Rogers Sugar : Q2 2023 Report

On May 10, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on or before July 13, 2023; and

In the second quarter of fiscal 2023, we distributed $0.09 per share to our shareholders for a total amount of $9.4 million;

Free cash flow for the trailing 12 months ended April 1, 2023 was $51.8 million, an increase of $5.2 million from the same period last year;

We are maintaining our fiscal 2023 sugar sales volume outlook at approximately 805,000 metric tonnes, reflecting the continued strong demand in the Canadian industrial sugar market;

The volume sold in the Maple segment decreased by 853,000 pounds to 12,059,000 pounds in the quarter, driven largely by lower demand and unfavourable market dynamics;

Adjusted EBITDA in the Maple segment was $2.4 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $0.3 million from the same quarter last year, largely as a result of lower adjusted gross margin;

Adjusted gross margin in the Sugar segment improved by $15.51 per metric tonne in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year due to improved average pricing;

Sales volumes in the Sugar segment decreased slightly in the second quarter to 195,547 metric tonnes, from 196,570 metric tonnes for the same period last year;

Adjusted EBITDA in the Sugar segment was $22.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, up $1.2 million compared to the same period last year, largely due to higher adjusted gross margin, partially offset by higher administrative and selling expenses;

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter and the first six months of fiscal 2023 was $25.0 million and $58.5 million respectively, up $1.0 million, and $8.4 million from the same periods last year. The increase in consolidated adjusted EBITDA for both periods was related to higher adjusted EBITDA in the Sugar segment, partially offset by lower adjusted EBITDA in the Maple segment;

"Canada's favourable sugar dynamics and continued strong demand for sugar containing products drove increased profitability in the second quarter of fiscal 2023," said Mike Walton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rogers and Lantic Inc. "We are confident that these trends will continue throughout 2023 and despite lower sugar production from our Taber operations, we expect to deliver strong and stable financial results this year. In our maple business, the impact of improved pricing, automation projects and improving economic conditions helps mitigate an otherwise challenging business environment."

Rogers Sugar Inc. ("our," "we", "us" or "Rogers") (TSX: RSI) today reported second quarter fiscal 2023 results with consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $25.0 million and $58.5 million for the current quarter and the first six months of the year, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased by $1.2 million compared to the same period last year, largely as a result of higher adjusted gross margin, partially offset by higher administration and selling expenses.

EBITDA for the second quarter was $25.5 million, an increase of $6.4 million as compared to same period last year. These results include gains and losses from the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments.

Results from operating activities for the second quarter of 2023 was $20.6 million, an increase of $6.3 million as compared to the same period last year. These results include gains and losses from the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments.

Adjusted gross margin increased by $2.9 million in the second quarter compared to the same period last year mainly as a result of higher sugar sales margin from improved average pricing on sugar refining related activities. This positive variance was partially offset by higher production costs mainly driven by market-based inflationary pressures on operating costs and higher storage costs for raw sugar as we increased the storage capacity of our Montreal plant to support the growing demand for refined sugar in eastern Canada. On a per unit basis, adjusted gross margin for the second quarter was at $174.62 per metric tonne, higher than last year by $15.51 per metric tonne. The favourable variance was mainly due to the increase in overall margin from improved selling prices, partially offset by higher production cost, as compared to last year.

Gross margin was $37.1 million for the second quarter and include a gain of $2.9 million for the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments. For the same periods last year, gross margin was $29.0 million with a mark-to-market loss of $2.2 million.

Overall, sugar volume was stable in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter last year, as strong industrial volumes were offset by lower volumes in our consumer and export categories.

In the second quarter, revenue increased by $20.3 million, compared to the same periods last year, driven mainly by higher prices paid for #11 world raw sugar and higher average pricing for refining related activities.

We continue to work on the design and planning of the prospective expansion project announced in August 2022. The expansion project would increase sugar supply by approximately 100,000 metric tonnes in eastern Canada within the next two to three years. We are expecting to complete the design and planning stage in the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

We continue to expect the sugar segment to perform well in fiscal 2023. Underlying North American demand remains strong across all customer segments supported by favourable market dynamics. We expect that improvements in pricing implemented over the last few quarters will continue to support our financial results positively, allowing us to mitigate the current impact of inflationary pressures on costs.

