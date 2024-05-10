Q2 2024

Rogers Sugar Inc. - Management's Discussion & Analysis - Q2, 2024

Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2024 Results

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of Rogers Sugar Inc.'s (the "Company", "Rogers", "RSI" or "our," "we", "us") dated May 9, 2024 should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related notes for the three- and six-month periods period ended March 30, 2024, as well as the audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ended September 30, 2023. This MD&A refers to Rogers, Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") (Rogers and Lantic together referred as the "Sugar segment"), The Maple Treat Corporation ("Maple Treat") and Highland Sugarworks Inc. ("Highland") (the latter two companies together referred to as "TMTC" or the "Maple segment").

Management is responsible for preparing the MD&A. This MD&A has been reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee of Rogers and its Board of Directors.

Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2024 Results

OUR BUSINESS

Rogers has a long history of providing high-quality sugar products to the Canadian market and has been operating since 1888.

Lantic, Rogers wholly owned subsidiary, operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic's sugar products are generally marketed under the "Lantic" trademark in Eastern Canada, and the "Rogers" trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. We also operate a distribution center in Toronto, Ontario.

Maple Treat operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. Maple Treat's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products supplied under retail private label brands in approximately fifty countries and are sold under various brand names.

Our business has two distinct segments - Sugar - which includes refined sugar and by-products and Maple - which includes maple syrup and maple-derived products.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Company delivered consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1) for the second quarter and the first six months of fiscal 2024 of $38.1 million and $68.8 million respectively, up by $13.1 million and $10.3 million from the same periods last year, driven by the strong performance of both of our business segments.
  • On March 4, 2024, in connection with the financing plan of our announced expansion of production and logistic capacity of our Eastern operations in Montréal and Toronto (the "LEAP Project"), Rogers issued 22,769,232 new common shares at a price of $5.18 per share. The net proceeds after commissions and related fees associated with this transaction amounted to $112.5 million.
  • On February 1, 2024, the unionized employees of the Vancouver sugar refinery, represented by the Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 8, ratified a new five-year collective agreement, concluding a strike that began on September 28, 2023. The unionized employees have returned to work and the Vancouver refinery is now operating at its normal capacity.
  • Throughout the labour disruption, production from our Taber and Montréal facilities was used to support our customers in Western Canada. The overall unfavourable impact of the strike is a net reduction of approximately 23,500 metric tonnes in sales volume, of which approximately13,500 metric tonnes were related to the second quarter, and a reduction of adjusted EBITDA(1) of $5.4 million, of which $2.4 million was related to the second quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the Sugar segment was very strong in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 at $33.2 million, an increase of $10.6 million compared to the same period last year, even after considering the unfavourable impact of the strike at the Vancouver refinery.
  • Sales volumes in the Sugar segment decreased by approximately 15,000 metric tonnes to approximately 180,600 metric tonnes in the second quarter, largely driven by the reduction of activities at our Vancouver sugar refinery as a result of the labour disruption.
  • Sugar segment adjusted gross margin(1) amounted to $249 per metric tonne in the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $175 per metric tonne for the same period last year, mainly due to a higher contribution from sugar refining activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the Maple segment was $4.9 million in the second quarter, an increase of $2.5 million from the same quarter last year, largely driven by higher average selling prices and lower operating costs.
  • Adjusted gross margin percentage(1) in the Maple segment amounted to 10.9%, as compared to an adjusted gross margin percentage(1) of 7.2% for the same period last year, driven by higher average selling prices and lower operating costs following the implementation of automation and continuous improvement initiatives in the later part of fiscal 2023.
  • Free cash flow(1) for the trailing 12 months ended March 30, 2024, was $56.6 million, an increase of $4.8 million from the same period last year, driven by higher consolidated adjusted EBITDA(1), partially offset by an increase in capital expenditures.
  • In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, we distributed $0.09 per share to our shareholders for a total of $9.5 million.
  • On May 9, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on or before July 11, 2024.
  1. See "Non-IFRS Measures" section for definition and reconciliation to IFRS measures

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND HIGHLIGHTS

(unaudited)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

(In thousands of dollars, except volume and per share information)

Sugar (metric tonnes)

180,618

195,547

362,994

388,396

Maple syrup (000 pounds)

11,777

12,059

23,629

23,878

Total revenues

300,944

272,949

589,643

534,392

Gross margin

44,861

41,658

89,505

82,849

Adjustment to cost of sale(1)

(6,431)

