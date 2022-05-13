Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Rogers Communications Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
64.25 CAD   +0.66%
TSX posts biggest gain in 15 months as 'dip buying' boosts tech shares

05/13/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

* TSX ends up 400.76 points, or 2%, at 20,099.81

* Posts its biggest gain since February 2021

* Technology rises 6%; Shopify ends 12.4% higher

* Energy rallies 3.9%; oil settles up 4.1%

TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rebounded from a one-year low on Friday, led by sharp gains for energy and beaten-down technology stocks, but the market still added to its weekly losing streak.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 400.76 points, or 2%, at 20,099.81, its biggest gain since February 2021.

A global rally in technology stocks helped drive the market higher, said Jules Boudreau, economist at Mackenzie Investments

"Growth stocks in general around the world are around levels where you would expect some dip buying to come in," Boudreau said.

Wall Street also rallied, ending a week of wild market gyrations marked by signs of peaking inflation and worries that the Federal Reserve might tighten policy too aggressively.

The Toronto market's technology sector rose 6%. It was helped by a 31.3% jump in the shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc and a gain of 12.4% for e-commerce giant Shopify Inc .

Energy ended 3.9% higher as oil prices climbed. U.S. crude oil futures settled up 4.1% at $110.49 a barrel on fears supplies would tighten if the European Union bans Russian oil.

Canada's competition bureau said that its decision to start litigation to block a bid by Rogers Communications for Shaw Communications does not mean a settlement cannot be reached. Shares of Shaw rose 2.7%.

Still, the TSX was down 2.6% for the week, its seventh consecutive week of losses. On Wednesday, the index confirmed a correction by closing more than 10% below its record-high closing level from March 29, while it fell on Thursday to its lowest since May 2021.

"The TSX had been hanging in a lot better than other global markets," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments. "What we saw is that people finally started selling their winners to fund problems in other parts of their portfolios." (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 2.47% 190.8 Delayed Quote.-21.96%
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. 31.31% 27.64 Delayed Quote.-58.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.36% 110.29 Delayed Quote.37.57%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.66% 64.25 Delayed Quote.5.98%
S&P 500 2.39% 4023.89 Real-time Quote.-17.54%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2.66% 34.68 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
SHOPIFY INC. 13.85% 402.48 Delayed Quote.-74.33%
WTI 2.66% 108.606 Delayed Quote.40.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 15 383 M 11 895 M 11 895 M
Net income 2022 1 760 M 1 361 M 1 361 M
Net Debt 2022 19 799 M 15 310 M 15 310 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 32 248 M 24 937 M 24 937 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 63,83 CAD
Average target price 78,50 CAD
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Robert Joseph Gemmell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.5.98%24 767
T-MOBILE US6.94%155 482
AT&T INC.6.15%141 173
KDDI CORPORATION24.54%72 399
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-7.42%63 378
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.-17.35%57 126