    RSI   CA77519R1029

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(RSI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
6.200 CAD   -0.32%
05:09pRogers Sugar : Q2 2023 Earnings
PU
05:09pRogers Sugar : Financial Statements Q2 2023
PU
05:02pRogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders
GL
Rogers Sugar : Financial Statements Q2 2023

05/10/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

Three and six months ended April 1, 2023, and April 2, 2022

(Unaudited and not reviewed by the Company's external independent auditors)

1

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(Unaudited)

Condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings and comprehensive income

(In thousands of dollars except per share amounts)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

Condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

Revenues (note 13)

272,949

253,341

534,392

484,096

Cost of sales

231,291

219,442

451,543

406,711

Gross margin

41,658

33,899

82,849

77,385

Administration and selling expenses

13,966

12,120

23,263

23,606

Distribution expenses

5,836

6,280

11,446

10,943

19,802

18,400

34,709

34,549

Results from operating activities

21,856

15,499

48,140

42,836

Net finance costs (note 5)

6,346

3,707

12,529

8,124

Earnings before income taxes

15,510

11,792

35,611

34,712

Income tax expense (recovery):

Current

3,246

3,439

8,008

10,158

Deferred

1,202

(217)

1,867

(1,242)

4,448

3,222

9,875

8,916

Net earnings

11,062

8,570

25,736

25,796

Net earnings per share (note 10)

Basic

0.11

0.08

0.25

0.25

Diluted

0.10

0.08

0.23

0.24

Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

(loss) income

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

Net earnings

11,062

8,570

25,736

25,796

Other comprehensive (loss) income

Items that may or may not be reclassified

subsequently to net earnings:

Cash flow hedges (note 6)

(6,113)

15,963

(14,834)

11,946

Income tax on cash flow hedges (note 6)

1,569

(4,098)

3,808

(3,067)

Foreign currency translation differences

(81)

(224)

(516)

(207)

(4,625)

11,641

(11,542)

8,672

Net earnings and comprehensive income

for the period

6,437

20,211

14,194

34,468

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(Unaudited)

Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position

(In thousands of dollars)

April 1, 2023

October 1, 2022

April 2, 2022

Assets

Current assets:

Cash

1,947

151

10,286

Trade and other receivables

111,843

120,207

100,098

Income taxes receivable

2,023

3,096

-

Inventories

236,254

246,706

194,786

Prepaid expenses

6,216

8,868

3,587

Derivative financial instruments (note 6)

4,112

11,582

10,780

Total current assets

362,395

390,610

319,537

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment

254,447

247,969

240,243

Right-of-use assets

21,685

22,932

24,376

Intangible assets

22,361

24,264

26,199

Other assets

857

564

693

Derivative financial instruments (note 6)

11,137

18,610

13,321

Goodwill

233,007

233,007

283,007

Total non-current assets

543,494

547,346

587,839

Total assets

905,889

937,956

907,376

Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity

Current liabilities:

Revolving credit facility (note 7)

95,000

26,000

35,000

Trade and other payables

87,312

177,435

89,163

Income taxes payable

-

-

2,139

Provisions

1,094

1,503

1,220

Lease obligations

4,161

3,991

3,905

Derivative financial instruments (note 6)

2,929

7,643

74

Total current liabilities

190,496

216,572

131,501

Non-current liabilities:

Revolving credit facility (note 7)

100,000

100,000

100,000

Employee benefits

18,241

18,529

29,531

Provisions

1,218

1,333

2,393

Derivative financial instruments (note 6)

-

76

14

Lease obligations

17,938

19,198

20,538

Convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (note 8)

150,698

149,699

148,714

Senior guaranteed notes

97,930

98,901

98,847

Deferred tax liabilities

40,279

42,229

38,620

Total non-current liabilities

426,304

429,965

438,657

Total liabilities

616,800

646,537

570,158

Shareholder's equity:

Share capital (note 9)

105,840

103,550

102,724

Contributed surplus

300,943

300,922

300,807

Equity portion of convertible unsecured subordinated

debentures (note 8)

5,085

5,085

5,085

Deficit

(153,771)

(160,672)

(99,521)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

30,992

42,534

28,123

Total shareholder's equity

289,089

291,419

337,218

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

905,889

937,956

907,376

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(Unaudited)

Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity

(In thousands of dollars except number of shares)

For the six months ended April 1, 2023

Accumulated

Accumulated

unrealized

Accumulated

foreign

Equity portion

gain on

cash flow

currency

Number of

Common

Contributed

of convertible

employee

hedge gain

translation

shares

shares

surplus

debentures

benefit plans

(loss)

differences

Deficit

Total

Balance, October 1, 2022

104,372,045

103,550

300,922

5,085

20,873

20,116

1,545

(160,672)

