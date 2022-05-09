Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/09 04:00:00 pm EDT
64.19 CAD   -4.14%
05:27pTSX falls by most in nearly two years on recession fears
RE
04:40pEarnings Flash (OPK) OPKO HEALTH Posts Q1 Revenue $329.2M, vs. Street Est of $331.5M
MT
02:58pCanada's antitrust agency seeks to block Rogers-Shaw $16 bln merger
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TSX falls by most in nearly two years on recession fears

05/09/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

* TSX ends down 633.59 points, or 3.1%, at 19,999.69

* Posts its lowest closing level since July last year

* Energy group falls 7.1%; oil settles 6.1% lower

* Shaw Communications tumbles 7.2%

TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Monday fell below the 20,000 level for the first time in 10 months, as shares of Shaw Communications tumbled and rising worries about the potential for a global economic slowdown pressured resource shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 633.59 points, or 3.1%, at 19,999.69, its biggest decline since June 2020 and its lowest closing level since July last year.

The resource sectors has the biggest losses. That's a sign that investors are worried about the economic outlook, said Michael Sprung, president at Sprung Investment Management.

"Everything is pointing towards a recession at least in the minds of investors currently," Sprung said.

The TSX has fallen nearly 10% from a record intraday high just last month.

U.S. stocks also ended sharply lower, led by declines in mega-cap growth shares as the benchmark 10-year yield hit fresh 3-1/2 year highs and investors grew more concerned about the interest rate outlook.

The Toronto market's energy group fell 7.1% as lockdowns in China to curb the spread of COVID-19 weighed on oil prices. U.S. crude oil futures settled 6.1% lower at $103.99 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 5.6%. Gold was down 1.6% at about $1,852 per ounce.

Shaw Communications Inc tumbled 7.2% as Canada's antitrust agency sought to block Rogers Communications Inc's $16 billion deal to buy the company on the grounds that it would lead to less competition in the wireless industry.

Healthcare ended 7.1% lower, including a decline of 18.9% for the shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc, while technology lost 4.1%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES INC. -19.58% 12.9 Delayed Quote.-41.91%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) -2.82% 180.85 Delayed Quote.-22.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -5.85% 104.796 Delayed Quote.44.56%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. -4.14% 64.19 Delayed Quote.11.17%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -6.32% 562.1066 Real-time Quote.45.57%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. -7.16% 34.87 Delayed Quote.-2.16%
WTI -4.98% 103.145 Delayed Quote.45.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 383 M 11 844 M 11 844 M
Net income 2022 1 760 M 1 355 M 1 355 M
Net Debt 2022 19 799 M 15 244 M 15 244 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 2,99%
Capitalization 33 925 M 26 120 M 26 120 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 66,96 CAD
Average target price 78,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Robert Joseph Gemmell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.11.17%26 750
T-MOBILE US9.33%162 413
AT&T INC.7.82%142 819
KDDI CORPORATION28.08%73 591
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-4.86%65 358
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.96%62 063