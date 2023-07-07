TSX: RSI
ESG REPORT 2022
JULY 2023
CONTENTS
03Reporting Scope and Boundary
04Message from the President & CEO
07 Our Vision and Values
08 2022 ESG Highlights
- Materiality Assessment
- ESG Priorities
- ENVIRONMENT
- Key Indicators
- Climate Action
- Operational Waste
- Water Management
- Packaging
- SOCIAL
- Key Indicators
- In Rogers
- Health & Safety
- Diversity, Equality and Inclusion
- Human Rights
- Employee Wellbeing
- Food Safety
- In Our Supply Chain
24 In Our Communities
- GOVERNANCE
- Key Indicators
- Board
- Operational
- ESG
- RESPONSIBLE SOURCING
- Ethical and Sustainable Sourcing
- APPENDIX
- SASB Index Table
- Abbreviations
REPORTING SCOPE AND
BOUNDARY
The data presented in this report is based on our fiscal years and reported for both our sugar and maple segments, unless otherwise indicated. The data has not been audited by an independent third party and some indicators are manually compiled. The information is accurate to the best of our knowledge.
For the purposes of this report, Rogers Sugar Inc. will hereby be referred to as "Rogers", "the Company", "we", "our", or "us".
FORWARD-LOOKING
STATEMENTS
This report contains statements or information that are or may be "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements and information which reflect the current expectations of the Company with respect to future events and performance. Wherever used, the words "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "assume," "expect," "plan," "believe," "estimate," and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions, identify forward-looking statements. Although this is not an exhaustive list, Rogers cautions stakeholders that statements concerning strategy, ambitions, goals, targets, commitments, efforts, initiatives, programs, and our investments in such activities, efforts, initiatives, and programs; and projected or expected timing, results, achievement, and impacts are, or may be, forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Rogers believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Actual performance or results could differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, historical results or current expectations.
Although Rogers believes that the expectations and assumptions on which forward-looking information is based are reasonable under the current circumstances, readers are cautioned not to rely unduly on this forward-looking information as no assurance can be given that it will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this annual ESG report and Rogers does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, unless so required by law.
MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT & CEO
I AM VERY PLEASED TO PRESENT ROGERS' THIRD ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) REPORT. WHILE FISCAL 2022 WAS A RECORD-SETTING YEAR FOR OUR COMPANY IN TERMS OF PRODUCTION, REVENUE AND EBITDA, AS REFERENCED IN OUR 2022 ANNUAL REPORT, IT ALSO PROVED A PIVOTAL YEAR FOR OUR LONG-TERM ESG PROGRAM.
To drive our ESG program forward, now and in the future, we created a formal ESG structure and onboarded a new Director of Sustainability, reporting directly to our Executive Leadership Team. This important step has led us to incorporate several changes within this report, targeting increased transparency and responsibility.
As a food manufacturer with nine facilities across Canada and the US, we understand the impact our operations and products have on the environment and communities where we are located, along with our product consumers; we take these responsibilities very seriously. We ensure continuous improvement is at the foundation of what we do. That is why we have invested over $9 million since 2018 in projects that have improved our manufacturing process energy efficiency and reduced the associated carbon emissions, an investment strategy that will continue into the coming years. I am also particularly proud of our employee safety record which has been steadily improving over the last number of years, leading up to a record low incidence rate across our operations in 2022.
Our commitment to ESG is not limited to our operations; it also includes our supply chain. In the last quarter of 2022, we took a significant step in meeting our target of 100% raw sugar supply being sourced from producers who follow verified or certified sustainable agricultural practices through a multi-year supply partnership with Raízen, a source of certified non-genetically modified organism ("non-GMO") and certified Bonsucro raw sugar for our Eastern Canada operations. This non-GMO Bonsucro certified raw sugar will be refined in our Montreal facility and offered to our customers as part of our commitment to sustainability.
We recognize the importance of actions taken in 2022 for measuring our future performance, as we streamlined our process for gathering ESG data and reporting it both internally and externally. However, this is just the first step in the next phase of improvement, as we will use 2022 as a baseline to measure the success of future strategies and targets to reduce our environmental impact, increase our social awareness and review our governance practices. We look forward to publicly presenting these strategies and targets once complete, in the near future.
In summary, we made significant headway in 2022 that is presented in our third ESG report and we are committed to continuing our process of improvement in the coming years.
In closing, I would like to give a special thanks to our internal ESG committee for their time and effort in putting this report together. In addition, I would like to thank all our employees for their dedication and hard work throughout the year, our suppliers and customers for their confidence and our shareholders for their support in our sustainability journey.
Michael Walton
President and Chief Executive Officer
ABOUT ROGERS
Rogers holds all of the common shares of Lantic Inc., which operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Quebec and Vancouver, British Columbia, a blending facility and distribution center in Toronto, Ontario, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta.
LANTIC owns all of the common shares of The Maple Treat Corporation ("TMTC"). TMTC operates plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Quebec and in Websterville, Vermont.
ROGERS
TMTC
1.
Head Office and
6.
Head Office -
Cane Refinery
Bottling Plant, Eastern Sales
VANCOUVER, BC
and Distribution
2.
Beet Plant
GRANBY, QC
7.
TABER, AB
Bottling Plant, Warehousing
and Shipping
3.
Distribution Centre
SAINT-HONORÉ-DE-SHENLEY, QC
TORONTO, ON
8.
Bottling Plant, Warehousing
4.
Blending Facility
and Shipping
TORONTO, ON
DÉGELIS, QC
5.
Administrative Office
9.
Bottling Plant, Warehousing
and Cane Refinery
and Shipping
MONTREAL, QC
WEBSTERVILLE, VT
1
8
2
5
7
6
3 4 9
1,177
LEGAL STRUCTURE
Employees
9
Facilities
