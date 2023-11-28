Rogers Corporation
Equities
ROG
US7751331015
Semiconductors
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|131.06 USD
|-1.12%
|-1.12%
|+9.82%
|Nov. 09
|China's Zeekr reveals wider loss, Beijing influence in US IPO paperwork
|RE
|Oct. 27
|B. Riley Lowers Rogers' PT to $190 From $205, Notes Tougher Near-Term Macro Results; Keeps Buy Rating
|MT
Presenter SpeechUnknown Analyst (Analysts)Welcome to the UBS Global Technology Conference. My name is Josh Spector...
This article is reserved for subscribers
Signed up already?Log In
Not subscribed yet?Subscribe
More about the company
Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and sells engineered materials and components. The Company's segments include Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS) and others. The AES segment designs, develops, manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructure markets. The EMS segment designs, develops, manufactures and sells engineered material solutions for a range of applications and markets. The Other segment consists of elastomer components for applications in the general industrial market, as well as elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks applications in the general industrial and automotive markets.
SectorSemiconductors
Calendar
2024-02-19 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
131.06USD
Average target price
195.00USD
Spread / Average Target
+48.79%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+9.82%
|2 467 M $
|+227.23%
|1192 B $
|+28.21%
|466 B $
|+69.25%
|392 B $
|+88.37%
|198 B $
|+67.31%
|186 B $
|+15.14%
|143 B $
|-7.46%
|139 B $
|+11.69%
|91 198 M $
|+52.30%
|85 109 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Rogers Corporation - Nyse
- News Rogers Corporation
- Transcript : Rogers Corporation Presents at 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference, Nov-28-2023 05