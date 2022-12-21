Rogers Sugar : Annual Report 2022

85% OF OUR SUPPLY DELIVERY GOES TO THE INDUSTRIAL FOOD PROCESSING SUPPLY CHAIN. AS SUCH, SUGAR AND MAPLE SYRUP ARE KEY INGREDIENTS INLARGE-SCALERECIPES. SIMPLY PUT, WE'RE THE SUPPLIER OF CHOICE FOR MULTIPLE SECTORS WITHIN THE FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRY.
ROGERS holds all of the common shares of Lantic Inc., which operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic / Rogers' products include granulated (regular and organic), brown, icing, liquid, cubed sugars and specialty syrups, as well as stevia, agave, organic coconut sugar, Plantation Raw™ sugar, maple sugar and flakes and other dry blends.
LANTIC also owns all of the common shares of The Maple Treat Corporation ("TMTC"). TMTC operates plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold mainly under retail private labels brands and various house brands, such as TMTC, Uncle Luke's, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland SugarWorks.
ESSENTIAL LINK
Rogers is an essential link in the food supply chain. We are the leading refiner, processor, distributor and marketer of sugar products in Canada with the sale of 794,600 metric tonnes of sugar in fiscal 2022. Sugar amounted to 79% of total sales in 2022 compared to 21% for maple products.
We supply diverse markets in the industrial processing food industry including bakeries, beekeeping farms, chocolate manufacturers, confectionaries, pharmaceutical companies, as well as makers of soft drinks and spirits. The industrial sector accounted for the bulk of sugar sales volume at 55% in 2022, while Canada represented the largest market at 78% of total sales.
As a result, Rogers' all-natural sugar products are not only found on kitchen tables, but they're also key ingredients in the processing lines of top food manufacturers.
01
Sugar vs. Maple Syrup
Products
21%
Maple Syrup
Products
79%
Sugar
Sugar Revenues
by Segment
9%
Export
24%
Liquid
55%
Industrial
12%
Consumer
Maple Revenues
by Geographic Distribution
14%
Other24%
Canada
16%
Europe
46%
U.S.
02
ROGERS IN VOLUMES SOLD
800,000
794,600
700,000
Metric tonnes of sugar sold
No. 1 in Canada
600,000
500,000
SUGAR VOLUME
779,505
794,600
761,055
741,144
719,875
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
47,063
In thousand pounds of maple syrup sold No. 1 in the World
MAPLE VOLUME
60,000
53,180
52,255
50,000
45,919
42,377
47,063
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
03
ROGERS BY NUMBERS
$1.0B
Total revenues
794,600
Metric tonnes of sugar sold
$102.1M
Adjusted EBITDA1
$24.0M
Capital expenditures
(net of proceeds on disposal)
5.9%
Divided yield
See "Non-GAAP Measures" section for definition and reconciliation to GAAP measures.
