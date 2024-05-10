Interim Report for the Second Quarter 2024 Results

Sugar

IMPACT OF LABOUR DISRUPTION AT VANCOUVER REFINERY

On February 1, 2024, the unionized employees of the Vancouver sugar refinery, represented by the Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 8, ratified a new five-year collective agreement, concluding a strike that began on September 28, 2023. The unionized employees have returned to work and the Vancouver refinery is now operating at its normal capacity.

Throughout the labour disruption, production from our Taber and Montréal facilities was used to support our customers in Western Canada. The overall unfavourable impact of the strike is a net reduction in volume of approximately 23,500 metric tonnes, of which approximately 13,500 metric tonnes were related to the second quarter, and a reduction of adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million, of which $2.4 million was related to the second quarter.

LEAP PROJECT

On August 11, 2023, the Board of Directors of Lantic approved the LEAP Project. This investment is expected to provide approximately 100,000 metric tonnes of incremental refined sugar capacity to the growing Canadian market, at an estimated construction cost of approximately $200 million. The project is expected to be completed in the first half of fiscal 2026.

The planning and design phases associated with the project are now completed and the construction phase is expected to begin shortly. Site preparation and permitting processes are currently in their final stages for the main construction site in Montréal. Detailed planning for the Toronto portion of the project is currently being developed. Orders for sugar refining equipment and other large production and logistic related equipment have been issued to suppliers.

We intend to fund the construction costs of the LEAP project using a combination of new debt, new equity and our existing revolving credit facility. In connection with the financing plan of the LEAP Project, RSI issued new common shares in the second quarter of 2024, for a net proceed of $112.5 million. In the second half of 2023, also in connection with the financing of the LEAP project, Lantic entered into two secured loan agreements with Investissement Quebec for up to $65 million. We anticipate drawing funds from the approved loans from Investissement Quebec as the construction phase begins in the second half of fiscal 2024.

As at March 30, 2024, $30.9 million, including $1.1 milion in interest costs, has been capitalized in construction in progress on the balance sheet for the LEAP project. Thus far, most of the costs incurred are related to the design and planning phases of the project, along with deposits on sugar refining, production, and logistic equipment ordered with suppliers. For the first six months of fiscal 2024, $19.7 million has been capitalized in connection with the LEAP Project, as compared to $7.0 million for the same period last year.

REVENUES

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 ∆ YTD 2024 YTD 2023 ∆ (In thousands of dollars) 242,957 216,135 26,822 472,765 421,423 51,342

In the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2024, revenue increased by $26.8 million and $51.3 million respectively, compared to the same periods last year. The positive variance was largely driven by higher average price for Raw #11 and higher contribution from refining related activities, partially offset by lower sales volume as a result of the labour disruption at our Vancouver sugar refinery. The average prices for Raw #11 increased by US 1.9 cents per pound to US 22.6 cents per pound during the current quarter and by US 4.1 cents per pound to US 24.1 cents per pound for the first half of the current fiscal year, when compared to the same periods last year.