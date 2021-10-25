Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Rogers Sugar Inc.
  News
  Summary
    RSI   CA77519R1029

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(RSI)
  Report
Rogers Sugar : Employees Vote Against Proposed Bargaining Agreement at Lantic's Montreal Refinery

10/25/2021 | 07:45am EDT
MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: RSI) announced today that employees of the main bargaining unit of the its Montreal refinery have voted against the memorandum of agreement reached by Lantic, the Corporation’s wholly owned subsidiary, and union leaders last week. The parties agreed to meet in upcoming days to resume discussions.

The Montreal refinery employs approximately 200 unionized workers. The collective bargaining process between Lantic and its four Montreal unions began last winter in light of the expiry of a 5-year collective agreement at the end of May.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Pierre Boucher
Maison Brison Communications
1.514.731.0000
pierre@maisonbrison.com 


Financials
Sales 2021 890 M 719 M 719 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,41%
Capitalization 583 M 471 M 471 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,65x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 1 243
Free-Float 99,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,62 CAD
Average target price 5,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target -0,36%
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Walton President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Sebastien Couillard Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
M. Dallas H. Ross Chairman
Dean J. Bergmame Independent Director
William Stephen Maslechko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS SUGAR INC.0.18%471
SÜDZUCKER AG14.48%3 172
COSUMAR SA28.99%2 827
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.34.21%2 277
ADECOAGRO S.A.33.53%1 056
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED79.44%841