Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Sugar Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSI   CA77519R1029

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(RSI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
5.830 CAD   +0.69%
05:41pRogers Sugar : Management Information Circular 2022
PU
05:41pRogers Sugar : Annual Report 2022
PU
12/01Rogers Sugar Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.12 Vs $0.09 Year Ago, Tops Forecast; Expects Stable Results Next Fiscal Year
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rogers Sugar : Annual Report 2022

12/21/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 ANNUAL REPORT

ESSENTIAL LINK

IN THE FOOD SUPPLY CHAIN

85% OF OUR SUPPLY DELIVERY GOES TO THE INDUSTRIAL FOOD PROCESSING SUPPLY CHAIN. AS SUCH, SUGAR AND MAPLE SYRUP ARE KEY INGREDIENTS IN LARGE-SCALERECIPES. SIMPLY PUT, WE'RE THE SUPPLIER OF CHOICE FOR MULTIPLE SECTORS WITHIN THE FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRY.

ROGERS holds all of the common shares of Lantic Inc., which operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic / Rogers' products include granulated (regular and organic), brown, icing, liquid, cubed sugars and specialty syrups, as well as stevia, agave, organic coconut sugar, Plantation Raw™ sugar, maple sugar and flakes and other dry blends.

LANTIC also owns all of the common shares of The Maple Treat Corporation ("TMTC"). TMTC operates plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold mainly under retail private labels brands and various house brands, such as TMTC, Uncle Luke's, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland SugarWorks.

ESSENTIAL LINK

Rogers is an essential link in the food supply chain. We are the leading refiner, processor, distributor and marketer of sugar products in Canada with the sale of 794,600 metric tonnes of sugar in fiscal 2022. Sugar amounted to 79% of total sales in 2022 compared to 21% for maple products.

We supply diverse markets in the industrial processing food industry including bakeries, beekeeping farms, chocolate manufacturers, confectionaries, pharmaceutical companies, as well as makers of soft drinks and spirits. The industrial sector accounted for the bulk of sugar sales volume at 55% in 2022, while Canada represented the largest market at 78% of total sales.

As a result, Rogers' all-natural sugar products are not only found on kitchen tables, but they're also key ingredients in the processing lines of top food manufacturers.

01

Sugar vs. Maple Syrup

Products

21%

Maple Syrup

Products

79%

Sugar

Sugar Revenues

by Segment

9%

Export

24%

Liquid

55%

Industrial

12%

Consumer

Maple Revenues

by Geographic Distribution

14%

Other24%

Canada

16%

Europe

46%

U.S.

02

ROGERS IN VOLUMES SOLD

800,000

794,600

700,000

Metric tonnes of sugar sold

No. 1 in Canada

600,000

500,000

SUGAR VOLUME

779,505

794,600

761,055

741,144

719,875

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

47,063

In thousand pounds of maple syrup sold No. 1 in the World

MAPLE VOLUME

60,000

53,180

52,255

50,000

45,919

42,377

47,063

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

03

ROGERS BY NUMBERS

$1.0B

Total revenues

794,600

Metric tonnes of sugar sold

$102.1M

Adjusted EBITDA1

$24.0M

Capital expenditures

(net of proceeds on disposal)

5.9%

Divided yield

  1. See "Non-GAAP Measures" section for definition and reconciliation to GAAP measures.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rogers Sugar Inc. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:40:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROGERS SUGAR INC.
05:41pRogers Sugar : Management Information Circular 2022
PU
05:41pRogers Sugar : Annual Report 2022
PU
12/01Rogers Sugar Q4 Adjusted EPS $0.12 Vs $0.09 Year Ago, Tops Forecast; Expects Stable Res..
MT
12/01Transcript : Rogers Sugar Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Dec 01, 2022
CI
12/01Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on or Before February 1, 2023
CI
12/01Rogers Sugar Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 01, 2022
CI
12/01Rogers sugar inc. declares dividend to shareholders
GL
12/01Rogers Sugar Reports Solid Performance for the Fourth Quarter of 2022; Continued Sugar ..
GL
12/01Rogers Sugar Reports Solid Performance for the Fourth Quarter of 2022; Continued Sugar ..
AQ
12/01Rogers sugar inc. declares dividend to shareholders
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS SUGAR INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 028 M 755 M 755 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 6,22%
Capitalization 604 M 444 M 444 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 914
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Sugar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,79 CAD
Average target price 6,20 CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,08%
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Walton President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Sebastien Couillard Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
M. Dallas H. Ross Chairman
Dean J. Bergmame Independent Director
Gary M. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS SUGAR INC.-2.69%443
SÜDZUCKER AG19.47%3 433
COSUMAR SA-17.62%1 934
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.-27.35%1 714
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED9.74%1 003
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED32.57%881