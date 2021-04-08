Log in
Rogers Sugar Inc.    RSI

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(RSI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/08 01:49:45 pm
5.57 CAD   --.--%
01:56pROGERS SUGAR  : Agreement with the ASBG Renewed Until 2022
PU
04/07ROGERS SUGAR  : Alberta Sugar Beet Growers, Extend Agreement for Two Years
MT
03/30ROGERS SUGAR INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Rogers Sugar : Agreement with the ASBG Renewed Until 2022

04/08/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AGREEMENT WITH THE ALBERTA SUGAR BEET GROWERS RENEWED

UNTIL 2022

Montréal & Vancouver, Canada - April 7, 2021 - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Rogers Sugar") (TSX: RSI) is pleased to announce a two-yearextension to the existing agreement with Alberta Sugar Beet Growers ("ASBG"). This extension covers the 2021 and 2022 crops.

Established over 70 years ago, the Taber operation, which is the only sugar beet processing facility in Canada, provides full-time employment to 135 Albertans as well as approximately 240 seasonal jobs for the beet-processing campaign.

"We are pleased to have extended our agreement with Alberta Sugar Beet Growers ("ASBG") for another two years. Rooted in trust, this long-term partnership has proven to be mutually beneficial. As an industry partnership, we continue to develop the 'farm to table' sustainability of beet sugar and are particularly proud of the progress achieved by growers in terms of farm sustainability. In fact, over the past two years, the ASBG has applied the Farm Sustainability Assessment (FSA) system, recent verification of which earned it the silver performance rating. This new agreement provides ongoing security of supply for our customers and a balanced positive investment environment for both stakeholders, delivering an altogether positive outlook for the beet sugar industry in Alberta," stated Adam James, GM Western Operations, Lantic Inc. "This agreement and the supply certainty it provides are key to allowing Lantic to extend its supply agreement with major beet sugar customers in Canada and beyond, further supporting the continued growth of the beet sugar industry in Canada."

"Here in Southern Alberta, sugar beets are a staple crop grown for generations by our farmers" says Gary Tokariuk, President of ASBG. "Farming is a predominately family business where you have to focus on being economically viable, socially acceptable, and environmentally responsible while ensuring it exists for the next generation. We wanted to bring growers a contract that will deliver on these priorities so crops can be grown for many generations to come."

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic's sugar products are marketed under the "Lantic" trademark in Eastern Canada, and the "Rogers" trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal,

Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC's products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mr. Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA

President

MaisonBrison Communications

Tel: (514) 731-0000 ext. 237

Website: http://www.lanticrogers.com

Disclaimer

Rogers Sugar Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 17:55:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
