Rogers Sugar : Annual Report 2022

85% OF OUR SUPPLY DELIVERY GOES TO THE INDUSTRIAL FOOD PROCESSING SUPPLY CHAIN. AS SUCH, SUGAR AND MAPLE SYRUP ARE KEY INGREDIENTS IN LARGE-SCALERECIPES. SIMPLY PUT, WE'RE THE SUPPLIER OF CHOICE FOR MULTIPLE SECTORS WITHIN THE FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRY.

ROGERS holds all of the common shares of Lantic Inc., which operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic / Rogers' products include granulated (regular and organic), brown, icing, liquid, cubed sugars and specialty syrups, as well as stevia, agave, organic coconut sugar, Plantation Raw™ sugar, maple sugar and flakes and other dry blends.

LANTIC also owns all of the common shares of The Maple Treat Corporation ("TMTC"). TMTC operates plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold mainly under retail private labels brands and various house brands, such as TMTC, Uncle Luke's, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland SugarWorks.