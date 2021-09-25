Rogers Sugar : Strike Vote at Lantic's Montreal Refinery

NEWS RELEASE

STRIKE VOTE AT LANTIC'S MONTREAL REFINERY

Montréal, Canada - September 25, 2021 - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announces that the members of three collective bargaining units at the Montreal refinery have provided the bargaining committee with a strike vote. This action empowers the bargaining committee to trigger a work stoppage. In the case of a strike, the Montreal facility would operate at a reduced capacity. The Corporation is implementing contingency measures to minimize the disruption to its customers.

The Montreal refinery employs approximately 200 unionized workers. Collective bargaining negotiations between Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") and its Montreal union began last spring, following the expiry at the end of May of a five-year collective agreement.

"The Corporation is maintaining open channels of communication with the union. At this stage, we remain committed to reaching a negotiated settlement that is favourable to both parties," said John Holliday, President and CEO at Rogers Sugar Inc.

The Montreal refinery is operated by Lantic, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation.

