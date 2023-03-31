Advanced search
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
2023-03-31
64.50 CAD    0.00%
10:01aRogers Communications, Shaw Say Canadian Government Approves Merger
MT
09:54aRogers, Shaw Combination to Proceed After Ottawa OK for Freedom Mobile Deal
DJ
09:49aTelecoms Brief: Keldon Bester Sees Conditions and Potential Penalties "A Product of the Weak Laws That Should Be Stopping These Mergers In the First Place"
MT
Rogers, Shaw Combination to Proceed After Ottawa OK for Freedom Mobile Deal

03/31/2023 | 09:54am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Rogers Communications Inc.'s 20 billion Canadian dollars ($14.8 billion) takeover of fellow Canadian communications company Shaw Communications Inc. cleared its final hurdle with Ottawa's approval of a key license transfer.

The Canadian federal innovation minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, said Friday he has granted the transfer of Freedom Mobile spectrum licenses to a subsidiary of Montreal-based Quebecor Inc., effectively creating a fourth national telecom provider. The spectrum license transfer is valued at C$2.85 billion.

Approval for the Freedom Mobile transfer was critical to closing the merger between Rogers and Shaw, which the companies now expect to happen April 7.

The transfer comes with certain conditions, including requiring Quebecor's Videotron unit to expand its 5G wireless network across the country within two years and to offer better deals on its plans to customers, similar to what it already offers in Quebec.

"Under these conditions, Videotron's acquisition of Freedom Mobile's licences will improve affordability, competition, and innovation in the telecommunications sector," the minister said in a press conference.

In March 2021, the Rogers and Shaw announced a deal that would combine two of Canada's largest communications companies. At the time, they said the proposed deal would help accelerate the deployment of 5G wireless service across the country.

From the onset, the merger faced public skepticism over concern that the wireless-service business in Canada is already concentrated and the Canadian Competition Bureau sued to stop the deal in May.

In March of last year, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, a telecom regulator, approved the transfer of assets from Shaw to Rogers.

On Friday, Minister Champagne said Rogers will be subject to its own legally-binding commitments that include major investments to improve and expand its network connectivity, create new jobs and offer more low-cost mobile plan options to Canadian customers.

"The establishment of an effective national fourth player who can compete and drive down prices has been the goal of successive governments for decades. Today's announcement allows for the establishment of that fourth national player for the first time in Canada's history," Minister Champagne said.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 0953ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
QUEBECOR INC. 2.83% 33.42 Delayed Quote.7.44%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.00% 64.5 Delayed Quote.0.28%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 3.26% 40.43 Delayed Quote.0.38%
Financials
Sales 2023 16 059 M 11 868 M 11 868 M
Net income 2023 2 032 M 1 502 M 1 502 M
Net Debt 2023 21 707 M 16 042 M 16 042 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 32 514 M 24 029 M 24 029 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,38x
EV / Sales 2024 3,26x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Ron McKenzie Chief Technology & Information Officer
Mahes S. Wickramasinghe Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.0.28%24 029
T-MOBILE US3.26%176 286
AT&T INC.3.20%136 038
KDDI CORPORATION2.41%66 283
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-9.92%56 040
VODAFONE GROUP PLC6.29%29 907