Following a solid performance in the second quarter of 2023, we expect to continue to deliver strong and stable financial results in 2023. Strong sugar demand and pricing is expected to continue and provide improved results, despite ongoing inflationary pressures. We expect our Maple segment will continue to face a challenging business environment in the second half of 2023, as the unfavourable market and economic conditions encountered over the last year remain. We intend to mitigate these unfavourable market conditions with recently negotiated price increases, and newly implemented production automation initiatives.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased by $0.2 million compared to the same quarter last year, largely driven by lower adjusted gross margin, as mentioned above.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2022 and 2023 amounted to $2.9 million. These results include gains and losses from the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments.

Results from operating activities for the second quarter of 2022 and 2023 amounted to $1.2 million. These results include gains and losses from the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments.

Adjusted gross margin percentage for the current quarter decreased by 80 basis point to 7.2% compared to the same period last year. This variance was mainly related to market-based production cost increases and the timing of passing these increases to our customers.

Adjusted gross margin for the second quarter was $4.1 million, a decrease of $0.5 million as compared to the same period last year. The unfavourable variance was mainly due to lower volume as a result of lower demand and unfavourable market dynamics.

Gross margin was $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and includes a gain of $0.5 million for the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments. For the same period last year, gross margin was $4.9 million with a mark-to-market gain of $0.3 million.

Revenues for the second quarter were $0.7 million lower than the same period last year due to lower volume, partially offset by higher average selling price.

In Taber, the harvest season delivered the expected volume of sugar beets, and the processing campaign was completed in early February. The expected sugar production from the crop is 105,000 metric tonnes, lower than the prior year production by 15,000 metric tonnes. The lower-than-expected production is attributable to unfavourable weather conditions encountered in the later stage of the current year growing period, which negatively impacted the sugar content of the sugar beets.

We have increased the production plans of our Montreal and Vancouver cane sugar facilities to mitigate the production shortfall of our Taber facility and ensure we can support the growing needs of our customers.

In April 2023, we have concluded a new two-year agreement with the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers for the supply of sugar beets to the Taber beet plant, for which the crop harvested in the fall of 2023 will be the first year of the agreed contract.

We are maintaining our fiscal 2023 sales volume expectations of approximately 805,000 metric tonnes. This represents an increase of 1.3% over 2022. This increase is based on the continued strong demand of the Canadian domestic industrial sugar market. Overall, we expect the following year-over-year volume variances for our customer segments:

Industrial, our largest segment, is expected to increase by 3%, as a result of the continuous strong demand supported by favourable market dynamics;

Liquid volume is expected to grow by 4% driven by continued demand from existing customers;

Consumer volume is expected to remain stable; and

A planned 15% reduction in sales to the export markets for 2023, due to the growing demand and strong economics of the domestic market. We will consider potential supplemental export sales if favourable production opportunities arise.

Production costs and maintenance programs for our three production facilities are expected to be moderately impacted by the current inflationary pressures, and we continue to focus on cost control initiatives throughout our operations.

We expect a slight increase in distribution costs in 2023 as we foresee that recent increases for logistics and our supply chain costs will remain in the second half of 2023.

Administration and selling expenses are expected to be stable in 2023.

We have been able to lower the impact of recent increases in interest rates and energy costs through our multi-year hedging strategy. We do not anticipate these increases to have a material impact on our financial results in the near future, as we expect our hedging strategy will continue to mitigate most of our exposure to such risks.

Spending on regular business capital projects is also expected to remain stable for fiscal 2023. We anticipate spending approximately $25 million on various initiatives. This capital spending estimate excludes expenditures relating to the expected capacity expansion of our Montreal sugar refinery and Toronto distribution centre.

Maple Products

We continue to expect the Maple business segment to be negatively impacted by high inflation, resulting in lower demand from retail customers, for the remainder of 2023. We anticipate the unfavourable impact related to the reduction in retail demand and the related increased competitiveness of the market will be mitigated by recently negotiated price increases with key customers, lower production costs driven by newly implemented automation projects and favourable recently negotiated supply agreements for packaging material.

We plan to spend between $1 million and $2 million on capital projects in 2023, which is consistent with recent years. The main driver for the Maple segment projects is to improve productivity and profitability through automation.

See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information" section below.

A full copy of Rogers second quarter 2023, including management's discussion and analysis and unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, can be found at www.LanticRogers.com.