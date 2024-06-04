Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) announced today that Colin Gouveia, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ram Mayampurath, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

The CL King Advanced Electronics Seminar “Tool Kit for Next Generation Electronics” on June 17, 2024. Rogers will host investor meetings and participate in a fireside chat beginning at 11:00 am EDT. A live webcast of the fireside chat and subsequent replay will be available at https://rogerscorp.com/investors.

The CJS Securities 24th Annual Summer Investor Conference in White Plains, NY on July 10, 2024. Rogers will host investor meetings and participate in a presentation. A webcast of the presentation will not be available. Griffin Gappert, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Rogers will also be in attendance.

About Rogers Corporation

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect and connect our world. Rogers delivers innovative solutions to help our customers solve their toughest material challenges. Rogers’ advanced electronic and elastomeric materials are used in applications for EV/HEV, automotive safety and radar systems, mobile devices, renewable energy, wireless infrastructure, energy-efficient motor drives, industrial equipment and more. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe, with sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.rogerscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604334158/en/