3,425

(4,106)

2,623

Adjusted gross margin(1)

51,292

38,233

93,611

80,226

Results from operating activities

24,704

21,856

50,814

48,140

Adjusted results from operating activities(1)

31,135

18,431

54,920

45,517

EBITDA(1)

31,664

28,445

64,709

61,158

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

38,095

25,020

68,815

58,535

Net earnings

13,936

11,062

27,788

25,736

per share (basic)

0.13

0.11

0.26

0.25

per share (diluted)

0.11

0.10

0.22

0.23

Adjusted net earnings(1)

18,891

9,115

31,504

24,462

Adjusted net earnings per share (basic)(1)

0.17

0.09

0.29

0.23

Trailing twelve months free cash flow(1)

56,570

51,807

56,570

51,807

Dividends per share

0.09

0.09

0.18

0.18

  1. See "Non-IFRS Measures" section for definition and reconciliation to IFRS measures.

Adjusted results

In the normal course of business, we use derivative financial instruments consisting of sugar futures, foreign exchange forward contracts, natural gas futures and interest rate swaps. We have designated our natural gas futures and our interest rate swap agreements entered into in order to protect us against natural gas price and interest rate fluctuations as cash flow hedges. Derivative financial instruments pertaining to sugar futures and foreign exchange forward contracts are marked-to-market at each reporting date and are charged to the condensed consolidated statement of earnings. The unrealized gains/losses related to natural gas futures and interest rate swaps that qualify under hedged accounting are accounted for in other comprehensive income. The unrealized gains/losses related to interest rate swaps that do not qualify under hedged accounting are accounted in the condensed consolidated statement of earnings. The amount recognized in other comprehensive income is removed and included in net earnings under the same line item in the condensed consolidated statement of earnings and comprehensive income as the hedged item, in the same period that the hedged cash flows affect net earnings, reducing earnings volatility related to the movements of the valuation of these derivatives hedging instruments.

We believe that our financial results are more representative of our business to management, investors, analysts, and any other interested parties when financial results are adjusted by the gains/losses from financial derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. These adjusted financial results provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. This measurement is a non-IFRS measurement. See "Non-IFRS measures" section.

We use the non-IFRS adjusted results of the operating company to measure and to evaluate the performance of the business through our adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted gross margin rate, adjusted results from operating activities, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per share and trailing twelve months free cash flow. These non-IFRS measures are evaluated on a consolidated basis and at a segmented level, excluding adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted gross margin per metric tonne, adjusted net earnings per share and trailing twelve months free cash flow. In addition, we believe that these measures are important to our investors and parties evaluating our performance and comparing such performance to past results. We also use adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted results from operating activities, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per share and trailing twelve months free cash flow when discussing results with the Board of Directors, analysts, investors, banks, and other interested parties. See "Non-IFRS measures" section.

OUR RESULTS ARE ADJUSTED AS FOLLOWS:

Income (loss)

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

(In thousands of dollars)

Maple

Maple

Sugar

Products

Total

Sugar

Products

Total

Mark-to-market on:

Sugar futures contracts

1,154

-

1,154

4,925

-

4,925

Foreign exchange forward contracts

1,399

(1,203)

196

296

(160)

136

Total mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives

2,553

(1,203)

1,350

5,221

(160)

5,061

Cumulative timing differences

(7,584)

(197)

(7,781)

(2,291)

655

(1,636)

Total adjustment to costs of sales

(5,031)

(1,400)

(6,431)

2,930

495

3,425

Income (loss)

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

(In thousands of dollars)

Maple

Maple

Sugar

Products

Total

Sugar

Products

Total

Mark-to-market on:

Sugar futures contracts

(1,536)

-

(1,536)

3,717

-

3,717

Foreign exchange forward contracts

1,275

653

1,928

569

(357)

212

Total mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives

(261)

653

392

4,286

(357)

3,929

Cumulative timing differences

(4,512)

14

(4,498)

(2,979)

1,673

(1,306)

Total adjustment to costs of sales

(4,773)

667

(4,106)

1,307

1,316

2,623

Fluctuations in the mark-to-market adjustment on derivatives are due to the price movements in the Raw #11 sugar market ("Raw #11") and foreign exchange variations.

We recognize cumulative timing differences, as a result of mark-to-market gains or losses, only when sugar is sold to a customer. The gains or losses on sugar and related foreign exchange paper transactions are largely offset by corresponding gains or losses from the physical transactions, namely sale and purchase contracts with customers and suppliers.

