22. Veteran play-by-play team Joe Bowen and Jim Ralph will have the radio call, followed by Nick Alberga and Gord Stellick with Leafs Nation Post Game. (Full schedule details available online).

Sportsnet.ca & Sportsnet App

As the one-stop-shop for all things hockey, sportsnet.ca and the Sportsnet app serve up breaking news, opinion and analysis from Canada's top writers: Chris Johnston,Luke Fox, Mark Spector, Ken Wiebe, Eric Francis, Eric Engels and Iain McIntyre.

Fans can also stay up-to-date with the latest news, headlines and highlights on Sportsnet's YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook channels.

Broadcast Schedule and Game Crews

NORTH DIVISION

Toronto Maple Leafs (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4)

  • Play-by-play: Chris Cuthbert; Game Analyst: Craig Simpson; Reporters: Kyle Buskauskas
G1 Thurs., May 20 Montreal @ Toronto, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN / CBC
G2 Sat., May 22 Montreal @ Toronto, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN/CBC/OMNI/ 680 NEWS
G3 Mon., May 24 Toronto @ Montreal, TBD SN / CBC / SN590
G4 Tues., May 25 Toronto @ Montreal, TBD SN / CBC
G5* Thurs., May 27 Montreal @ Toronto, TBD TBD
G6* Sat., May 29 Toronto @ Montreal, TBD TBD
G7* Mon., May 31 Montreal @ Toronto, TBD TBD

Edmonton Oilers (2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (3)

  • Play-by-play: Harnarayan Singh; Game Analyst: Louie DeBrusk; Reporters: Gene Principe (EDM), Scott Oake (WPG)
G1 Wed., May 19 Winnipeg @ Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT SN / CBC
G2 Fri., May 21 Winnipeg @ Edmonton, 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT SN / CBC
G3 Sun., May 23 Edmonton @ Winnipeg, TBD SN / CBC
G4 Mon., May 24 Edmonton @ Winnipeg, TBD SN / CBC
G5* Wed., May 26 Winnipeg @ Edmonton, TBD TBD
G6* Fri., May 28 Edmonton @ Winnipeg, TBD TBD
G7* Sun., May 30 Winnipeg @ Edmonton TBD

EAST DIVISION

Pittsburgh Penguins (1) vs. New York Islanders (4)

G1 Sun., May 16 NY Islanders @ Pittsburgh, Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT SN
G2 Tues., May 18 NY Islanders @ Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SNO/SNW/SNP/CBC
G3 Thurs., May 20 Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN360
G4 Sat., May 22 Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT SN
G5* Mon., May 24 NY Islanders @ Pittsburgh, TBD TBD
G6* Wed., May 26 Pittsburgh @ NY Islanders, TBD TBD
G7* Fri., May 28 NY Islanders @ Pittsburgh, TBD TBD

Washington Capitals (2) vs. Boston Bruins (3)

G1 Sat., May 15 Boston @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT SN/CBC/OMNI
G2 Mon., May 17 Boston @ Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m.PT SNO/SNW/SNP/CBC
G3 Wed., May 19 Washington @ Boston, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m.PT SNE/SNO/SNP/SN360
G4 Fri., May 21 Washington @ Boston, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m.PT SNE/SNO/SNP/SN360
G5* Sun., May 23 Boston @ Washington, TBD TBD
G6* Tues., May 25 Washington @ Boston, TBD TBD
G7* Thurs., May 27 Boston @ Washington, TBD TBD

CENTRAL DIVISION

Carolina Hurricanes (1) vs. Nashville Predators (4)

G1 Mon., May 17 Nashville @ Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN East
G2 Wed., May 19 Nashville @ Carolina, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT FX
G3 Fri., May 21 Carolina @ Nashville, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT FXX
G4 Sun., May 23 Carolina @ Nashville, 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT SN
G5* Tues., May 25 Nashville @ Carolina, TBD TBD
G6* Thurs., May 27 Carolina @ Nashville, TBD TBD
G7* Sat., May 29 Nashville @ Carolina, TBD TBD

Florida Panthers (2) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3)

G1 Sun., May 16 Tampa Bay @ Florida, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT SN
G2 Tues., May 18 Tampa Bay @ Florida, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN East
G3 Thurs., May 20 Florida @ Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT FX
G4 Sat., May 22 Florida @ Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT SN
G5* Mon. May 24 Tampa Bay @ Florida, TBD TBD
G6* Wed., May 26 Florida @ Tampa Bay, TBD TBD
G7* Fri., May 28 Tampa Bay @ Florida, TBD TBD

WEST DIVISION - If Vegas Wins Division

Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. St. Louis Blues (4)

