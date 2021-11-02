Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Rogers Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ROG   US7751331015

ROGERS CORPORATION

(ROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Rogers Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with DuPont

11/02/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Rogers (NYSE: ROG), for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with DuPont.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/rogers-corporation or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Rogers' financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Rogers shareholders will receive only $277 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Rogers by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if Rogers accepts a superior bid. Rogers insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Rogers' board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Rogers.

If you own Rogers common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/rogers-corporation.                        

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-rogers-corporation-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-dupont-301414208.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
