  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:01:29 2023-03-31 am EDT
64.63 CAD   +0.20%
10:01aRogers Communications, Shaw Say Canadian Government Approves Merger
MT
09:54aRogers, Shaw Combination to Proceed After Ottawa OK for Freedom Mobile Deal
DJ
09:49aTelecoms Brief: Keldon Bester Sees Conditions and Potential Penalties "A Product of the Weak Laws That Should Be Stopping These Mergers In the First Place"
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor to Close Transactions by April 7

03/31/2023 | 10:07am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. said Friday that they plan to close their transactions as quickly as possible after the key transfer of Freedom Mobile Inc. spectrum licenses to Quebecor was approved by Ottawa.

The Canadian telecom companies, as well as the Shaw Family Living Trust, said that they have agreed to push back their outside date for the acquisition of Freedom Mobile by Videotron Ltd., Quebecor's subsidiary, to April 7, and added that they plan to close their transactions by that date.

An outside date is an agreed-upon date after which any of the parties can terminate the agreement without penalty if a closure hasn't yet taken place. This date has been pushed back before as the companies waited for the proper regulatory approvals to complete their deals.

On Friday, the final approval came through. The Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry approved the 2.85 billion-Canadian-dollar (US$2.11 billion) deal that would see the transfer of Shaw's wireless spectrum licences to Videotron.

This was the final regulatory approval required to allow the Freedom Mobile transaction and the C$20 billion Rogers-Shaw merger to go through.

Rogers shares were up 1.3% on the news today, reaching C$65.39, while Shaw's shares rose 3.3%, to C$40.44. Quebecor shares were also higher, rising 3%, to C$33.44.

The approval today paves the way for the creation of a fourth national telecom provider.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1006ET

