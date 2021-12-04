Log in
    ROG   US7751331015

ROGERS CORPORATION

(ROG)
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ADTN, ROG, VG, DRNA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

12/04/2021 | 11:17am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ADVA. Following completion of the transaction, ADTRAN shareholders are expected to own approximately 54% of the combined company. If you are an ADTRAN shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for $277.00 in cash per share. If you are a Rogers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ericsson for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Vonage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Novo Nordisk for $38.25 per share in cash. If you are a Dicerna shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-adtn-rog-vg-drna-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301437490.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