The above-described adjustments are added to or deducted from the mark-to-market results to arrive at the total adjustment to cost of sales. For the second quarter of the current year, the total cost of sales adjustment is a loss of $6.4 million to be added to

the consolidated results versus a gain of $3.4 million to be deducted from the consolidated results for the comparable quarter last year. For the first six months of fiscal 2024, the total cost of sales adjustment is a loss of $4.1 million to be added to the consolidated results compared to a gain of $2.6 million to be deducted from the consolidated results for the same period last year.

See the "Non-IFRS measures" section for more information on these adjustments.

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

Segmented Results

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

(In thousands of dollars)

Sugar

Maple

Total

Sugar

Maple

Total

Products

Products

Revenues

242,957

57,987

300,944

216,135

56,814

272,949

Gross margin

39,916

4,945

44,861

37,075

4,583

41,658

Administration and selling expenses

10,815

2,916

13,731

11,101

2,865

13,966

Distribution costs

6,192

234

6,426

5,340

496

5,836

Results from operating activities

22,909

1,795

24,704

20,634

1,222

21,856

Adjustment to cost of sales(2)

5,031

1,400

6,431

(2,930)

(495)

(3,425)

Adjusted gross margin(1)

44,947

6,345

51,292

34,145

4,088

38,233

Adjusted results from operating activities(1)

27,940

3,195

31,135

17,704

727

18,431

EBITDA(1)

28,194

3,470

31,664

25,512

2,933

28,445

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

33,225

4,870

38,095

22,582

2,438

25,020

Additional information:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

and intangible assets, net of disposals

14,252

421

14,673

6,514

275

6,789

Additions to right-of-use assets

2,674

58

2,732

948

-

948

  1. See "Non-IFRS Measures" section for definition and reconciliation to IFRS measures
  2. See "Adjusted results" section

Segmented Results

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

(In thousands of dollars)

Sugar

Maple

Total

Sugar

Maple

Total

Products

Products

Revenues

472,765

116,878

589,643

421,423

112,969

534,392

Gross margin

76,406

13,099

89,505

73,113

9,736

82,849

Administration and selling expenses

20,194

5,677

25,871

17,736

5,527

23,263

Distribution costs

12,278

542

12,820

10,402

1,044

11,446

Results from operating activities

43,934

6,880

50,814

44,975

3,165

48,140

Adjustment to cost of sales(2)

4,773

(667)

4,106

(1,307)

(1,316)

(2,623)

Adjusted Gross margin(1)

81,179

12,432

93,611

71,806

8,420

80,226

Adjusted results from operating activities(1)

48,707

6,213

54,920

43,668

1,849

45,517

EBITDA(1)

54,494

10,215

64,709

54,566

6,592

61,158

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

59,267

9,548

68,815

53,259

5,276

58,535

Additional information:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

and intangible assets, net of disposals

29,200

609

29,809

14,966

369

15,335

Additions to right-of-use assets

2,756

109

2,865

966

45

1,011

  1. See "Non-IFRS Measures" section for definition and reconciliation to IFRS measures
  2. See "Adjusted results" section

Sugar

IMPACT OF LABOUR DISRUPTION AT VANCOUVER REFINERY

On February 1, 2024, the unionized employees of the Vancouver sugar refinery, represented by the Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 8, ratified a new five-year collective agreement, concluding a strike that began on September 28, 2023. The unionized employees have returned to work and the Vancouver refinery is now operating at its normal capacity.

Throughout the labour disruption, production from our Taber and Montréal facilities was used to support our customers in Western Canada. The overall unfavourable impact of the strike is a net reduction in volume of approximately 23,500 metric tonnes, of which approximately 13,500 metric tonnes were related to the second quarter, and a reduction of adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million, of which $2.4 million was related to the second quarter.

LEAP PROJECT

On August 11, 2023, the Board of Directors of Lantic approved the LEAP Project. This investment is expected to provide approximately 100,000 metric tonnes of incremental refined sugar capacity to the growing Canadian market, at an estimated construction cost of approximately $200 million. The project is expected to be completed in the first half of fiscal 2026.

The planning and design phases associated with the project are now completed and the construction phase is expected to begin shortly. Site preparation and permitting processes are currently in their final stages for the main construction site in Montréal. Detailed planning for the Toronto portion of the project is currently being developed. Orders for sugar refining equipment and other large production and logistic related equipment have been issued to suppliers.

