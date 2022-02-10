Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Rogers Sugar Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RSI   CA77519R1029

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(RSI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/10 03:15:24 pm
5.94 CAD   -0.67%
03:23pROGERS SUGAR : AGM Presentation 2022
PU
09:44aRogers Sugar Reports Higher Fiscal Q1 Profit, Revenue; Declares Dividend
MT
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : Rogers Sugar Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rogers Sugar : Présentation AGM 2022

02/10/2022 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

February 9, 2022

1

Forward Looking Statements

This report contains statements or information that are or may be "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements and information which reflect our current expectations with future events and performance. Wherever used, the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "assume," "expect," "plan," "believe," "estimate," and expressions and the negative of such expressions, identify forward-looking statements.

Although this is not an exhaustive list, we caution investors that statements concerning the following subjects are, or are likely to be, forward-looking statements:

  • the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations
  • future prices of raw sugar
  • natural gas costs
  • beet production forecasts
  • growth of the maple syrup industry and the refined sugar industry
  • the status of labour contracts and negotiations
  • the level of future dividends
  • the status of government regulations and investigations

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Rogers in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including with respect to the continuity of our operations despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Actual performance or results could differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations. Readers should also refer to the section "Risks and Uncertainties" at the end of our 2021 fourth quarter Management's Discussion and Analysis for additional information on risk factors and other events that are not within our control. These risks are also referred to in our 2021 Annual Information Form in the "Risk Factors" section.

Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which forward-looking information is based are reasonable under the current circumstances, readers are cautioned not to rely unduly on this forward-looking information as no assurance can be given that it will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information contained herein made as at the date of this presentation and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of events or

circumstances occurring after the date hereof, unless so required by law.

Our vision addresses the needs of our major stakeholders and defines us as a company

Every day, we strive to:

"Be a great company

to partner with, work for and invest in, offering a best-in-class portfolio

of natural sweetener solutions."

3

We remain focused on:

Harnessing the

power of our

People

Leveraging our

Operational scale

and know-how

Driving continued

year-over-year growth in Sugar

Reinvesting in the

Business

Accelerating the

positive

momentum in

Maple

Delivering returns

to Shareholders

Rogers Sugar at a Glance

$893.9M $91.0M6.5%

Total RevenueAdjusted EBITDADividend Yield

779,505

52,255,000

$560M

Metric tonnes of sugar

Pounds of maple syrup

#1in Canada

#1 in the world

Market capitalization

2021 Sugar revenues by segment

2021 Sugar revenues by segment

2021 Revenues by geography

10%

3%

4%

25%

18%

24%

54%

75%

12%

75%

Sugar Maple Products

Industrial Consumer Liquid Export

Canada United States Europe Other

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Rogers Sugar Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 20:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ROGERS SUGAR INC.
03:23pROGERS SUGAR : AGM Presentation 2022
PU
09:44aRogers Sugar Reports Higher Fiscal Q1 Profit, Revenue; Declares Dividend
MT
08:00aTRANSCRIPT : Rogers Sugar Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2022
CI
07:23aROGERS SUGAR : Q1 2022 Report
PU
07:14aROGERS SUGAR : Declares a Dividend to Shareholders
PU
07:02aRoger Sugar Reports First Quarter 2022 Results, Lower Sales Volume from Market Volatili..
AQ
07:02aRogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders
AQ
02/09REMINDER - ROGERS SUGAR INC. : Conference Call – 1st Quarter 2022 Results
GL
01/21ROGERS SUGAR INC. : Conference Call – 1st Quarter 2022 Results
GL
01/21ROGERS SUGAR INC. : Conference Call – 1st Quarter 2022 Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS SUGAR INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 931 M 736 M 736 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 6,02%
Capitalization 620 M 490 M 490 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 1 303
Free-Float -
Chart ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Sugar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,98 CAD
Average target price 5,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Walton President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Sebastien Couillard Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
M. Dallas H. Ross Chairman
Dean J. Bergmame Independent Director
William Stephen Maslechko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS SUGAR INC.0.50%490
SÜDZUCKER AG-5.43%2 925
COSUMAR SA3.87%2 750
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.8.33%2 499
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED20.69%1 208
TRIVENI ENGINEERING & INDUSTRIES LIMITED30.24%931