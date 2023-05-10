Advanced search
Equities
Canada
Toronto Stock Exchange
Rogers Sugar Inc.
News
Summary
RSI
CA77519R1029
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
(RSI)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange -
04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
6.200
CAD
-0.32%
05:22p
Rogers Sugar : Q2 2023 Report
PU
05:09p
Rogers Sugar : Q2 2023 Earnings
PU
05:09p
Rogers Sugar : Financial Statements Q2 2023
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Rogers Sugar Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, May 10, 2023
05/10/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Rogers Sugar Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. After the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, which will...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ROGERS SUGAR INC.
05:22p
Rogers Sugar : Q2 2023 Report
PU
05:09p
Rogers Sugar : Q2 2023 Earnings
PU
05:09p
Rogers Sugar : Financial Statements Q2 2023
PU
05:02p
Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders
GL
05:02p
Rogers Sugar Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Continued Strong Performance Driven b..
GL
05/03
National Bank Maintains Rogers Sugar's Sector Perform Rating, Price Target Ahead of Fis..
MT
04/28
Rogers Sugar Inc. : Conference Call – 2nd Quarter 2023 Results
GL
04/24
Rogers Sugar Enters 2-Year Agreement with Alberta Sugar Beet Growers
MT
04/24
Rogers Sugar Brief: Announcing New Agreement With the Alberta Sugar B..
MT
04/24
New Agreement With the Alberta Sugar Beet Growers Extends Until 2024
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ROGERS SUGAR INC.
05/03
National Bank Maintains Rogers Sugar's Sector Perform Rating, Price Target Ahead of Fis..
MT
2022
National Bank Says Rogers Sugar Q3 In Line, Notes Sugar Production Capacity Expansion P..
MT
2021
Rogers Sugar Target Price Increased to $6 at Desjardins
MT
More recommendations
Financials
CAD
USD
Sales 2023
1 065 M
797 M
797 M
Net income 2023
-
-
-
Net Debt 2023
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-
Yield 2023
5,81%
Capitalization
650 M
486 M
486 M
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024
0,61x
Nbr of Employees
914
Free-Float
98,8%
More Financials
Chart ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROGERS SUGAR INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
6,20 CAD
Average target price
6,40 CAD
Spread / Average Target
3,23%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Michael W. Walton
President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Sebastien Couillard
Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
M. Dallas H. Ross
Chairman
Dean J. Bergmame
Independent Director
Gary M. Collins
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
9.31%
486
SÜDZUCKER AG
15.48%
4 219
SÃO MARTINHO S.A.
25.68%
2 378
COSUMAR SA
-3.71%
1 697
BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS LIMITED
4.31%
1 017
ADECOAGRO S.A.
4.46%
937
More Results