We intend to fund the construction costs of the LEAP project using a combination of new debt, new equity and our existing revolving credit facility. In connection with the financing plan of the LEAP Project, RSI issued new common shares in the second quarter of 2024, for a net proceed of $112.5 million. In the second half of 2023, also in connection with the financing of the LEAP project, Lantic entered into two secured loan agreements with Investissement Quebec for up to $65 million. We anticipate drawing funds from the approved loans from Investissement Quebec as the construction phase begins in the second half of fiscal 2024.

As at March 30, 2024, $30.9 million, including $1.1 milion in interest costs, has been capitalized in construction in progress on the balance sheet for the LEAP project. Thus far, most of the costs incurred are related to the design and planning phases of the project, along with deposits on sugar refining, production, and logistic equipment ordered with suppliers. For the first six months of fiscal 2024, $19.7 million has been capitalized in connection with the LEAP Project, as compared to $7.0 million for the same period last year.

REVENUES

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

(In thousands of dollars)

242,957

216,135

26,822

472,765

421,423

51,342

In the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2024, revenue increased by $26.8 million and $51.3 million respectively, compared to the same periods last year. The positive variance was largely driven by higher average price for Raw #11 and higher contribution from refining related activities, partially offset by lower sales volume as a result of the labour disruption at our Vancouver sugar refinery. The average prices for Raw #11 increased by US 1.9 cents per pound to US 22.6 cents per pound during the current quarter and by US 4.1 cents per pound to US 24.1 cents per pound for the first half of the current fiscal year, when compared to the same periods last year.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, sugar volume totaled approximately 180,600 metric tonnes, a decrease of approximately 7.6% or 15,000 metric tonnes compared to the same period last year, driven mainly by the unfavorable net impact of the labour disruption at the Vancouver refinery, estimated at approximately 13,500 metric tonnes. The net impact of the strike on a customer segment basis was estimated as follows:

  • Industrial volume decreased by approximately 4,600 metric tonnes.
  • Liquid volume decreased by approximately 2,800 metric tonnes.
  • Export volume decreased by approximately 6,100 metric tonnes as we focussed our sales efforts on serving the domestic market throughout the labour disruption.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024, sales volume in Eastern Canada was also lower by approximately 1,500 metric tonnes due to timing in industrial and consumer sales, partially offset by higher sales to liquid customers.

In the first half of fiscal 2024, sugar volume totaled approximately 363,000 metric tonnes, a decrease of approximately 6.5% or 25,400 metric tonnes compared to the same period last year, driven mainly by the unfavorable net impact of the labour disruption at the Vancouver refinery, estimated at approximately 23,500 metric tonnes. The net impact of the strike on a customer segment basis was estimated as follows:

  • Industrial volume decreased by approximately 7,900 metric tonnes.
  • Liquid volume decreased by approximately 4,300 metric tonnes.
  • Export volume decreased by approximately 11,300 metric tonnes as we focussed our sales efforts on serving the domestic market throughout the labour disruption.

For the first six months of fiscal 2024, sales volume in Eastern Canada was also lower by approximately 1,900 metric tonnes due to timing in industrial and consumers sales, partially offset by higher sales to liquid customers.

GROSS MARGIN

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

(In thousands of dollars, except per metric tonne information)

Gross margin

39,916

37,075

2,841

76,406

73,113

3,293

Total adjustment to cost of sales(2)

5,031

(2,930)

7,961

4,773

(1,307)

6,080

Adjusted gross margin(1)

44,947

34,145

10,802

81,179

71,806

9,373

Adjusted gross margin per metric tonne(1)

248.85

174.62

74.23

223.64

184.88

38.76

Included in gross margin:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and

right-of-use assets

4,144

3,372

772

8,318

7,496

822

  1. See "Non-IFRS Measures" section for definition and reconciliation to IFRS measures
  2. See "Adjusted results" section

Gross margin was $39.9 million and $76.4 million for the second quarter and the first six months of fiscal 2024, and includes a loss of $5.0 million and $4.8 million, respectively, for the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments. For the same periods last year, gross margin was $37.1 million and $73.1 million, respectively, with a mark-to-market gain of $2.9 million and $1.3 million respectively.

Adjusted gross margin was $44.9 million and $81.2 million for the second quarter and for the first six months of fiscal 2024, respectively, as compared to $34.1 million and $71.8 million in the same periods last year.

