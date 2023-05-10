|
Rogers Sugar : Financial Statements Q2 2023
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Three and six months ended April 1, 2023, and April 2, 2022
(Unaudited and not reviewed by the Company's external independent auditors)
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
(Unaudited)
Condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings and comprehensive income
(In thousands of dollars except per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
Condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings
|
|
April 1, 2023
|
April 2, 2022
|
April 1, 2023
|
April 2, 2022
|
Revenues (note 13)
|
272,949
|
253,341
|
534,392
|
484,096
|
Cost of sales
|
231,291
|
219,442
|
451,543
|
406,711
|
Gross margin
|
41,658
|
33,899
|
82,849
|
77,385
|
Administration and selling expenses
|
13,966
|
12,120
|
23,263
|
23,606
|
Distribution expenses
|
5,836
|
6,280
|
11,446
|
10,943
|
|
|
19,802
|
18,400
|
34,709
|
34,549
|
Results from operating activities
|
21,856
|
15,499
|
48,140
|
42,836
|
Net finance costs (note 5)
|
6,346
|
3,707
|
12,529
|
8,124
|
Earnings before income taxes
|
15,510
|
11,792
|
35,611
|
34,712
|
Income tax expense (recovery):
|
|
|
|
|
Current
|
3,246
|
3,439
|
8,008
|
10,158
|
Deferred
|
1,202
|
(217)
|
1,867
|
(1,242)
|
|
|
4,448
|
3,222
|
9,875
|
8,916
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
11,062
|
8,570
|
25,736
|
25,796
|
Net earnings per share (note 10)
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
0.11
|
0.08
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
Diluted
|
0.10
|
0.08
|
0.23
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive
|
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
(loss) income
|
|
April 1, 2023
|
April 2, 2022
|
April 1, 2023
|
April 2, 2022
|
Net earnings
|
11,062
|
8,570
|
25,736
|
25,796
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may or may not be reclassified
|
|
|
|
|
subsequently to net earnings:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flow hedges (note 6)
|
(6,113)
|
15,963
|
(14,834)
|
11,946
|
Income tax on cash flow hedges (note 6)
|
1,569
|
(4,098)
|
3,808
|
(3,067)
|
Foreign currency translation differences
|
(81)
|
(224)
|
(516)
|
(207)
|
|
|
(4,625)
|
11,641
|
(11,542)
|
8,672
|
Net earnings and comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
for the period
|
6,437
|
20,211
|
14,194
|
34,468
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
(Unaudited)
Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position
(In thousands of dollars)
|
|
April 1, 2023
|
October 1, 2022
|
April 2, 2022
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
1,947
|
151
|
10,286
|
Trade and other receivables
|
111,843
|
120,207
|
100,098
|
Income taxes receivable
|
2,023
|
3,096
|
-
|
Inventories
|
236,254
|
246,706
|
194,786
|
Prepaid expenses
|
6,216
|
8,868
|
3,587
|
Derivative financial instruments (note 6)
|
4,112
|
11,582
|
10,780
|
Total current assets
|
362,395
|
390,610
|
319,537
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
254,447
|
247,969
|
240,243
|
Right-of-use assets
|
21,685
|
22,932
|
24,376
|
Intangible assets
|
22,361
|
24,264
|
26,199
|
Other assets
|
857
|
564
|
693
|
Derivative financial instruments (note 6)
|
11,137
|
18,610
|
13,321
|
Goodwill
|
233,007
|
233,007
|
283,007
|
Total non-current assets
|
543,494
|
547,346
|
587,839
|
Total assets
|
905,889
|
937,956
|
907,376
|
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Revolving credit facility (note 7)
|
95,000
|
26,000
|
35,000
|
Trade and other payables
|
87,312
|
177,435
|
89,163
|
Income taxes payable
|
-
|
-
|
2,139
|
Provisions
|
1,094
|
1,503
|
1,220
|
Lease obligations
|
4,161
|
3,991
|
3,905
|
Derivative financial instruments (note 6)
|
2,929
|
7,643
|
74
|
Total current liabilities
|
190,496
|
216,572
|
131,501
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Revolving credit facility (note 7)
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Employee benefits
|
18,241
|
18,529
|
29,531
|
Provisions
|
1,218
|
1,333
|
2,393
|
Derivative financial instruments (note 6)
|
-
|
76
|
14
|
Lease obligations
|
17,938
|
19,198
|
20,538
|
Convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (note 8)
|
150,698
|
149,699
|
148,714
|
Senior guaranteed notes
|
97,930
|
98,901
|
98,847
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
40,279
|
42,229
|
38,620
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
426,304
|
429,965
|
438,657
|
Total liabilities
|
616,800
|
646,537
|
570,158
|
Shareholder's equity:
|
|
|
|
Share capital (note 9)
|
105,840
|
103,550
|
102,724
|
Contributed surplus
|
300,943
|
300,922
|
300,807
|
Equity portion of convertible unsecured subordinated
|
|
|
|
debentures (note 8)
|
5,085
|
5,085
|
5,085
|
Deficit
|
(153,771)
|
(160,672)
|
(99,521)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
30,992
|
42,534
|
28,123
|
Total shareholder's equity
|
289,089
|
291,419
|
337,218
|
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
|
905,889
|
937,956
|
907,376
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
(Unaudited)
Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity
(In thousands of dollars except number of shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended April 1, 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unrealized
|
Accumulated
|
foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity portion
|
gain on
|
cash flow
|
currency
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
