  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Sugar Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSI   CA77519R1029

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(RSI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-19 pm EST
5.630 CAD   -1.05%
2022ROGERS SUGAR INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Rogers Sugar : Management Information Circular 2022
PU
2022Rogers Sugar : Annual Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 1st Quarter 2023 Results

01/19/2023 | 05:34pm EST
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2023 first quarter results on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 8h00 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-886-7786. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070, access code 884450#. This recording will be available until February 24, 2023.

For further information

Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com


