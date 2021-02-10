Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Rogers Sugar Inc.    RSI   CA77519R1029

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(RSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rogers Sugar : Rod Kirwan Appointed Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Lantic Inc.

02/10/2021 | 03:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ROD KIRWAN APPOINTED VICE PRESIDENT, SALES & MARKETING,

OF LANTIC INC.

Montréal, Toronto & Vancouver, Canada - February 10, 2021 - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Rogers Sugar") (TSX: RSI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rod Kirwan to the position of Vice President, Sales & Marketing of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic"). Having earned a BA in Economics from Laurentian University and an MBA in Supply Chain Management from Michigan State University, Mr. Kirwan most recently held the position of Vice President and General Manager of Ventura Foods Canada, where he was responsible for the overall performance of the Canadian business unit, leading both the commercial and operations teams nationwide.

During the course of a career that has spanned more than 20 years in the food industry, he developed an enviable reputation for his progressive sales and marketing leadership with companies such as Rich Products, CSM Bakery Solutions (Bakemark) and Technomic. He replaces Mike Walton, appointed Chief Operating Officer of Lantic and President of the Maple Treat Corporation in May 2020, who stated: "Rod's extensive category, channel and functional expertise will serve us well as we continue to drive growth in Canada and Internationally. In addition, we look forward to leveraging Rod's experience in acquisitions, business transformations and Sales & Operation Planning. His passion for customer service and strong leadership skills make him a great addition to Lantic's executive team and our business."

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic's sugar products are marketed under the "Lantic" trademark in Eastern Canada, and the "Rogers" trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA

President

MaisonBrison Communications Tel: (514) 731-0000 ext. 237 Website: http://www.lanticrogers.com

Disclaimer

Rogers Sugar Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 20:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ROGERS SUGAR INC.
09:34aROGERS SUGAR : Rod Kirwan Appointed Vice President, Sales and Marketing of Lanti..
PU
02/03ROGERS SUGAR : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
02/03ROGERS SUGAR : Shares Fall 2% After Q1 Earnings Disappoint
MT
02/03ROGERS SUGAR : Reports Q1 Adj EPS of $0.12, Missing $0.16 Forecast; Says Optimis..
MT
02/03ROGERS SUGAR : Earnings Flash (RSI.TO) ROGERS SUGAR Posts Q1 EPS C$0.12, vs. Str..
MT
02/03ROGERS SUGAR : Earnings Flash (RSI.TO) ROGERS SUGAR Posts Q1 Revenue C$223.8 Mil..
MT
02/03ROGERS SUGAR : Declares a Dividend to Shareholders
PU
02/03ROGERS SUGAR : Q1 2021 Report
PU
02/03Rogers Sugar Reports First Quarter 2021 Results, Provides for Higher Volumes ..
GL
02/03Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 877 M 690 M 690 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 6,84%
Capitalization 545 M 429 M 429 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 1 243
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Duration : Period :
Rogers Sugar Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 5,70 CAD
Last Close Price 5,26 CAD
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,94%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Holliday President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Sebastien Couillard Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
M. Dallas H. Ross Chairman
Dean J. Bergmame Independent Director
William Stephen Maslechko Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROGERS SUGAR INC.-6.24%428
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.80%309 336
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.2.92%103 928
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.08%78 372
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.3.72%43 497
DANONE S.A-0.56%41 983
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