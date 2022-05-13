TSX posts biggest gain in 15 months as 'dip buying' boosts tech shares

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
* TSX ends up 400.76 points, or 2%, at 20,099.81
* Posts its biggest gain since February 2021
* Technology rises 6%; Shopify ends 12.4% higher
* Energy rallies 3.9%; oil settles up 4.1%
TORONTO, May 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
rebounded from a one-year low on Friday, led by sharp gains for
energy and beaten-down technology stocks, but the market still
added to its weekly losing streak.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 400.76 points, or 2%, at 20,099.81, its
biggest gain since February 2021.
A global rally in technology stocks helped drive the market
higher, said Jules Boudreau, economist at Mackenzie Investments
"Growth stocks in general around the world are around levels
where you would expect some dip buying to come in," Boudreau
said.
Wall Street also rallied, ending a week of wild market
gyrations marked by signs of peaking inflation and worries that
the Federal Reserve might tighten policy too aggressively.
The Toronto market's technology sector rose 6%. It was
helped by a 31.3% jump in the shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc
and a gain of 12.4% for e-commerce giant Shopify Inc
.
Energy ended 3.9% higher as oil prices climbed. U.S. crude
oil futures settled up 4.1% at $110.49 a barrel on fears
supplies would tighten if the European Union bans Russian oil.
Canada's competition bureau said that its decision to start
litigation to block a bid by Rogers Communications for
Shaw Communications does not mean a settlement cannot
be reached. Shares of Shaw rose 2.7%.
Still, the TSX was down 2.6% for the week, its seventh
consecutive week of losses. On Wednesday, the index confirmed a
correction by closing more than 10% below its record-high
closing level from March 29, while it fell on Thursday to its
lowest since May 2021.
"The TSX had been hanging in a lot better than other global
markets," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose
Investments. "What we saw is that people finally started selling
their winners to fund problems in other parts of their
portfolios."
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)