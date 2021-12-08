Rogue Station Companies, Inc. Closes Agreement with Everdime Technologies, Inc.

RGST Enters CryptoSpace in Change of Control Transaction



Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Rogue Station Companies, Inc. (OTCMkts: RGST), Everdime Technologies, Inc., and Everdime’s Shareholders are pleased to announce they have closed their previously disclosed purchase/sale/exchange and Change of Control transaction. The transaction was closed on substantially the same terms as previously disclosed. RGST acquired 100% of the shares of Everdime from its shareholders in exchange for the delivery of approximately 110.4 million newly-issued shares of common stock; thereafter, the Everdime Shareholders own approximately 80% of the issued and outstanding RGST shares. As part of the transaction, the Company terminated its sole class of preferred stock and arranged for the payment or resolution of its outstanding debt.

The Board of RGST has appointed Sandor Miklos as the Company’s new CEO and Chairman of the Board and the current Officers and Directors have subsequently resigned. Mr. Miklos is expected to appoint a new slate of Officers and Directors and commence steps to effect a name and symbol change shortly thereafter.

John Conroy, former CEO of RGST, commented, “This is an exciting day for the Company and our investors as RGST becomes one of only a select few publicly traded cryptocurrency companies in the world. I expect to see great accomplishments from Sandor and his team. They are on the cutting edge of the NFT space and are making incredible strides toward launching their own token and exchange in the very near future.”

About Everdime

Everdime is a multi-disciplinary cryptocurrency technology innovator based in Ontario, Canada, with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants. The Company’s principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Fan Tokens and NFTs using the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, providing a method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact: Sandor Miklos, CEO

smiklos@edime.io

Corporate Services

Rogue Station Companies, Inc/Everdime Technologies

307-384-0237