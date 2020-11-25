Log in
ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(RSI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/25 04:00:00 pm
5.08 CAD   +0.20%
05:13pROGERS SUGAR : Declares a Dividend to Shareholders
PU
05:13pROGERS SUGAR : Financial Statements Q4 2020
PU
05:13pROGERS SUGAR : Annual Information Form 2020
PU
Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

11/25/2020 | 05:01pm EST
THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES
NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on December 30, 2020, payable on or before January 21, 2021. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

For further information:

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Website: www.lanticrogers.com


Financials
Sales 2020 829 M 637 M 637 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 7,10%
Capitalization 525 M 404 M 403 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 219
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,95 CAD
Last Close Price 5,07 CAD
Spread / Highest target 8,48%
Spread / Average Target -2,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
Managers
NameTitle
John Holliday President & Chief Executive Officer
M. Dallas H. Ross Chairman
Jean-Sebastien Couillard Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Dean J. Bergmame Independent Director
William Stephen Maslechko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS SUGAR INC.3.05%403
NESTLÉ S.A.-2.86%310 940
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.97%82 692
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.77.70%80 258
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.29%41 361
DANONE S.A-30.12%39 846