Common
|
Contributed
|
of convertible
|
employee
|
hedge gain
|
translation
|
|
|
|
shares
|
shares
|
surplus
|
debentures
|
benefit plans
|
(loss)
|
differences
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
Balance, October 1, 2022
|
104,372,045
|
103,550
|
300,922
|
5,085
|
20,873
|
20,116
|
1,545
|
(160,672)
|
291,419
|
Net earnings for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25,736
|
25,736
|
Dividends (note 9)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(18,835)
|
(18,835)
|
Issuance of shares (note 9)
|
476,629
|
2,290
|
(66)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,224
|
Share-based compensation (note 11)
|
-
|
-
|
87
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
87
|
Cash flow hedges, net of tax (note 6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(11,026)
|
-
|
-
|
(11,026)
|
Translation of foreign operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(516)
|
-
|
(516)
|
Balance, April 1, 2023
|
104,848,674
|
105,840
|
300,943
|
5,085
|
20,873
|
9,090
|
1,029
|
(153,771)
|
289,089
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended April 2, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
Accumulated
|
foreign
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity portion
|
unrealized loss
|
cash flow
|
currency
|
|
|
|
Number of
|
|
Contributed
|
of convertible
|
on employee
|
hedge gain
|
translation
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Common shares
|
surplus
|
debentures
|
benefit plans
|
(loss)
|
differences
|
Deficit
|
Total
|
Balance, October 2, 2021
|
103,686,923
|
100,139
|
300,887
|
5,085
|
12,450
|
7,240
|
(239)
|
(106,604)
|
318,958
|
Net earnings for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25,796
|
25,796
|
Dividends (note 9)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(18,713)
|
(18,713)
|
Issuance of shares (note 9)
|
508,922
|
2,585
|
(91)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,494
|
Share-based compensation (note 11)
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11
|
Cash flow hedges, net of tax (note 6)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
8,879
|
-
|
-
|
8,879
|
Translation of foreign operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(207)
|
-
|
(207)
|
Balance, April 2, 2022
|
104,195,845
|
102,724
|
300,807
|
5,085
|
12,450
|
16,119
|
(446)
|
(99,521)
|
337,218
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
(Unaudited)
Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows
(In thousands of dollars)
|
|
For the three months ended
|
For the six months ended
|
|
April 1, 2023
|
April 2, 2022
|
April 1, 2023
|
April 2, 2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
11,062
|
8,570
|
25,736
|
25,796
|
Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use
|
|
|
|
|
assets (note 4)
|
5,637
|
5,564
|
11,115
|
11,011
|
Amortization of intangible assets (note 4)
|
952
|
966
|
1,903
|
1,930
|
Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments included in
|
|
|
|
|
cost of sales
|
(959)
|
(391)
|
(5,182)
|
(1,085)
|
Income tax expense
|
4,448
|
3,222
|
9,875
|
8,916
|
Pension contributions
|
(3,283)
|
(3,052)
|
(5,510)
|
(5,043)
|
Pension expense
|
3,204
|
3,172
|
5,222
|
5,274
|
Net finance costs (note 5)
|
6,346
|
3,707
|
12,529
|
8,124
|
Share-based compensation - equity settled (note 11)
|
46
|
(9)
|
87
|
11
|
Share-based compensation - cash settled (note 11)
|
2,759
|
2,117
|
2,037
|
4,281
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
29
|
-
|
29
|
-
|
|
30,241
|
23,866
|
57,841
|
59,215
|
Changes in:
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other receivables
|
(13,902)
|
(27,787)
|
8,304
|
(4,552)
|
Inventories
|
11,037
|
32,994
|
10,188
|
(14,495)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(1,141)
|
(412)
|
2,652
|
983
|
Trade and other payables
|
(40,218)
|
(3,565)
|
(94,013)
|
(36,076)
|
Provisions
|
(369)
|
(38)
|
(524)
|
(212)
|
|
(44,593)
|
1,192
|
(73,393)
|
(54,352)
|
Cash flows (used in) from operating activities
|
(14,352)
|
25,058
|
(15,552)
|
4,863
|
Interest paid
|
(6,374)
|
(1,561)
|
(11,031)
|
(8,623)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(3,895)
|
(3,037)
|
(6,932)
|
(11,142)
|
Net cash (used in) from operating activities
|
(24,621)
|
20,460
|
(33,515)
|
(14,902)
|
Cash flows (used in) from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid (note 9)
|
(9,399)
|
(9,336)
|
(18,792)
|
(18,668)
|
Decrease in bank overdraft
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(Decrease) increase in revolving credit facility (note 7)
|
30,000
|
(1,000)
|
69,000
|
35,000
|
Payment of financing fees
|
(1,343)
|
-
|
(1,443)
|
(268)
|
Payment of lease obligations
|
(1,423)
|
(1,312)
|
(2,629)
|
(2,558)
|
Issuance of shares (note 9)
|
1,963
|
2,241
|
2,224
|
2,494
|
Cash flow (used in) from financing activities
|
19,798
|
(9,407)
|
48,360
|
16,000
|
Cash flows used in investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property, plant and equipment, net of proceeds on
|
|
|
|
|
disposal
|
(6,114)
|
(3,464)
|
(12,894)
|
(6,302)
|
Additions to intangible assets
|
-
|
(95)
|
-
|
(95)
|
Cash flow used in investing activities
|
(6,114)
|
(3,559)
|
(12,894)
|
(6,397)
|
Effect of changes in exchange rate on cash
|
(3)
|
(75)
|
(155)
|
(58)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
(10,940)
|
7,419
|
1,796
|
(5,357)
|
Cash, beginning of period
|
12,887
|
2,867
|
151
|
15,643
|
Cash, end of period
|
1,947
|
10,286
|
1,947
|
10,286
Supplemental cash flow information (note 12)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