Adjusted gross margin increased by $10.8 million in the second quarter compared to the same period last year mainly as a result of higher sugar sales margin from increased average pricing on sugar refining related activities and favorable mix of products sold. This positive variance was partially offset by higher production costs mainly driven by increased maintenance activities and market based inflationary pressure on costs, along with the unfavourable impact of lower sales volume, as described above.

On a per-unit basis, adjusted gross margin for the second quarter was $249 per metric tonne, higher than last year by $74 per metric tonne. The favourable variance was mainly due to the increase in overall margin from improved selling prices and favorable mix of products sold, partially offset by higher production costs and lower sales volume.

Adjusted gross margin for the first six months of fiscal 2024 was $9.4 million higher than the comparable period last year as a result of higher sugar sales margin from increased average pricing on sugar refining related activities and favorable mix of products sold. This positive variance was partially offset by higher production costs mainly driven by increased maintenance activities and market based inflationary pressure on costs, along with the unfavourable impact of lower sales volume, as described above.

On a per-unit basis, for the first six months of fiscal 2024, adjusted gross margin amounted to $224 per metric tonne compared to $185 per metric tonne for the same period last year The favourable variance was mainly due to the increase in overall margin from improved selling prices and favorable mix of products sold, partially offset by higher production costs and lower sales volume.

OTHER EXPENSES

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

(In thousands of dollars, except per metric tonne information)

Administration and selling expenses

10,815

11,102

(287)

Distribution costs

6,192

5,340

852

Included in Administration and selling expenses:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and

right-of-use assets

197

318

(121)

Included in Distribution costs:

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

944

1,188

(244)

20,194

17,737

2,457

12,278

10,402

1,876

395

539

(144)

1,847

1,555

292

In the second quarter of fiscal 2024, administration and selling expenses were lower by $0.3 million compared to the same quarter last year. The variance was mainly due to lower cash-settledshare-based compensation expense as compared to the same period last year, driven by a variance in the share price in the current quarter. Distribution costs were higher by $0.9 million compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to higher transfer of sugar between our facilities to support the needs of our customers, including costs associated with our mitigation strategy related to the labour disruption in Vancouver.

For the first six months of fiscal 2024, administration and selling expenses were $2.5 million higher than the comparable period last year. The variance was mainly due to higher compensation costs and related employee benefits, partially offset by lower cash- settled share-based compensation expenses driven by a variance in the share price used to estimate the related expense. Distribution costs for the first six months of fiscal 2024 increased by $1.9 million compared to the same period last year, mainly due to higher transfer of sugar between our facilities to support the needs of our customers, including costs associated with our mitigation strategy related to the labour disruption in Vancouver.

RESULTS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Q2 2024

Q2 2023

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

(In thousands of dollars)

Results from operating activities

22,909

20,634

2,275

43,934

44,975

(1,041)

Total adjustment to cost of sales (2)

5,031

(2,930)

7,961

4,773

(1,307)

6,080

Adjusted results from operating activities(1)

27,940

17,704

10,236

48,707

43,668

5,039

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment, right-of-use

assets, and amortization of intangible assets

5,285

4,878

407

10,560

9,591

969

EBITDA(1)

28,194

25,512

2,682

54,494

54,566

(72)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

33,225

22,582

10,643

59,267

53,259

6,008

  1. See "Non-IFRS Measures" section for definition and reconciliation to IFRS measures
  2. See "Adjusted results" section

Results from operating activities for the second quarter and the first six months of fiscal 2024 year were $22.9 million and $43.9 million, respectively, an increase of $2.3 million and a decrease of $1.0 million respectively, as compared to same periods last year. These results include gains and losses from the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments.

Adjusted results from operating activities in the second quarter were $10.2 million higher than the same period last year, mainly due to higher adjusted gross margin, partially offset by higher distribution costs. Adjusted results from operating activities for the first six months of fiscal 2024 were $5.0 million higher than the same period last year as a result of higher adjusted gross margin, partially offset by higher distribution costs and administration and selling expenses.

EBITDA for the second quarter and the first six months of fiscal 2024 were $28.2 million and $54.5 million, respectively, an increase of $2.7 million and a decrease of $0.1 million respectively, as compared to same periods last year. These results include gains and losses from the mark-to-market of derivative financial instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased by $10.6 million compared to the same period last year, largely as a result of higher adjusted gross margin, partially offset by higher distribution costs. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of fiscal 2024 increased by $6.0 million largely due to higher adjusted gross margin, partially offset by higher distribution costs and administration and selling expenses, as mentioned above.

