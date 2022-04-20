Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Rogers Communications Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RCI.B   CA7751092007

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(RCI.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/20 04:00:00 pm EDT
76.07 CAD   +3.09%
05:07pToronto market ends lower as Shopify shares slide
RE
12:23pRogers Communications on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
11:16aRogers Communications Shares Hit 52-Week High After 1Q Beat, Guidance Lift
DJ
Toronto market ends lower as Shopify shares slide

04/20/2022 | 05:07pm EDT
(Adds investor quotes and details throughout, updates prices)

* TSX ends down 20.44 points, or 0.1%, at 21,998.38

* Technology falls 5.4%; Shopify ends nearly 14% lower

* Energy advances 1.4%

* Rogers gains 3.1% after beating earnings estimates

TORONTO, April 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as investors weighed the appropriate valuation for some of the high-growth companies that performed strongly during the pandemic, but the market's decline was cushioned by gains for resource shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 20.44 points, or 0.1%, at 21,998.38, after four straight days of gains.

Still, the TSX has advanced 3.7% since the start of the year, one of the few major global benchmarks to post gains.

"The relative performance of the TSX has been supported by the fact that right now with rising interest rates you are seeing a valuation compression," said Joseph Abramson, co-chief investment officer Northland Wealth Management.

"Those sectors and indices that can show earnings growth that can offset the valuation compression are the ones that will hold up the best."

The Toronto market has a 28% weighting in energy and materials, indicating that the earnings of a large chunk of the Toronto market are directly tied to rising commodity prices.

The energy group rose 1.4%, while financials, which tend to benefit from higher interest rates, added 0.5%.

Canada's annual inflation rate to a 31-year high of 6.7% in March, bolstering expectations for further rate hikes from the Bank of Canada.

In contrast, the technology sector tumbled 5.4%, pressured by a decline of nearly 14% for e-commerce giant Shopify Inc .

Shopify's decline came as it was reported that the company is in talks to buy tech startup Deliverr and U.S. streaming giant Netflix's first drop in subscribers in a decade shook investor confidence in other high-growth companies, fearful they may face similar post-pandemic performance issues.

Among other names, Rogers Communications Inc gained 3.1 after the company beat analysts' average estimate for quarterly profit. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 15 324 M 12 277 M 12 277 M
Net income 2022 1 918 M 1 537 M 1 537 M
Net Debt 2022 20 059 M 16 071 M 16 071 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 37 368 M 29 939 M 29 939 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Staffieri President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glenn Brandt Chief Financial Officer
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Robert Joseph Gemmell Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.22.91%29 594
T-MOBILE US14.54%165 956
AT&T INC.4.91%139 607
KDDI CORPORATION25.46%73 011
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.2.08%71 022
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.26%71 014