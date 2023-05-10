Advanced search
    RSI   CA77519R1029

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

(RSI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
6.200 CAD   -0.32%
05:22pRogers Sugar : Q2 2023 Report
PU
05:09pRogers Sugar : Q2 2023 Earnings
PU
05:09pRogers Sugar : Financial Statements Q2 2023
PU
Transcript : Rogers Sugar Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023

05/10/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Rogers Sugar Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, which will...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ROGERS SUGAR INC.
05:02pRogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders
GL
05:02pRogers Sugar Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Continued Strong Performance Driven b..
GL
05/03National Bank Maintains Rogers Sugar's Sector Perform Rating, Price Target Ahead of Fis..
MT
04/28Rogers Sugar Inc. : Conference Call – 2nd Quarter 2023 Results
GL
04/24Rogers Sugar Enters 2-Year Agreement with Alberta Sugar Beet Growers
MT
04/24Rogers Sugar Brief: Announcing New Agreement With the Alberta Sugar B..
MT
04/24New Agreement With the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers Extends Until 2024
GL
Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 1 065 M 797 M 797 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 5,81%
Capitalization 650 M 486 M 486 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 914
Free-Float 98,8%
Technical analysis trends ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,20 CAD
Average target price 6,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target 3,23%
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Walton President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Sebastien Couillard Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
M. Dallas H. Ross Chairman
Dean J. Bergmame Independent Director
Gary M. Collins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ROGERS SUGAR INC.9.31%486
SÜDZUCKER AG15.48%4 219
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.25.68%2 378
COSUMAR SA-3.71%1 697
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED4.31%1 017
ADECOAGRO S.A.4.46%937