291,419

Net earnings for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25,736

25,736

Dividends (note 9)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,835)

(18,835)

Issuance of shares (note 9)

476,629

2,290

(66)

-

-

-

-

-

2,224

Share-based compensation (note 11)

-

-

87

-

-

-

-

-

87

Cash flow hedges, net of tax (note 6)

-

-

-

-

-

(11,026)

-

-

(11,026)

Translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

(516)

-

(516)

Balance, April 1, 2023

104,848,674

105,840

300,943

5,085

20,873

9,090

1,029

(153,771)

289,089

For the six months ended April 2, 2022

Accumulated

Accumulated

Accumulated

foreign

Equity portion

unrealized loss

cash flow

currency

Number of

Contributed

of convertible

on employee

hedge gain

translation

shares

Common shares

surplus

debentures

benefit plans

(loss)

differences

Deficit

Total

Balance, October 2, 2021

103,686,923

100,139

300,887

5,085

12,450

7,240

(239)

(106,604)

318,958

Net earnings for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25,796

25,796

Dividends (note 9)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(18,713)

(18,713)

Issuance of shares (note 9)

508,922

2,585

(91)

-

-

-

-

-

2,494

Share-based compensation (note 11)

-

-

11

-

-

-

-

-

11

Cash flow hedges, net of tax (note 6)

-

-

-

-

-

8,879

-

-

8,879

Translation of foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

(207)

-

(207)

Balance, April 2, 2022

104,195,845

102,724

300,807

5,085

12,450

16,119

(446)

(99,521)

337,218

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(Unaudited)

Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows

(In thousands of dollars)

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

April 1, 2023

April 2, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net earnings

11,062

8,570

25,736

25,796

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use

assets (note 4)

5,637

5,564

11,115

11,011

Amortization of intangible assets (note 4)

952

966

1,903

1,930

Changes in fair value of derivative financial instruments included in

cost of sales

(959)

(391)

(5,182)

(1,085)

Income tax expense

4,448

3,222

9,875

8,916

Pension contributions

(3,283)

(3,052)

(5,510)

(5,043)

Pension expense

3,204

3,172

5,222

5,274

Net finance costs (note 5)

6,346

3,707

12,529

8,124

Share-based compensation - equity settled (note 11)

46

(9)

87

11

Share-based compensation - cash settled (note 11)

2,759

2,117

2,037

4,281

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment

29

-

29

-

30,241

23,866

57,841

59,215

Changes in:

Trade and other receivables

(13,902)

(27,787)

8,304

(4,552)

Inventories

11,037

32,994

10,188

(14,495)

Prepaid expenses

(1,141)

(412)

2,652

983

Trade and other payables

(40,218)

(3,565)

(94,013)

(36,076)

Provisions

(369)

(38)

(524)

(212)

(44,593)

1,192

(73,393)

(54,352)

Cash flows (used in) from operating activities

(14,352)

25,058

(15,552)

4,863

Interest paid

(6,374)

(1,561)

(11,031)

(8,623)

Income taxes paid

(3,895)

(3,037)

(6,932)

(11,142)

Net cash (used in) from operating activities

(24,621)

20,460

(33,515)

(14,902)

Cash flows (used in) from financing activities:

Dividends paid (note 9)

(9,399)

(9,336)

(18,792)

(18,668)

Decrease in bank overdraft

-

-

-

-

(Decrease) increase in revolving credit facility (note 7)

30,000

(1,000)

69,000

35,000

Payment of financing fees

(1,343)

-

(1,443)

(268)

Payment of lease obligations

(1,423)

(1,312)

(2,629)

(2,558)

Issuance of shares (note 9)

1,963

2,241

2,224

2,494

Cash flow (used in) from financing activities

19,798

(9,407)

48,360

16,000

Cash flows used in investing activities:

Additions to property, plant and equipment, net of proceeds on

disposal

(6,114)

(3,464)

(12,894)

(6,302)

Additions to intangible assets

-

(95)

-

(95)

Cash flow used in investing activities

(6,114)

(3,559)

(12,894)

(6,397)

Effect of changes in exchange rate on cash

(3)

(75)

(155)

(58)

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(10,940)

7,419

1,796

(5,357)

Cash, beginning of period

12,887

2,867

151

15,643

Cash, end of period

1,947

10,286

1,947

10,286

Supplemental cash flow information (note 12)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

Rogers Sugar Inc. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 21:07:50 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
