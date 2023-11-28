Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and sells engineered materials and components. The Company's segments include Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS) and others. The AES segment designs, develops, manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructure markets. The EMS segment designs, develops, manufactures and sells engineered material solutions for a range of applications and markets. The Other segment consists of elastomer components for applications in the general industrial market, as well as elastomer floats for level sensing in fuel tanks, motors, and storage tanks applications in the general industrial and automotive markets.

Sector Semiconductors