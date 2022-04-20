Toronto market ends lower as Shopify shares slide

(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)
* TSX ends down 20.44 points, or 0.1%, at 21,998.38
* Technology falls 5.4%; Shopify ends nearly 14% lower
* Energy advances 1.4%
* Rogers gains 3.1% after beating earnings estimates
TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index
edged lower on Wednesday as investors weighed the appropriate
valuation for some of the high-growth companies that performed
strongly during the pandemic, but the market's decline was
cushioned by gains for resource shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 20.44 points, or 0.1%, at 21,998.38, after
four straight days of gains.
Still, the TSX has advanced 3.7% since the start of the
year, one of the few major global benchmarks to post gains.
"The relative performance of the TSX has been supported by
the fact that right now with rising interest rates you are
seeing a valuation compression," said Joseph Abramson, co-chief
investment officer Northland Wealth Management.
"Those sectors and indices that can show earnings growth
that can offset the valuation compression are the ones that will
hold up the best."
The Toronto market has a 28% weighting in energy and
materials, indicating that the earnings of a large chunk of the
Toronto market are directly tied to rising commodity prices.
The energy group rose 1.4%, while financials, which tend to
benefit from higher interest rates, added 0.5%.
Canada's annual inflation rate to a 31-year high of 6.7% in
March, bolstering expectations for further rate hikes from the
Bank of Canada.
In contrast, the technology sector tumbled 5.4%, pressured
by a decline of nearly 14% for e-commerce giant Shopify Inc
.
Shopify's decline came as it was reported that the company
is in talks to buy tech startup Deliverr and U.S. streaming
giant Netflix's first drop in subscribers in a decade
shook investor confidence in other high-growth companies,
fearful they may face similar post-pandemic performance issues.
Among other names, Rogers Communications Inc
gained 3.1 after the company beat analysts' average estimate for
quarterly profit.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in
Bengaluru
Editing by Marguerita Choy)