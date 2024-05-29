Rogue Resources Inc. is a Canada-based mining company. The Companyâs principal business activity is focused on producing and selling dimensional limestone into the landscape market from its two operating quarries, Johnston Farm Quarry near Bobcaygeon, Ontario and Speiran Quarry near Orillia, Ontario. The Company is also engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The Company includes Rogue Stone, which sells quarried limestone for landscape applications. The Companyâs Rogue Quartz is focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Quebec, and Rogue Timmins with the nickel resource at Langmuir and the gold potential at Radio Hill.

Sector Diversified Mining