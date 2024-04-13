Only three of 14 directors on this year's director slate are women - short of the minimum target of 30% set by the two proxy advisory firms, the report said.
In January, Deputy Chair Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers decided to retire from the Canadian telecom giant's board as part of a private settlement between the members of the founding family.
Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers had voted to oust Edward Rogers as chairperson of the company after he tried to replace the then-CEO Joe Natale with his confidant and current CEO Tony Staffieri.
The wireless carrier was previously embroiled in a boardroom battle in 2021, weighing on the stock and raising doubts about the fate of a multibillion-dollar takeover of Shaw Communications.
Rogers, ISS and Glass Lewis did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in ; Editing by Stephen Coates)