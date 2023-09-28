By Denny Jacob

Rogers Sugar said Public and Private Workers of Canada Local 8 has gone on strike after failing to agree on a new collective agreement.

The sugar and maple products refiner said Thursday the new agreement was for members at a Vancouver refinery. The existing collective agreement expired on Feb. 28.

Both sides have met several times since the existing agreement expired. The union issued a 72-hour strike notice on Sept. 25 to take effect at 11:43 a.m. PT on Thursday.

Rogers Sugar idled its plant ahead of the deadline.

Communication between both parties is ongoing. Rogers Sugar said it is optimistic about reaching an agreement that works for all participants.

