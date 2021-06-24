Rogers Communications : partners with City of Calgary on its Wireless Infrastructure Development Program to help drive local economic development and innovation

Rogers continues to deliver on its commitment to Calgary with 5G connectivity to provide more choice for Calgarians, businesses and the public sector

Rogers 5G now reaches more than 200 communities across Alberta; Canada's Largest and Most Reliable1 5G network is now available to 50% of the Canadian population reaching over 700 communities nationwide with the commitment to reach 1,000 communities by year end

Calgary, AB, June 24, 2021 - Rogers today announced that it is partnering with the City of Calgary on its Wireless Infrastructure Development Program to provide residents, visitors, and businesses located in the city with the benefits of next-generation, 5G wireless infrastructure, in support of innovation, jobs, and the economy.

The impact of COVID-19 has put a spotlight on the vital role connectivity plays for Canadians, businesses and the public sector. And just as digital connectivity has been critical during the pandemic, it is equally important to Calgary's competitive future. Next-generation wireless networks will be the connective tissue that powers that future.

'We're proud to continue growing our 5G footprint, bringing world-class connectivity to fuel productivity and innovation as we deliver on our commitments in Alberta,' said Dean Prevost, President, Connected Home, Rogers Communications. 'This agreement with The City of Calgary lays the foundation for deploying this next-generation technology that will shape entire industries, support business growth, and drive our local economy for years to come.'

A PwC study commissioned by Rogers indicates that in 2020 our local investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Alberta of $1.1 billion of output, including over 2,500 full-time jobs generated and supported.

As part of the Company's future plans, Rogers will continue to invest in Calgary, and Alberta, through the agreement to combine Rogers with Shaw, enabling the combined company to build critically needed 5G networks, bridge the digital divide, and connect underserved rural and Indigenous communities. Once approved, the transaction will create 1,800 net new jobs in Alberta, and a newly created Centre of Technology and Engineering Excellence located in Calgary that builds on the existing commitment to research, development, and innovation in 5G.

Rogers is the only company to have five data centres in Alberta and our Data Centre and Cloud services play a key role in the digital transformation and evolution bringing compute/Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to the edge of the network, allowing for real time applications from any provider.

Last year, Rogers for Business also announced a five-year agreement with the University of Calgary to advance innovative IoT research, and enabled the University of Calgary's 5G campus, which will further benefit research and applications in the areas of energy, mining, smart cities, transportation, and workplace and public safety. Rogers is also an active member and sponsor of the Alberta IoT Association.

This year, Rogers for Business completed a project to bring reliable high-speed connectivity to small and medium sized-businesses, enterprises and public sector customers in downtown Calgary. Rogers fibre connectivity is an important element as the company continues rolling out its 5G network as part of the commitment to network investment in Western Canada, which enables advanced services - including smart city applications.

Rogers is committed to Calgary and Alberta, not only with its business, and investments, but also with its team - who all give back generously to their local communities. Rogers is helping families stay connected through phone and plan donations to seniors' homes and women's shelters, and nurturing youth development through partnerships with Big Brothers and Big Sisters right here in Calgary. Earlier this week, Rogers surprised 26 Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan youth with a Ted Rogers Scholarship to support their post-secondary studies this fall, and in recognition of their community leadership and volunteerism. More than $700,000 in scholarships awarded to nearly 300 youth across Alberta and the Prairies in the five-year history of the program.

About 5G

5G will support a massive increase in the number of connected devices that require real-time connectivity for applications like earthquake prevention using AI and machine learning, autonomous mining and smart city applications such as collision prevention and improved pedestrian safety.

Wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion annually to the country's economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 2026.

5G networks are a precursor to support Calgary's focus on attracting Technology talent and business investment.

Rogers Award-Winning National Network

Rogers was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row in 2020 by umlaut.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada's most trusted and reliable wireless network.

1 Rogers was ranked first in the umlaut Mobile Data Performance audit in major Canadian cities in Q4, 2020. Visit www.umlaut.com/en/benchmarking/canada. Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks.