ABOUT THIS REPORT

This Rogers Sugar Inc. ESG Report covers the operations and activities of the entire Company for the 2023 fiscal year ending on September 30th, 2023. The data presented in this report is based on our fiscal years and reported for both our sugar and maple segments unless otherwise indicated. In this report, we have reported on select metrics from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Agricultural Products Standard.

All financial figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

The ESG data has not been audited by an independent third party, and some indicators have been manually compiled. The information is accurate to the best of our knowledge.

However, the data presented includes aspirational goals, approximations, assumptions and estimates, which will differ from actual results, and is for informational purposes only. We disclaim any liability whatsoever for errors or omissions.

Our GHG emissions and other ESG data are derived from various internal reporting systems that are generally different from those applicable to the financial information presented in our financial statements and are, in particular, subject to less sophisticated internal documentation as well as preparation and review requirements, including the general internal control environment. We may change our policies for calculating GHG emissions in the future without prior notice. Such changes or improvements to our data collection systems and measurement methodologies may lead to restatements of previously reported data.

This Report represents our current policy and intent and is not intended to create legal rights or obligations. This Report does not provide investment advice, and readers are responsible for making their own financial and investment decisions.

For the purposes of this report, Rogers Sugar Inc. will hereby be referred to as "Rogers", "the Company", "we", "our", or "us".