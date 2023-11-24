Official ROGERS SUGAR INC. press release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Company” or “Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) today announced that it has applied to the British Columbia Labour Relations Board for mediation to reach a fair collective agreement with the Public and Private Workers of Canada (PPWC) Local 8 representing workers at the Company’s Vancouver refinery, and that the union has accepted mediation.



The Company provided the following statement:

“Rogers Sugar looks forward to the opportunity to work constructively with the union toward a fair collective agreement that will return our Vancouver plant to full sugar production as soon as possible.

We remain fully committed to engaging in discussions aimed at finding a solution that works for the Company and for employees, and one that supports customers for the short and long term by enabling us to best serve steadily rising demand for Canadian sugar.

We are working hard to support customers throughout the labour disruption. Since the beginning of the strike, the Vancouver sugar refinery has continued to operate at a reduced level, and we have used other facilities to help supply our customers in Western Canada.

Still, we know that this disruption has created localized shortages in Western Canada of some products such as brown sugar and packaged white sugar. We know this is difficult for some of our customers, and we apologize for that. We once again thank all our customers for their continued patience as we seek a resolution.”