G1 Mon., May 17 St. Louis @ Vegas, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT SN1
G2 Wed., May 19 St. Louis @ Vegas, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT SN360
G3 Fri., May 21 Vegas @ St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT SN360
G4 Sun., May 23 Vegas @ St. Louis, 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT SN360
G5* Tues., May 25 St. Louis @ Vegas, TBD TBD
G6* Thurs., May 27 Vegas @ St. Louis, TBD TBD
G7* Sat., May 29 St. Louis @ Vegas, TBD TBD

Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Minnesota Wild (3)

G1 Sun., May 16 Minnesota @ Colorado, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT SN
G2 Tues., May 18 Minnesota @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT SN360
G3 Thurs., May 20 Colorado @ Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT SN360
G4 Sat., May 22 Colorado @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN360
G5* Mon., May 24 Minnesota @ Colorado, TBD TBD
G6* Wed., May 26 Colorado @ Minnesota, TBD TBD
G7* Fri., May 28 Minnesota @ Colorado, TBD TBD

WEST DIVISION - If Colorado Wins Division

Colorado Avalanche (1) vs. St. Louis Blues (4)

G1 Mon., May 17 St. Louis @ Colorado, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT SN1
G2 Wed., May 19 St. Louis @ Colorado, 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT SN360
G3 Fri., May 21 Colorado @ St. Louis, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT SN360
G4 Sun., May 23 Colorado @ St. Louis, 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT SN360
G5* Tues., May 25 St. Louis @ Colorado, TBD TBD
G6* Thurs., May 27 Colorado @ St. Louis, TBD TBD
G7* Sat., May 29 St. Louis @ Colorado, TBD TBD

Vegas Golden Knights (2) vs. Minnesota Wild (3)

G1 Sun., May 16 Minnesota @ Vegas, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT SN
G2 Tues., May 18 Minnesota @ Vegas, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT SN360
G3 Thurs., May 20 Vegas @ Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT SN360
G4 Sat., May 22 Vegas @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT SN360
G5* Mon., May 24 Minnesota @ Vegas, TBD TBD
G6* Wed., May 26 Vegas @ Minnesota, TBD TBD
G7* Fri., May 28 Minnesota @ Vegas, TBD TBD

Social Media Links

Official website, Sportsnet sportsnet.ca
Like Sportsnet Facebook.com/Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet on Twitter @Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet on Instagram @Sportsnet
Follow Sportsnet PR @SportsnetPR

About Sportsnet
Sportsnet is Canada's #1 sports network. Uniting Canadians through sport, Sportsnet's multimedia offerings include Sportsnet (consisting of 4 regional channels: East, Ontario, West, and Pacific), Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet World, the Sportsnet Radio Network, Sportsnet.ca, Sportsnet NOW, SN NOW+, the Sportsnet app, and podcasts. Sportsnet is the official Canadian NHL national multiplatform rights holder, and is the regional broadcaster for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Sportsnet also has extensive coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto Raptors, as well as NBA, MLB, Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open, CHL, IndyCar, WWE, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Bundesliga, FA Women's Super League, and FA Cup. Sportsnet is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Sportsnet.ca.

Media Contacts
Sarah Grossman, sarah.grossman@rci.rogers.com, (m) 416.509.9694
Meghann Cox, meghann.cox@rci.rogers.com (m) 416.258.3296

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 17:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
01:08pROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : Sportsnet Announces 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Rou..
PU
05/12SHAW COMMUNICATIONS  : Canada's Shaw Communications Gets Backing From Proxy Advi..
MT
05/12Shaw Says Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shar..
MT
05/07ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : Jays care invests more than $1 million in community bas..
PU
05/06ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : Secret Deodorant and Sportsnet Partner to Deliver Exclu..
PU
05/04TELUS  : to Post Strong Q1 Results Amid Renewed Lockdowns, RBC Capital Says
MT
05/03Rogers Brings Critical Connectivity along Highways 95 and 97 in British Colum..
GL
04/28Mobile-Store Company Enjoy to Go Public Through SPAC Deal
DJ
04/27ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS  : warns of text messages promising outage-related rebates
AQ
04/26Canada Stocks Take Two Days of Gains To a Total Near 140 Pts, Boosed By Highe..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14 671 M 12 089 M 12 089 M
Net income 2021 1 833 M 1 510 M 1 510 M
Net Debt 2021 17 829 M 14 692 M 14 692 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 30 936 M 25 480 M 25 492 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 71,47 CAD
Last Close Price 60,98 CAD
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph M. Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
David Robert Peterson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.2.90%25 573
AT&T INC.11.16%228 266
T-MOBILE US1.33%170 371
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.13.92%143 605
KDDI CORPORATION10.11%69 819
VODAFONE GROUP PLC15.88%55 375