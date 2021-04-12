April 12 - Rogue Update: Appoints new CFO, Landscape Stone Sales continue through February and March.

"As we approach our first full year of operations with both quarries, we are pleased to see that the demand and sales of limestone are continuing to meet or exceed expectations.", said Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue. "We anticipate that our sales will continue to increase through the spring and summer with rising revenue per ton sold as our sales mix shifts to more high value products."

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and quality deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company includes Rogue Stone selling quarried limestone for landscape applications from two operating quarries in Ontario; Rogue Quartz focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec; Rogue Timmins with the gold potential at Radio Hill and an ownership position in the private company EV Nickel, exploring in the Shaw Dome.

Qualified Person

The Company's Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Mr. Davis is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of the information verified by Mr. Davis.

For more information visit www.rogueresources.caor contact:

+1-647-243-6581 info@rogueresources.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to the Company that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "plans", "intends", "target", "estimates", "projects", "continue", "potential" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: closing of future tranches of the Private Placement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of the Company including, without limitation: business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future; commodity prices; exploration and development costs; mining operations, drilling plans and access to available goods and services and development parameters; regulatory restrictions; the ability of the Company to obtain applicable permits; the ability of the Company to service its debt obligations; the Company's ability to qualify for government funded support programs; the Company's ability to raise capital on terms acceptable to it or at all; activities of governmental authorities (including changes in taxation and regulation); currency fluctuations; the unpredictable economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the acquisition of equipment and recruitment of human resources required for the sales expansion; the global economic climate; and competition.