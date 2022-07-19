Log in
    RSI   CA77519R1029

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(RSI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:47 2022-07-19 pm EDT
6.250 CAD   +0.64%
01:55pROGERS SUGAR INC. : Conference Call – 3rd Quarter 2022 Results
GL
06/29ROGERS SUGAR INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/13ROGERS SUGAR : RSI 2022 ESG Report
PU
Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call – 3rd Quarter 2022 Results

07/19/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2022 third quarter results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8h00 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-400-2425. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-770-2030, access code 9031006#. This recording will be available until August 25, 2022.

For further information 

Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Tel.: (514) 940-4350
www.lanticrogers.com


