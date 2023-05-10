Rogers Sugar : Financial Statements Q2 2023

Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of ROGERS SUGAR INC. Three and six months ended April 1, 2023, and April 2, 2022 (Unaudited and not reviewed by the Company's external independent auditors) 1

ROGERS SUGAR INC. (Unaudited) Condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings and comprehensive income (In thousands of dollars except per share amounts) For the three months ended For the six months ended Condensed consolidated interim statements of earnings April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Revenues (note 13) 272,949 253,341 534,392 484,096 Cost of sales 231,291 219,442 451,543 406,711 Gross margin 41,658 33,899 82,849 77,385 Administration and selling expenses 13,966 12,120 23,263 23,606 Distribution expenses 5,836 6,280 11,446 10,943 19,802 18,400 34,709 34,549 Results from operating activities 21,856 15,499 48,140 42,836 Net finance costs (note 5) 6,346 3,707 12,529 8,124 Earnings before income taxes 15,510 11,792 35,611 34,712 Income tax expense (recovery): Current 3,246 3,439 8,008 10,158 Deferred 1,202 (217) 1,867 (1,242) 4,448 3,222 9,875 8,916 Net earnings 11,062 8,570 25,736 25,796 Net earnings per share (note 10) Basic 0.11 0.08 0.25 0.25 Diluted 0.10 0.08 0.23 0.24 Condensed consolidated interim statements of comprehensive For the three months ended For the six months ended (loss) income April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2022 Net earnings 11,062 8,570 25,736 25,796 Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may or may not be reclassified subsequently to net earnings: Cash flow hedges (note 6) (6,113) 15,963 (14,834) 11,946 Income tax on cash flow hedges (note 6) 1,569 (4,098) 3,808 (3,067) Foreign currency translation differences (81) (224) (516) (207) (4,625) 11,641 (11,542) 8,672 Net earnings and comprehensive income for the period 6,437 20,211 14,194 34,468 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 1

ROGERS SUGAR INC. (Unaudited) Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position (In thousands of dollars) April 1, 2023 October 1, 2022 April 2, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash 1,947 151 10,286 Trade and other receivables 111,843 120,207 100,098 Income taxes receivable 2,023 3,096 - Inventories 236,254 246,706 194,786 Prepaid expenses 6,216 8,868 3,587 Derivative financial instruments (note 6) 4,112 11,582 10,780 Total current assets 362,395 390,610 319,537 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 254,447 247,969 240,243 Right-of-use assets 21,685 22,932 24,376 Intangible assets 22,361 24,264 26,199 Other assets 857 564 693 Derivative financial instruments (note 6) 11,137 18,610 13,321 Goodwill 233,007 233,007 283,007 Total non-current assets 543,494 547,346 587,839 Total assets 905,889 937,956 907,376 Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility (note 7) 95,000 26,000 35,000 Trade and other payables 87,312 177,435 89,163 Income taxes payable - - 2,139 Provisions 1,094 1,503 1,220 Lease obligations 4,161 3,991 3,905 Derivative financial instruments (note 6) 2,929 7,643 74 Total current liabilities 190,496 216,572 131,501 Non-current liabilities: Revolving credit facility (note 7) 100,000 100,000 100,000 Employee benefits 18,241 18,529 29,531 Provisions 1,218 1,333 2,393 Derivative financial instruments (note 6) - 76 14 Lease obligations 17,938 19,198 20,538 Convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (note 8) 150,698 149,699 148,714 Senior guaranteed notes 97,930 98,901 98,847 Deferred tax liabilities 40,279 42,229 38,620 Total non-current liabilities 426,304 429,965 438,657 Total liabilities 616,800 646,537 570,158 Shareholder's equity: Share capital (note 9) 105,840 103,550 102,724 Contributed surplus 300,943 300,922 300,807 Equity portion of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures (note 8) 5,085 5,085 5,085 Deficit (153,771) (160,672) (99,521) Accumulated other comprehensive income 30,992 42,534 28,123 Total shareholder's equity 289,089 291,419 337,218 Total liabilities and shareholder's equity 905,889 937,956 907,376 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2

ROGERS SUGAR INC. (Unaudited) Condensed consolidated interim statements of changes in shareholders' equity (In thousands of dollars except number of shares) For the six months ended April 1, 2023 Accumulated Accumulated unrealized Accumulated foreign Equity portion gain on cash flow currency Number of Common Contributed of convertible employee hedge gain translation shares shares surplus debentures benefit plans (loss) differences Deficit Total Balance, October 1, 2022 104,372,045 103,550 300,922 5,085 20,873 20,116 1,545 (160,672) 291,419 Net earnings for the period - - - - - - - 25,736 25,736 Dividends (note 9) - - - - - - - (18,835) (18,835) Issuance of shares (note 9) 476,629 2,290 (66) - - - - - 2,224 Share-based compensation (note 11) - - 87 - - - - - 87 Cash flow hedges, net of tax (note 6) - - - - - (11,026) - - (11,026) Translation of foreign operations - - - - - - (516) - (516) Balance, April 1, 2023 104,848,674 105,840 300,943 5,085 20,873 9,090 1,029 (153,771) 289,089 For the six months ended April 2, 2022 Accumulated Accumulated Accumulated foreign Equity portion unrealized loss cash flow currency Number of Contributed of convertible on employee hedge gain translation shares Common shares surplus debentures benefit plans (loss) differences Deficit Total Balance, October 2, 2021 103,686,923 100,139 300,887 5,085 12,450 7,240 (239) (106,604) 318,958 Net earnings for the period - - - - - - - 25,796 25,796 Dividends (note 9) - - - - - - - (18,713) (18,713) Issuance of shares (note 9) 508,922 2,585 (91) - - - - - 2,494 Share-based compensation (note 11) - - 11 - - - - - 11 Cash flow hedges, net of tax (note 6) - - - - - 8,879 - - 8,879 Translation of foreign operations - - - - - - (207) - (207) Balance, April 2, 2022 104,195,845 102,724 300,807 5,085 12,450 16,119 (446) (99,521) 337,218 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3